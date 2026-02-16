The Babylon Bee Reports That Trump Totally Created a New Holiday for Hillary and Kamala and Ahahahahah!!!

We all know that if you want truthful, hard-hitting journalism, you go to the Babylon Bee. Today, they exclusively have this report of how Trump created a new holiday for Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris:

Trump Honors Hillary Clinton With New Federal Holiday 'Almost Presidents Day' https://t.co/m8ovPF4wyE pic.twitter.com/ZA83cy6K5M — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 16, 2026

We are honestly stunned by his generosity of spirit. From the totally true and not at all made up article:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Hillary Clinton’s long career in politics finally met with the recognition it deserved when the United States created a new federal holiday in her honor: ‘Almost Presidents’ Day. According to sources in the federal government, the day was instituted to recognize the achievements and almost-sufficient popularity of such forgotten underdogs as Clinton, Al Gore, and Aaron Burr. ‘This is a momentous day,’ said a federal spokesperson. ‘The nation’s eyes are upon all those who could have been president, if they hadn’t been total losers.’

The spokesperson was named Ronald Crump. If Snopes claims that this is a parody article, do not listen to them. It’s totally for reals.

Which is just in time, because we have seen many people picking on these Almost Presidents on this Presidents Day and we are dismayed. This is not funny, people!

Know who isn't celebrating Presidents' Day? pic.twitter.com/BIyBN6Scla — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 16, 2026

And neither is this:

I still laugh at this pic.twitter.com/cH3IUwTXCR — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 14, 2026

Really, just endless cruel mockery that we totally can’t get on board with:

“Trump Honors Hillary Clinton With New Federal Holiday 'Almost Presidents Day' “

For the win 🏆 @PressSec @StevenCheung pic.twitter.com/lHll6eYOer — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) February 16, 2026

The future Gavin Newsom Failed Presidential Candidate Library (for kids who can’t read good, and want to fail at other things too). pic.twitter.com/tgPEMVj7S2 — Matt Quan (@matthewrquan) February 16, 2026

Man, Ross Perot is one of the all time 'what ifs.'

Can we include Biden in that? — American Girl 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) February 16, 2026

If a man is sworn in as president, but he is never aware he is president and he forgets he was ever sworn in, was he ever president? Asking purely hypothetically, of course.

This would be great, make it for Feb 29th. — Solomon King 🇺🇲 ✝️ (@SolomonKing17) February 16, 2026

ISWYDT.

Riding husband’s coattails day. — Mary234 (@Maryintexas2) February 16, 2026

Seriously, could the Democrats nominate a woman who actually rose on her own? Hillary is mainly famous for marrying Bill, and Kamala got a crucial career boost from her ex-boyfriend.

Finally:

Don't laugh, he will probably do it after reading that headline. — Totus Jersey (@JerseyTotus) February 16, 2026

Seriously, could you Mr. President?

