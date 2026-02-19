Plot Twist! Transgender Hockey Shooter Allegedly Has an Arsonist Son (and Other Updates)

We have been following the story of the so-called Hockey Shooter since he committed his attack on Monday, first covering it as the story first emerged, here, and then covering more about the murderer’s background, including his apparent Twitter/X account, here. Frankly, we were only half following the latest revelations until we got this surprising revelation:

Advertisement

Son of trans hockey shooter revealed to be arsonist who attempted to burn down black church as cops seize terrifying weapons stash https://t.co/lffOVs3SyF — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) February 19, 2026

From the article:

The son of the transgender shooter who opened fire at a high school hockey game is serving time in federal prison for setting fire to a black church. Robert Dorgan, 56, who also went by ‘Roberta Esposito,’ took his own life after he fired shots inside the Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Monday afternoon, killing his son Aidan Dorgan, 23, and his ex-wife Rhonda, 52. Dorgan’s in-laws, Linda and Gerald Dorgan, both 75, and her friend Thomas Geruoso, 54, an assistant principal at Shea High School in Pawtucket also remain in critical condition at a local hospital following the rampage.

For those following along, Robert Dorgan had a divorce a few years back, the wife initially citing his so-called gender transition as the reason why she divorced him and later citing irreconcilable differences—which we suspect is just a nicer way of saying the same thing. He also claimed that his father-in-law (who had the same family name) threatened to have him murdered by an Asian gang because he was a ‘tranny’ but those charges were dropped. We don’t say this to suggest that the elder Dorgan actually said those things or deserved to be shot. But it certainly establishes that Robert Dorgan was angry with both of them.

Back to the article and the relationship to the arsonist:

While investigating the shooting, authorities discovered that Dorgan was the biological father of Kevin Colantonio, 37, who tried to burn down the Shiloh Gospel Temple Ministries in North Providence two years ago. North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. told the Boston Globe that investigators made the connection on Wednesday and reviewed an interview they conducted with Colantonio’s mother, Marlyse Dunbar, following his arrest. She told officers at the time that Dorgan - who has a Nazi-inspired tattoo on his bicep and voiced his support for ‘white power’ - was Colantonio’s father. The development came as police released images of firearms they recovered after conducting a search of Dorgan’s apartment, work locker, and storage unit. The images depicted a sawed-off shotgun and AR-15 style rifle seized from the storage unit. Two handguns were recovered at the scene of the massacre. People close with the family have since told WPRI that Dorgan influenced his son’s dangerous fixation on race.

No kidding.

The son even scrawled white nationalist messages in notebooks seized by federal investigators following the fire on February 11, 2024. One disturbing message read: ‘Hunt them down gun everyone down that isn’t white, if one is white spread the gospel. Always gibe our bloodline a chance.’ ‘Eliminate Rich Snob global Elite Pastors, burn churches down to the ground, when congregants move to [the] next church, do the same,’ read another of Colantonio’s messages. Authorities said Colantonio bought a Bic lighter and $10 worth of gas from a local gas station before walking over to the Shiloh Gospel Temple Ministries, a Pentecostal church with about 100, mostly black, members. Once at the church, Colantonio poured gasoline around its base and ignited five different fires, all of which were quickly extinguished - but not before causing significant damage to the church. ‘Due to the damage, church congregants were prevented from enjoying their free exercise of religious beliefs as church services were canceled until the church could be reopened,’ federal prosecutors said.

We have to wonder if he was convicted under the FACE Act, the same one Don Lemon and his alleged cohorts are being prosecuted under. Will they end up sharing a cell together? Heh.

Back to the article:

In a statement to the Globe, Lawrence J Signore, an attorney representing the Dorgan family, said he had ‘no idea’ who Colantonio was. But records obtained by the Globe show Dorgan - who has said on social media he is a father of six - lived with Colantonio in North Providence around 2004, when Colantonio was a teenager. It was at around that same time that Dorgan began cross dressing, Ruggiero said.

The same article talks a bit more about the good Samaritan who intervened:

After her father started shooting, [Robert Dorgan’s daughter, Amanda Wallace-Hubbard] said she immediately protected her sons. She told The Times how thankful she was that a bystander, later identified as Michael Black, had stepped in when he did. Black swiftly leapt over seats to snatch Dorgan’s pistol - preventing him from firing any further shots - before tackling the gunman to the ground. ‘Until that Good Samaritan incapacitated him, I really feared that my sons were next. I can’t thank him enough … I’m certain my sons and I are alive because of him,’ Wallace-Hubbard stated.

We had also seen other information about the killer and the attack come out during the day, but didn’t think any of them deserved their own standalone article. So, we will share that information now:

Advertisement

Crazed Rhode Island hockey gunman had 'demons,' alienated family well before he became trans: daughter https://t.co/44QPQtRq60 pic.twitter.com/Xnt3hX86NZ — New York Post (@nypost) February 18, 2026

From the article:

Trans killer Robert Dorgan battled ‘demons’ throughout his life, and alienated all his six of children due to a pervasive pattern of ‘toxic’ behavior even before he started living as a woman, his daughter told The Post. Despite his years of troubling behavior, his family kept giving him second chances, said Amanda Wallace-Hubbard, 36. ‘Gender identity was not remotely a factor in him being ostracized from the family, at least on the part of myself or my siblings, it really was just a symptom of something that had been going on that was much deeper his entire adult life. He struggled with some demons his entire life,’ she said.

To break in, we think this is a case of Ms. Wallace-Hubbard projecting her feelings to others. Rhonda Dorgan clearly thought that the transition was at least the last straw, as indicated by her divorce papers.

