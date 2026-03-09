Aaron Rupar: Often a Liar, Now Just Oblivious to How Obama's 'Optimism' Turned...
No Wonder They're Seething: Teen Bomber's Family Lives Large in Luxury While He Hurls Bombs at Oppressors

justmindy
justmindy | 3:15 PM on March 09, 2026
It's becoming painfully obvious why these young, radicalized Islamists—barely out of their teens—hate America so much they’ll chuck a homemade 'Mother of Satan' bomb at a protest outside the mayor’s mansion.

Their poor, oppressed immigrant parents somehow scraped together enough for a $2.5 million home. The horror! The systemic injustice! No wonder they're so filled with seething rage against the country that let them live in luxury while they plot to blow up people exercising free speech.

Truly, the American Dream is just too cruel. Someone fetch the tiny violins.

The parents of one of the alleged ISIS-loving wannabe terrorists who tried to detonate an IED near Gracie Mansion own a gorgeous, $2.25 million home – a sign they seized the American Dream after arriving from Afghanistan decades ago, The Post has learned.

Alleged teen bomber Ibrahim Kayumi’s family home is a 5,800-square-foot manse with six bedrooms and five bathrooms in scenic Newtown, Pennsylvania, records show. Kayumi, 19, and his friend Emir Balat, 18, traveled from the blissful enclave of McMansions in Bucks County to the Big Apple, where they allegedly hurled homemade bombs at a racist agitator’s anti-Muslim protest outside the mayoral residence on the Upper East Side Saturday, according to police and prosecutors. 

Kayumi’s parents became naturalized citizens between 2004 and 2009 after leaving war-torn Afghanistan, Fox News reported.

They appear to own a convenience store, records show. Their massive home in the Reserve at Makefield subdivision was built in 2018, according to records.

So the parents have been here a couple of decades after fleeing Afghanistan and already they own a business and a very expensive home. Must be nice.

Clearly, there were mistakes made when decisions about who should be allowed to settle here were made. 

Also, because this is a Christian nation where all people won't bow to their religion.

Except 'you and me's' kids don't go and try to bomb crowds of people.

It's a good question to ponder.

