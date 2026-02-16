DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game in Rhode Island

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies; All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

Horrible news out of Rhode Island tonight:

3 killed, including suspect, in shooting during Rhode Island youth hockey game https://t.co/wq7tL7TnLS — WIS News 10 (@wis10) February 17, 2026

From the article:

Three people, including the suspect, were fatally shot during a Rhode Island youth hockey game Monday, authorities said. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that three other victims are hospitalized in critical condition. ‘It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute,’ she said. Goncalves did not provide details about the suspect or the ages of those who were killed, though she said it appeared that both victims were adults.

As for the name of the shooter, we got it from here:

Two killed in shooting at Pawtucket ice rink, suspect dead: Live coverage - The Providence Journal Lynch Arena, a local skating rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said during a 4:30 p.m. press conference that the ... https://t.co/0Oq9dprRWo — Oremus4Pacem (@1032shotsfired) February 17, 2026

From the article:

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed that the shooter, identified as Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The same article says this later on:

[Chief Goncalves] also said that a Good Samaritan stepped in and intervened, attempting to subdue the shooter, but did not identify that individual.

So, what it sounds like is that three are dead, and three more wounded. But again, the twenty-four-hour rule applies.

BREAKING:Pawtucket Police Chief confirms the suspect in the Hockey Arena Shooting is Robert Dorgan who was born male and also went by the name of ‘Roberta Esposito’. https://t.co/kvectNgX8j pic.twitter.com/lleHcvZPcY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 17, 2026

Mr. Johnson quote Tweets posts his own post. Here’s that post:

It is now being reported that the Pawtucket, Rhode Island Hockey Arena shooter was transgender.



Add it to the list:



- Tumbler Ridge shooter was transgender.

- Annunciation Catholic Church shooter identified as trans

- Nashville Christian shooter identified as trans

- Lakewood… pic.twitter.com/zV7qqEdM1g — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 17, 2026

The cut off text:

- Tumbler Ridge shooter was transgender. - Annunciation Catholic Church shooter identified as trans - Nashville Christian shooter identified as trans - Lakewood Church shooter identified as trans - Colorado Springs shooter identified as non-binary - Denver shooter identified as trans - Aberdeen shooter identified as trans - Iowa high school shooter trans activist - Charlie Kirk’s assassin Tyler Robinson had a furry obsession and lived with transgender boyfriend - Trump’s attempted assassin Thomas Crooks used they/them pronouns, had a deep interest in furries, and was exploring gender identity. Radical gender ideology is pushing unstable individuals toward violence and targeting innocent people. Trans violence is an epidemic and the threat is escalating.

He also includes two photographs that we have seen around that are allegedly of the shooter, but to be blunt we are not sure where those photographs are coming from so we don’t know if it is really him in those pictures. Maybe in the next day that will become clearer.

Likewise, this can’t be verified, either:

🚨Police have identified the suspect responsible for the horrific shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.



Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, shot four family members and a family friend at a youth hockey game, killing two and injuring three… pic.twitter.com/9SlKOJ62Ky — REDUXX (@reduxx) February 17, 2026

The cut off text:

Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, shot four family members and a family friend at a youth hockey game, killing two and injuring three others before killing himself. Some locals have reported that they saw Dorgan purchasing ammunition at a Cabela's just yesterday.

However, this video is hard to dispute as genuine, even if the accompanying picture is unverified:

🚨 BREAKING: The daughter of the Rhode Island hockey shooter reveals he was “VERY SICK” as local media reports he was “dressed as a woman”



Looks like we’ve got yet ANOTHER trans shooting!



WHEN ARE WE FINALLY GOING TO GET SERIOUS ABOUT TRANS VlOLENCE??! pic.twitter.com/Z8kZ5MLGMk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 17, 2026

And this is allegedly from during the shooting:

Rhode Island mass shooting at a high school hockey game at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. Just terrifying. I'm told people at the rink identified the shooter but the news is not reporting the identity yet.



A girl and the shooter are dead with at least 5 reported injured. pic.twitter.com/9dBi7fcMaK — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) February 16, 2026

We don’t know about you, but we couldn’t see any actual violence in that video, just people reacting to the sound of gunshots. On the other hand, this is allegedly of the shooting itself (watch the man in the white hat), so naturally discretion is advised:

Looks like a “woman” did the shooting at the hockey rink in Pawtucket, RI. Follow the white hat walking down.

Supposedly family were victims

GRAPHIC video of shooting at Dennis Lynch Hockey Arena #pawtucketri #shooting #hockey pic.twitter.com/XxXo5FHCFA — Official Giovanni Feroce (@the_feroce) February 16, 2026

Meanwhile, we have some more verified information about the shooter’s background:

BREAKING: The suspect in the Rhode Island shooting has indeed been confirmed as a man who went through gender reassignment surgery-- which his ex-wife cited in their divorce papers along with "narcissistic+personality disorder traits."



His ex-Father in Law was also arrested a… pic.twitter.com/HfCaUdwFnU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 17, 2026

The cut off text:

His ex-Father in Law was also arrested a few years ago for threatening to have him murdered by an Asian street gang for not moving out of their house, telling him ‘no goddamn tranny is going to stay here.’

Get ready for the left to say that this is driven by intolerance, etc. Never mind that many other groups have been oppressed over the years, and they don’t continually commit this kind of violence. Logic has nothing to do with it. Rather, this is how they excuse violence when the attacker is sympathetic to them and how they give permission to the next act of violence.

Naturally, we expect there to be more coverage as time goes on. So stay tuned to Twitchy for the latest updates.

