No Kings? Tell That to Judge Playing Orwell's Ministry of Truth: Orders Trump...
Harmeet Dhillon to Look Into Karen Who Reported TPUSA to Child Protective Services
Randy Fine Drops the Most Fl Man Take of 2026: Tapper Speed-Runs to...
Chuck Schumer Introduces Legislation to Make Pride Flag a Congressionally Authorized Symbo...
AOC Mocks Marco Rubio for Saying Cowboys Come From Spain (Ask African Slaves)
No Kings? More Like No Dignity – Kinzinger Cashes In on Imaginary Tyranny...
Irony Alert: Guy Reviewing MN Medicaid Fraud Keyed $20K in Teslas – Thanks...
VIP
A Tale of Two Presidents' Days: Donald Trump vs. Clinton, Harris and Assorted...
No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That...
Whoopsie! The Democrats' President's Day Postcard Is Conspicuously Missing Someone
AOC, Hillary Clinton Globally Shamed As Rubio Stuns World Elites
One of the Greatest EVER, Robert Duvall Passes at the Age of 95...
Argentinian Politician Schools AOC About Why Pushing a Nat'l Wealth Tax Is Stupid...
John Harwood Comes UNGLUED in White Supremacist Rant After Eric Schmitt Gets BRUTALLY...

The Babylon Bee Reports That Trump Totally Created a New Holiday for Hillary and Kamala and Ahahahahah!!!

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 6:45 PM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

We all know that if you want truthful, hard-hitting journalism, you go to the Babylon Bee. Today, they exclusively have this report of how Trump created a new holiday for Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris:

Advertisement

We are honestly stunned by his generosity of spirit. From the totally true and not at all made up article:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Hillary Clinton’s long career in politics finally met with the recognition it deserved when the United States created a new federal holiday in her honor: ‘Almost Presidents’ Day.

According to sources in the federal government, the day was instituted to recognize the achievements and almost-sufficient popularity of such forgotten underdogs as Clinton, Al Gore, and Aaron Burr.

‘This is a momentous day,’ said a federal spokesperson. ‘The nation’s eyes are upon all those who could have been president, if they hadn’t been total losers.’

The spokesperson was named Ronald Crump. If Snopes claims that this is a parody article, do not listen to them. It’s totally for reals.

Which is just in time, because we have seen many people picking on these Almost Presidents on this Presidents Day and we are dismayed. This is not funny, people!

Recommended

Randy Fine Drops the Most Fl Man Take of 2026: Tapper Speed-Runs to the Fainting Couch ... Ratio Ensues
justmindy
Advertisement

And neither is this:

Really, just endless cruel mockery that we totally can’t get on board with:

Man, Ross Perot is one of the all time 'what ifs.'

If a man is sworn in as president, but he is never aware he is president and he forgets he was ever sworn in, was he ever president? Asking purely hypothetically, of course.

Advertisement

ISWYDT.

Seriously, could the Democrats nominate a woman who actually rose on her own? Hillary is mainly famous for marrying Bill, and Kamala got a crucial career boost from her ex-boyfriend.

Finally:

Seriously, could you Mr. President?

RELATED: Bad News: The Silence of the Lambs Has Been Canceled

Lily Tang Williams Shares With Us Memories of Valentine’s Day in Mao’s Communist China

Obama: Aliens Are Real (WATCH)

Trump Admin. to Investigate School Over Claim That a Trans Wrestler Assaulted a Girl During a Match

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS AL GORE DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Randy Fine Drops the Most Fl Man Take of 2026: Tapper Speed-Runs to the Fainting Couch ... Ratio Ensues
justmindy
No Kings? Tell That to Judge Playing Orwell's Ministry of Truth: Orders Trump to Restore Slavery Exhibits
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
AOC Mocks Marco Rubio for Saying Cowboys Come From Spain (Ask African Slaves)
Brett T.
No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That Americans Love Our Dogs
Sam J.
Harmeet Dhillon to Look Into Karen Who Reported TPUSA to Child Protective Services
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Randy Fine Drops the Most Fl Man Take of 2026: Tapper Speed-Runs to the Fainting Couch ... Ratio Ensues justmindy
Advertisement