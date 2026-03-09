Aaron Rupar: Often a Liar, Now Just Oblivious to How Obama's 'Optimism' Turned Into Today's Blackpill

Aaron Rupar is often a liar, but this time, he is very clearly oblivious.

If you’re roughly my age, it’s wild to reflect on the optimism for the future Americans felt when Obama was elected — young Americans spontaneously took to the streets to celebrate! — and contrast with what we face today. The falloff over the past 18 years is hard to process. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2026

Obama may have campaigned on Hope and Change, but once he was in office, he was nothing but piss and vinegar.

Lmao progressive millennials are black pilling, their hopes and dreams crushed, it was all for naught.



Total victory - nothing that they wanted to happen happened, their technocratic projects accomplished nothing, and their moral revelation proved to be a false promise. https://t.co/PsTDLjzHdf — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) March 9, 2026

In reality, the election of Obama was a sort of hostage situation - "Elect the black guy and we'll stop committing crime, racial tension will disappear, we won't call you racist anymore."



Didn't really work out https://t.co/WeVQEkETFr — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) March 9, 2026

It just got so much worse.

Yeah it’s almost like the Obama Administration ruined everything https://t.co/78BacUvKKX — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) March 9, 2026

That feeling of supreme disappointment when you've wasted your entire youth clipping cable news broadcasts and suddenly realize that the fully-automated race communism you were promised will never arrive, and that Obama's actual accomplishments were DEI and a poorly built website https://t.co/qABfIHgLIp — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) March 9, 2026

Poor Aaron. At least his last name is an Urban Dictionary term meaning 'to lie'. That is one thing he accomplished.

so true



Obama came onto the scene preaching hope and change but instead descended America into a level of homosexual transgender communism that only Trump could rescue us from



but the descent was so steep (and prolonged by Biden) it’s taking time to recover https://t.co/s1CFxIijX0 — Gene Parmesan (@dsonoiki) March 9, 2026

It wasn't just young Americans. I'm from Wales, and I was twenty-one when Obama was first elected president. Everyone I knew was absolutely thrilled. It felt as though America was suddenly a country to admire again, after eight long, grim years of W. Bush. Hard to imagine, today. https://t.co/bIJdoBAwzY — Tomos Doran 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 🇵🇸 (@portraitinflesh) March 9, 2026

Good thing we won that pesky war hundreds of years ago and now we don't have to listen to what people from other countries think.

I remember my friends getting mad at me when I said I liked watching people in Brooklyn celebrating Obama's election out on the streets because of my anticipation of their eventual heartbreak.



It was pretty obvious that liberals were delusional in 2008. https://t.co/6YQlsNoWRD — John Carney (@carney) March 9, 2026

And are even more so today in 2026.

Sorry you fell for it. https://t.co/4ZjcXRVSVq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2026

I am older than you and I saw what an anti-American POS Obama was. Only morons found optimism in his elections. https://t.co/hrPW6rKdaA — Vincent Parry. Scuba King (@VincentParry2) March 9, 2026

And he has only gotten worse.

