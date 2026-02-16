Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own'...
DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game in Rhode Island

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 11:25 PM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies; All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

Horrible news out of Rhode Island tonight:

From the article:

Three people, including the suspect, were fatally shot during a Rhode Island youth hockey game Monday, authorities said.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that three other victims are hospitalized in critical condition.

‘It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute,’ she said. Goncalves did not provide details about the suspect or the ages of those who were killed, though she said it appeared that both victims were adults.

As for the name of the shooter, we got it from here:

From the article:

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed that the shooter, identified as Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The same article says this later on:

[Chief Goncalves] also said that a Good Samaritan stepped in and intervened, attempting to subdue the shooter, but did not identify that individual.

So, what it sounds like is that three are dead, and three more wounded. But again, the twenty-four-hour rule applies. 

Mr. Johnson quote Tweets posts his own post. Here’s that post:

The cut off text:

- Tumbler Ridge shooter was transgender.

- Annunciation Catholic Church shooter identified as trans

- Nashville Christian shooter identified as trans

- Lakewood Church shooter identified as trans

- Colorado Springs shooter identified as non-binary

- Denver shooter identified as trans

- Aberdeen shooter identified as trans

- Iowa high school shooter trans activist

- Charlie Kirk’s assassin Tyler Robinson had a furry obsession and lived with transgender boyfriend

- Trump’s attempted assassin Thomas Crooks used they/them pronouns, had a deep interest in furries, and was exploring gender identity. 

Radical gender ideology is pushing unstable individuals toward violence and targeting innocent people.

Trans violence is an epidemic and the threat is escalating.

He also includes two photographs that we have seen around that are allegedly of the shooter, but to be blunt we are not sure where those photographs are coming from so we don’t know if it is really him in those pictures. Maybe in the next day that will become clearer.

Likewise, this can’t be verified, either:

The cut off text:

Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, shot four family members and a family friend at a youth hockey game, killing two and injuring three others before killing himself.

Some locals have reported that they saw Dorgan purchasing ammunition at a Cabela's just yesterday.

However, this video is hard to dispute as genuine, even if the accompanying picture is unverified:

And this is allegedly from during the shooting:

We don’t know about you, but we couldn’t see any actual violence in that video, just people reacting to the sound of gunshots. On the other hand, this is allegedly of the shooting itself (watch the man in the white hat), so naturally discretion is advised:

Meanwhile, we have some more verified information about the shooter’s background:

The cut off text:

His ex-Father in Law was also arrested a few years ago for threatening to have him murdered by an Asian street gang for not moving out of their house, telling him ‘no goddamn tranny is going to stay here.’

Get ready for the left to say that this is driven by intolerance, etc. Never mind that many other groups have been oppressed over the years, and they don’t continually commit this kind of violence. Logic has nothing to do with it. Rather, this is how they excuse violence when the attacker is sympathetic to them and how they give permission to the next act of violence.

Naturally, we expect there to be more coverage as time goes on. So stay tuned to Twitchy for the latest updates.

