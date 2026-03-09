Aaron Rupar: Often a Liar, Now Just Oblivious to How Obama's 'Optimism' Turned Into Today's Blackpill

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 3:45 PM on March 09, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Aaron Rupar is often a liar, but this time, he is very clearly oblivious. 

Obama may have campaigned on Hope and Change, but once he was in office, he was nothing but piss and vinegar.

It just got so much worse.

Poor Aaron. At least his last name is an Urban Dictionary term meaning 'to lie'. That is one thing he accomplished. 

Good thing we won that pesky war hundreds of years ago and now we don't have to listen to what people from other countries think. 

And are even more so today in 2026. 

And he has only gotten worse. 

