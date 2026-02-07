DHS Lawyer Who Asked To Be Held in Contempt Leaves Minnesota Detail

To say this case is a bizarre one is an understatement. It starts with a lawyer named Julie Le. She represented the Department of Homeland Security in court, specifically in Minnesota, and had basically a complete meltdown in one hearing:

DHS attorney who told judge ‘this job sucks’ axed from detail https://t.co/8kEEb8PtNU pic.twitter.com/M1Y4m5leP3 — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2026

From the article:

A fed-up DHS lawyer who told a judge that her ‘job sucks’ and that she wished to be held in contempt so she could ‘have a full 24 hours sleep,’ is no longer detailed to the US attorney’s office for the district of Minnesota, according to reports. Julie Le, who is listed in public records as an attorney for the Department of Homeland Security and was detailed to the US attorneys’ office, expressed immense frustration with her job during a hearing on Tuesday in a St Paul, Minnesota courtroom, NBC News reported. ‘What do you want me to do? The system sucks,’ Le told US District Judge Jerry Blackwell, according to a court transcript obtained by ABC News. ‘This job sucks. And I am trying [with] every breath that I have so that I can get you what you need.’ ‘I wish you would just hold me in contempt, Your Honor, so that I can have a full 24 hours of sleep. I work day and night just because people are still in there,’ Le, who has picked up 88 cases in less than a month, continued. The exhausted attorney added that it was like ‘pulling teeth’ to get the DHS, ICE, and the Justice Department to follow court orders. Le made the exasperated comments after Blackwell ordered Le to explain why the government had not followed court orders, including failing to immediately release five people whom he determined had been illegally detained, according to KARE.

So, a judge dragged her into court claiming that the Trump administration was not following orders. Considering that we are in the midst of a straight up judicial insurrection, we are inclined to suspect either 1) the judge is over interpreting his orders or 2) the Trump administration is slow walking compliance, possibly as they file appeals because they judge is overstepping his boundaries.

But Ms. Le claimed to be so overwhelmed she actually wanted to be held in contempt in order to get some sleep, which is highly unprofessional conduct. So, she has been taken off the Minnesota assignment, but doesn’t appear to have left DHS entirely.

And then there is this wrinkle:

DID YOU KNOW?..... Julie Le, the temporary DOJ prosecutor whose frustration with her job poured out in court Tuesday, was appointed by Gov. Walz to a MN state education board in 2024. She quit last year to work for DHS as an immigration-court prosecutor https://t.co/TZZhPIaT9W — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 4, 2026

So … she was worthy of appointment by Walz… which makes one wonder: Did she join the Trump administration because she believed in his policies on immigration? Or did she want to undermine it?

Or maybe she liked the money or benefits? *shrugs* We honestly don't know enough to draw too many conclusions, here.

That’s because being a DHS “prosecutor” in the Biden Admin was the equivalent of a “no show” job for mobsters.



No work to do so no need to show up - but still get paid.



Now the job sucks because there is real work required. https://t.co/dWXI0yBMc3 — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) February 5, 2026

Was this a set up? — Holly Hopeful (@Hopef119Holly) February 5, 2026

She should be out of government — El Bochie (@Snotbelly) February 4, 2026

Hahaha leave it to a Walz crony to throw a public tantrum about actually having to work for your tax payer funded salary — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) February 6, 2026

Context:



This doesn’t mean she’s some sort of immigration hawk or Trumper, though it could be



Via usual difficulties to get federal lawyer jobs (prestigious w/ good benefits) plus DOGE freezes, the hiring surge was seen widely as a good, if distasteful step for a foot in door — TLCS (@VicinageClause) February 4, 2026

Welp that’s what happens when lower court judges try to run usurp executive power via the immigration courts. — Percifer B (@PerciferB) February 5, 2026

Why would I know an irrelevant factoid? https://t.co/cxtdMeXBTe — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) February 5, 2026

We’re not sure it is irrelevant.

