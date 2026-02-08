Horror Show in Maryland: Police Neglect of a Homeless Camp Might Lead to Nearby Residents Being Evicted

We have no words:

The cut off text is one word: complex. As in ' residents of the complex.'

If you don’t want to click on the links, allow us to summarize. There is a condominium complex called Marylander Condominiums, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, east of Washington, D.C. It has 200 units.

And on the same grounds is an area nicknamed ‘the Mountains’ which is a homeless encampment, and open-air drug market. And the residents of the Mountains have been destroying the Marylander condos since 2023. It is hard to summarize all the myriad ways that these criminals have made life hell for these residents, but quoting one paragraph from the story gives you some sense of how bad it is:

Half of the complex has gone without heat since Thanksgiving after vagrants allegedly vandalized the boiler room, causing pipes to burst in several buildings. Some units have lost electricity, too, due to the overuse of space heaters. Though the county instructed those without heat to ‘vacate immediately’ in December, most have defied the order and tried to weather the cold. They say they have nowhere else to go.

This would be while the D.C. area is experiencing unusually cold weather.

And really, calling it a homeless encampment is underselling it:

Patrolled by masked men who appear to be part of a local gang, the encampment has become a haven for prostitutes—one of whom solicited this reporter just outside the camp—and for the AK-47s police say have been found in wooded areas. While it is not clear who stashed those guns, graffiti on nearby structures includes signs for MS-13. County police declined to comment on gang activity in the area.

This and other problems created by the Mountains that we are not listing has basically made the place unlivable. And what are the police doing? Well…

The squalor has sparked a smattering of local headlines and belated, but minimal, political action. At a town hall on Jan. 22, officials said they had taken several measures over the past two weeks to address an encampment that had festered for more than two years, evolving from a collection of tents into something that more closely resembles a shantytown, as the camp’s residents have built increasingly elaborate structures with materials that appear to have been stolen from nearby stores. One recently demolished shack included a generator and a makeshift smokestack. Billed as a ‘listening session’ for condo-owners to air their grievances, the town hall featured a lengthy presentation on how the county was handling its ‘unhoused’ residents. ‘We have to be compassionate,’ the county’s deputy chief administrative officer for public safety and homeland security, Melvin Powell, said of the encampment, addressing the hundreds of residents who could soon be displaced because of it. ‘We’re not criminalizing the unhoused,’ police major Thomas Boone added. The situation shocked officials at Quasar Real Estate, a local investment firm, when it began managing the Marylander in April 2025. For months, they pleaded with police and county officials to address the open-air drug market that had effectively colonized the condo, which suffered so many break-ins that the company stopped repairing the locks.

All of this is in the name of being compassionate to the people living in the Mountains:

The costs of that compassion fell predominantly on poor, non-white condo-owners who saw the value of their homes evaporate as vandalism from the encampment pushed the complex into disrepair. That in turn made banks unwilling to finance security upgrades—without which the condo was more susceptible to crime—and caused inspectors to deem many units ‘unfit for human habitation’ after the heating system was vandalized. The county is now taking the condo to court to enforce an evacuation order against those units. If a judge rules in the county’s favor on Thursday, the residents who for years were terrorized by a homeless encampment will become homeless themselves.

You got that? They wouldn’t clear out the homeless camps… instead they are trying to clear out the homeowners. They destroyed the value of their property with neglect and now they are going to throw them out on the street.

But if a huge part of the problem is MS-13, a gang well known with being filled with illegal immigrants, then we recommend that the Trump administration stage a raid.

The residents of the Marylander Condominium literally vote for this. pic.twitter.com/hmf41fXF32 — 2thegreat (@2thegreat166318) February 5, 2026

The criminals are protected, and the law abiding are tyrannized twice.



Once by the criminals, and again by their own government. — RickNotRockets 🌻 (@rjward1775) February 5, 2026

In this author’s experience, this is extreme, but not entirely surprising for how Maryland runs things.

Prince George's County has been a sh*t hole for 30 years. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) February 5, 2026

We lived in that county briefly when we were in law school. It certainly has a crime problem but the regular people were genuinely nice.

Kafka couldn't have come up with this... — Fat Conservative (@KatrinaPresco1) February 5, 2026

It would have been seen as too unrealistic. If Franz Kafka had an editor, he would have told him to tone it down.

This is how dem corruption works. Someone in that local govt will buy the complex for pennies when it goes bankrupt. Then they will quickly evict all the homeless. — Peas Please (Cheese) (@The_AllStar21) February 5, 2026

We were wondering if that is what is really happening. It’s just hard to believe that this is simply neglect and stupidity.

Long guns and citizens rolling through will fix that. No more trash! But @TheDemocrats affirm once again they are pro-criminal. — ML (@sofakingjewish_) February 5, 2026

Maryland has one of the strongest gun control regimes in this country—although the criminals don’t seem to be obeying those laws, go figure.

what a beautiful, perfect example of anarcho-tyranny.



they will not "criminalize the unhoused" so the vagrant camp and open air drug market proceed unimpeded.



but when that camp of vagrants destroys the boiler room of a nearby apartment complex, they immediately evict the… https://t.co/nQJWh8qkUL — blighter (@blightersort) February 5, 2026

The cut off text:

but when that camp of vagrants destroys the boiler room of a nearby apartment complex, they immediately evict the residents bc it is very illegal to live in a building without heat. that would be unsafe. has to be dealt with, we live in a society of laws, you understand.

For my friends (vagrant drug addicts), everything. For my enemies (homeowners), the law. https://t.co/hb7PgFgm0z — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 6, 2026

The Free Beacon does a lot of very good hard journalism, unlike WaPo https://t.co/IuOo5Cbf4t — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) February 5, 2026

A whole building full of people getting terrorized and not one of them will mask up and throw some molotov cocktails into the camp at 4:00am https://t.co/xqVMmlPOCV — Caek Islove (@realcaekislove) February 5, 2026

Not yet, as far as we know. But if this keeps going long enough, we suspect that they will take the law into their hands. We’re not endorsing it, but we are predicting it will happen.

The warmth of collectivism https://t.co/XFImIl3MPO — Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesUSA) February 5, 2026

My most right wing opinion is that Trump should order a drone strike on this encampment and depose all the elected officials who let it operate with impunity. https://t.co/Lm6LsbGj7I — expatanon (@expatanon) February 5, 2026

Finally:

Shouldn’t that read: “We’re not Incarcerally Involving the Unhoused”? — Burton M (@RealBurtonM) February 5, 2026

*Darkly chuckles.*

