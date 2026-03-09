No Wonder They're Seething: Teen Bomber's Family Lives Large in Luxury While He Hurls Bombs at Oppressors

It's becoming painfully obvious why these young, radicalized Islamists—barely out of their teens—hate America so much they’ll chuck a homemade 'Mother of Satan' bomb at a protest outside the mayor’s mansion.

Their poor, oppressed immigrant parents somehow scraped together enough for a $2.5 million home. The horror! The systemic injustice! No wonder they're so filled with seething rage against the country that let them live in luxury while they plot to blow up people exercising free speech.

Truly, the American Dream is just too cruel. Someone fetch the tiny violins.

Parents of alleged ISIS-loving NYC bomb thrower own $2.5M Pennsylvania home, are naturalized citizens from Afghanistan https://t.co/AB4oVryh2A pic.twitter.com/xwp1PRjECh — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2026

The parents of one of the alleged ISIS-loving wannabe terrorists who tried to detonate an IED near Gracie Mansion own a gorgeous, $2.25 million home – a sign they seized the American Dream after arriving from Afghanistan decades ago, The Post has learned. Alleged teen bomber Ibrahim Kayumi’s family home is a 5,800-square-foot manse with six bedrooms and five bathrooms in scenic Newtown, Pennsylvania, records show. Kayumi, 19, and his friend Emir Balat, 18, traveled from the blissful enclave of McMansions in Bucks County to the Big Apple, where they allegedly hurled homemade bombs at a racist agitator’s anti-Muslim protest outside the mayoral residence on the Upper East Side Saturday, according to police and prosecutors. Kayumi’s parents became naturalized citizens between 2004 and 2009 after leaving war-torn Afghanistan, Fox News reported. They appear to own a convenience store, records show. Their massive home in the Reserve at Makefield subdivision was built in 2018, according to records.

So the parents have been here a couple of decades after fleeing Afghanistan and already they own a business and a very expensive home. Must be nice.

Um. Did we resettle Afghan drug lords in Pennsylvania? https://t.co/Ldhe2rljrb — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 9, 2026

Deport them all https://t.co/hf4nkItMit — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 9, 2026

We need to stop importing people that hate our freedoms. https://t.co/T72UvsWHco — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 9, 2026

Clearly, there were mistakes made when decisions about who should be allowed to settle here were made.

We're doing this to ourselves. https://t.co/zZHNX1xhDG — terry schappert (@terryschappert) March 9, 2026

I’m beginning to think diversity doesn’t make us stronger. https://t.co/b1DAws8Xe6 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 9, 2026

They are naturalized "Americans" but I have to apply for a visa to work in the US. @SecRubio https://t.co/My8cfxCKGf — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 9, 2026

Here's concrete proof that you can give foreigners everything - including a 2.5M house in a safe neighbourhood - and they will still HATE you because you're white. https://t.co/b2ZaeVlz5A — Jill (@JillCo) March 9, 2026

Also, because this is a Christian nation where all people won't bow to their religion.

They’re just as American as you and me. https://t.co/xMPabZxg4P — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 9, 2026

Except 'you and me's' kids don't go and try to bomb crowds of people.

Ask yourself, does Afghani immigration make America more or less safe? https://t.co/iFQ2X3sblJ — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 9, 2026

It's a good question to ponder.