I want to know who lied to her when she applied for that job. She knew exactly what she was going to be doing. This is what happens when you hire people who were simply looking for a paycheck and benefits and think they can disregard the duties of the office they applied for. — Michael Jeneary (@jeneary92) February 5, 2026

The judge was frustrated his attempts of activism were being justifiably ignored. — MN IT Guy (@phe4321) February 3, 2026

The real question is is why most of these court orders are being overturned at the circuit level or the Supreme Court level.



I see a pattern of judicial overreach. — Hart Ponder Jr (@PonderHart) February 4, 2026

The term is ‘judicial insurrection.’

How about just resigning? 🧐 — FactsMatter (@VotesBlue2) February 3, 2026

Seriously.

Meanwhile, Julie Kelly talks about the orders allegedly being violated:

MN Judge Jerry Blackwell (Obama) figures prominently in the bogus list compiled by Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz last week that accused ICE of violating at least 96 court order last month alone-- meaning, in Schiltz's words, "ICE has likely violated more court orders in Jan 2026… https://t.co/Tuy53avWFY — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 4, 2026

The cut off text:

MN Judge Jerry Blackwell (Obama) figures prominently in the bogus list compiled by Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz last week that accused ICE of violating at least 96 court order last month alone-- meaning, in Schiltz’s words, ‘ICE has likely violated more court orders in Jan 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.’ (I flagged several on Schiltz’s list that did not qualify in any way, shape, or form as violations of court orders.) Roughly 20 court orders by Blackwell are cited on Schiltz’s list as evidence that ICE and the Trump administration are willfully violated court orders in habeas petitions. Activist judges like Schiltz and Blackwell not only are systematically granting EVERY SINGLE HABEAS PETITION resulting in the immediate release of illegals in Minneapolis but setting unreasonable timelines for DOJ responses, adding contempt threats, and scheduling ‘show cause’ hearings to put prosecutors on trial of sorts to demonstrate they did not willfully flout judicial directives. So let’s look at a few of Blackwell’s court orders contained in Schiltz’s list...

This case is listed at the top of Schiltz's "non compliance" order list.



However--this is the only order by Judge Blackwell in the case of a Somali illegal who entered unlawfully at the California border in 2022 then placed under removal proceedings (released of course pending… pic.twitter.com/PABLRREr93 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 4, 2026

The cut off text:

However--this is the only order by Judge Blackwell in the case of a Somali illegal who entered unlawfully at the California border in 2022 then placed under removal proceedings (released of course pending those proceedings). The Somali illegal later filed an asylum claim, which he appealed after an immigration judge’s 2025 denied his asylum claim. Blackwell claimed that because the asylum claim was on appeal--the illegal could not be detained. ANYHOO--this is the only order in the case. So how does this represent what Schiltz calls ICE’s violation of a court order🤔 (By the way, the time between petition for habeas and Judge Blackwell granting the petition was a whopping 11 days. Over the holidays.)

This is the second case of Judge Blackwell's cited by Judge Schiltz as representing "habeas cases with ORDER of non compliance" or ICE violating court orders in the matter.



You can see the cookie cutter nature of Judge Blackwell's decisions granting habeas petitions--this also… pic.twitter.com/XltrWY4qVN — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 4, 2026

The cut off text:

You can see the cookie cutter nature of Judge Blackwell’s decisions granting habeas petitions--this also for an illegal Somalian just as the above case--where he makes arguments related to his own interpretation of immigration law/removal orders. That’s fine, however, it does not qualify as DOJ/DHS willful violation of court orders. Because again--this is the only order in the case. Further, Blackwell’s order does not claim any court order violation.

Naturally, that puts the alleged ‘contempt’ in context.

Finally:

Learn to code. 🇺🇸 — @PCPAT (@PCPAT1959) February 5, 2026

We are never going to stop smiling when we see that response.

