Obama: Aliens Are Real (WATCH)

Um… we have no words:

I asked @BarackObama if aliens are real. pic.twitter.com/ZPw5zT9PfD — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 14, 2026

Okay, now we have some words. Seriously, does anyone think this author would not have words?

First, if you can’t actually watch right now, former president Barack Obama was asked if aliens are real, and he says they are. And then he goes on to say he hasn’t seen them and as far as he knows, they aren’t stored at Area 51 or an underground facility.

So… maybe they are stored at an above ground facility called Area 52?

Joking aside (maybe?), here’s a transcript:

Obama just confirmed aliens are real. Should this be a bigger news story? https://t.co/KanQst03eS pic.twitter.com/XFBHMnbeVV — 🌎 (@garbnzgh) February 15, 2026

And as noted by more than a few responders, the interviewer, Brian Tyler Cohen, didn’t bother to ask any follow up questions:

And then when he said “they’re real” - an affirmative answer unprecedented in the history of the American Presidency - you didn’t ask “how do you know that?” https://t.co/HtYslbowAM — Jesse Michels (@AlchemyAmerican) February 15, 2026

This is probably the most important follow up that could be asked. For instance, if you asked this author if aliens exist, we’d probably say something like this:

‘They probably do. In the infinite vastness of space, the notion that intelligent life only arose on Earth seems mathematically unlikely. But I am extremely skeptical of any claim that they have ever traveled here.’

And for all we know, that’s all Obama meant: He thinks aliens exist somewhere out there in space, but that they haven’t necessarily visited the Earth.

Or maybe he has seen video footage from an air force pilot where an alien landed his/her/its ship, got out and danced the Macarena. Maybe when Obama said he hadn’t seen them, he meant that he hadn’t seen them with his own eyes. We think that is unlikely but we are always open to being proven wrong on any subject.

And before you say it is farfetched that an advanced intelligent alien lifeform would do such a thing, that is actually very plausible. After all, television and radio waves move no faster than the speed of light, so aliens who live several light years away might be decades behind current human trends. *smirks*

Jokes aside, our deeper point is that if you don’t ask Obama how he knows this, then his answer is meaningless. It could be based on knowledge available to the public. Or it could be based on information only the President can know. If it’s based on information we already have, such as watching available public footage, then it logically shouldn’t change your mind on the subject. But if he is saying he was privy to information we regular citizens haven’t seen, then that might justify changing our minds on the subject. But bluntly, we wouldn’t take Barack ‘If you like your health care plan, you’ll be able to keep your health care plan, period’ Obama at his word. We would want to see what he has seen to convince him.

And, of course, there is the non-zero chance of it just being a joke or troll on Obama’s part or even possibly an AI deep fake.

In any case, we hope someone will follow up with him and get more information.

Yeah and then asked ZERO follow-ups when a fmr POTUS literally told you Aliens are real. This is not a flex this is one of the most epic interview fumbles of all time.



Well done. — Jay Anderson (@TheProjectUnity) February 15, 2026

A lot of people dragged him on the lack of follow up.

The best part is even after you try to move along to the next question, he gives you the opportunity to come back to the same point and you just blow ahead again anyways. Just remarkable incompetence. pic.twitter.com/F8c2MIRAj2 — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) February 15, 2026

Like… a lot.

But we are going to skip over the many, many people who dragged him on this point, just because it is getting repetitive.

Oh they are real. Who do you think gave me this poster... That's right, the former President 😁



🇨🇦 ΔΡΞ🦍 pic.twitter.com/IK4EXydN6a — DaMooseEH 🇨🇦 ΔΡΞ (@DraganJichici) February 15, 2026

I mean, he's smirking, comfy, and playing around. He means statistically, obviously.



He tells you all in the one phrase:

Translation:

"I believe aliens are real, but I have seen no proof they are here." — 80w Zoe (@80wZoe) February 15, 2026

Well, except most people would hedge it by saying throwing in an ‘I think’ or ‘probably’ in there. But Obama doesn’t always speak exactly.

I think he meant, "They're real" in the multi-galaxy Drake Equation sense of infinite possibility - and not any specific local presence. — neurostream (@neurostream) February 15, 2026

Of course, we tend to think that Michael Creighton's criticism of the Drake equation is on point:

Thinking of this speech my the late, great Michael Creighton https://t.co/S1gmZ1U7dj — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 15, 2026

This is why we said above that it 'seems mathematically unlikely' that intelligent life only arose on Earth. We know that we don't have hard numbers on this point.

The most divisive President in recent history and this is what you asked him?



Amazing. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) February 14, 2026

The fact that you did not make a follow up question to the "Big conspiracy and hid it from the president" says a lot. The guy said it without saying it. — José T. Santander M. (@Josetomaverick) February 15, 2026

The aliens being forced to turn tricks in Area 51’s secret underground bunker:



THANKS OBAMA pic.twitter.com/QCMqCwYkqN — Roddy Goblins (@Goblinsburg) February 14, 2026

This adds new meaning to the phrase ‘getting some strange.’

Utterly charming.



What silly complaints about no followup questions. Nearly all scientifically literate people believe aliens are real based on probability. It was clear from his response that's all he meant. — Bo Gardiner (@BoGardiner1) February 15, 2026

Honestly, we are not clear on that point, but it is a reasonable interpretation.

Listen we haven’t reached Earth yet but your WiFi has reached us — SMA 🏴‍☠️ (@generic_void) February 15, 2026

In some alternative universe we are all going about life and the only thing the president did wrong that day was wear a tan suit.

I miss you, Sir. Thank you for being a president that I was proud to talk to my kids about. Thank you to you and your family. You and Michelle are… — Elizabeth Taylor (@stellaluna02) February 15, 2026

The cut off text:

You and Michelle are great parents and have raised a wonderful family. I wish you all the best. Signed- A mom that misses you and your decorum for the office and respect for humanity.

Lady, if you want to give him a Lewisnky, just say it.

Uh… how… how is no one talking about this?? https://t.co/A2fokAQ4J0 pic.twitter.com/7WFLf8GwuK — Jake Bennett (@jakegbennett) February 15, 2026

Hey, we are!

Lol Trump is going to be so mad he didn't get to announce this first. — Wild Panda (@Wild_Panda_LP) February 15, 2026

See, this is part of what makes us think this might be a troll, because you know now someone is going to ask Trump about this. And what will Trump say? Will he feed the fire? Or will he get annoyed at the distraction? If we were Obama and we wanted to troll the news cycle, this would be a perfect way to do it.

Finally, okay... we admit it. We have been part of the cover up and we are going to come clean. There are aliens and humans have been engaging them in space and the truth is even more frightening than you might imagine:

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