She said she tried for decades to look past her father’s dark side but finally had enough after having children of her own. She finally cut her dad out of her life in an effort to shield her kids from his volatile behavior.

The ideal is the classic nuclear family, a mom and dad, married to each other and having children together. But sometimes there is something toxic about one parent so that the children are better off being raised by one parent than to have the toxic parent in the picture, too. It’s sad when it happens, but it happens.

‘My siblings and I have all gone through ups and downs about how we handle his level of involvement in our lives, because for all his flaws, he had a few redeeming qualities,’ she said. ‘And every once in a while, you would see the hope that you know, maybe he could come through and be a stable, parental figure in your life,’ Wallace-Hubbard added. … ‘He never really saw the error in his ways. Yeah. I think without real substantial mental health help, I don’t think he ever would have come around to see that, but you have to admit that you have a problem before you can get help,’ she said. ‘He was just not willing to do that.’

She also shared some kind thoughts for the people Robert murdered:

‘Rhonda had a very close relationship with all her kids, all her step-kids, me and my older brother and sister. She was the backbone of our family,’ Wallace-Hubbard said, sharing that her slain stepmother was known for her ‘effervescent and bubbly, funny and charismatic’ personality. ‘Everybody who knew her loved her,’ she added. ‘Obviously Rob wasn’t well for a very, very long time, and she was always the sturdy rock that we could all rely on. And it’s hard with her passing because anytime our family had a crisis, she was the person who would organize and be there for everybody.’ She also spoke glowingly of her slain brother. ‘Aidan was a really intelligent, hardworking kid. He was an engineer, and he was pursuing an advanced degree. His fiancée, Starr, was also at the hockey game but wasn’t injured. He was a great uncle to my kids, and he was a really important member of the hockey community in Rhode Island growing up,’ she said. ‘He will be missed by so many people.’ Of Rhonda, she said ‘It’s going to take an army to fill her shoes.’

Advertisement

Heartbreaking.

Meanwhile, Andy Ngo dove deep into his Twitter/X account:

ANDY NGO REPORTS: Rhode Island trans shooter’s posts show years of obsessive humiliation of his ex-wife



“i out do her” at womanhood, he boasted.@MrAndyNgo for @TPostMillennial https://t.co/ybd8eb7Ixv — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) February 17, 2026

Mr. Ngo is convinced that the Twitter/X account we previously identified as probably belonging to Dorgan is really his. And he did a great deal of digging through it to give some insight into Durgan’s mentality:

Dorgan’s posts paint the picture of a deeply unstable and contradictory figure. He went to great lengths to curl his hair, style it with ribbons, wear revealing women’s clothes, and paint his nails pink and duck-egg blue, yet he was also a bodybuilder and a motorcycle enthusiast. He espoused far-right views and even bore a neo-Nazi tattoo, while simultaneously presenting himself as an advocate for transgender causes, frequently clapping back at conservatives on X, including this journalist. A former Marine, Dorgan was working as a truck driver in the period leading up to the mass shooting. Dorgan’s transition appears to date back to at least 2016, if not earlier. In a pattern familiar among autogynephilic transgender-identifying men, Dorgan tried to ‘compete’ with his ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, over femininity, subjecting her to years of torment before she ultimately filed for divorce in 2020 after he had multiple surgical procedures. In December 2016, Dorgan shared a link on then-Twitter to an essay titled, ‘Why Is My Transgender Wife Better at Being a Girl Than Me?’ Dorgan responded: ‘Hehe my cis-wife has flames shooting from her ears when i out do her.’ What does it mean for a man to ‘outdo’ being a woman to a woman? He ended the post with emojis of high heels, a dress, and a bikini. A year later, responding to a caption challenge featuring an image of a man dumpster-diving, Dorgan wrote: ‘When you tell your wife youre trans and she chucks the wedding bands.’

To break in… what did he expect? If you make such a radical change in your life, there is a good chance your spouse won’t follow you down that path. After all, she married a man, not a man saying he was a woman. Back to the article:

By 2018, he was openly broadcasting the collapse of his marriage. ‘My wife says she Hates the person who stole her husband,’ Dorgan tweeted. He also claimed he had known he was transgender since the age of seven. … Dorgan’s social-media history also contains repeated expressions of violent ideation. ‘All my Roid-Rages came from Testosterone, not my Estrogen oddly enough,’ he wrote. ‘when Im misgendered, I politely whisper through clenched teeth, ‘Honey don’t make me break a nail knocking your teeth out!’’ In another post from 2018, he declared: ‘I could build a wall with the skulls of everyone who calls me ‘SIR’!’ He also boasted about alleged extramarital affairs with married men as evidence that he was more desirable than real women. ‘I’ve had plenty of seemingly totally straight man married to XX females and guess who theyre cheating with,’ he wrote. ‘yeah, you better believe it you guessed it. Theyre cheating with me. nagging wife drives em nuts and suck in bed.’

Advertisement

Um, we have seen the pictures. These men did not think they were sleeping with a woman. They were not straight men.

Additionally, Evolutionary Biology PhD holder Colin Wright, taking a break from suing Cornell, went through Dorgan’s Twitter/X account and picked out some additional plums. We have personally verified that each screenshot is real—not that we had any doubt, but as Reagan said, ‘trust but verify:’

The Pawtucket "trans" sh**ter, Robert (aka "Roberta") Dorgan posted on X less than a month ago:



"violence is not the answer... It's the solution come up" pic.twitter.com/eeXtSW4wcz — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 17, 2026

Robert (aka "Roberta") Dorgan, the Pawtucket "transgender" sh—ter, believed that having sex reassignment surgery entitled him to use women's private spaces. pic.twitter.com/pPhLJ8smOM — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 17, 2026

But don’t worry, he got a clean bill of mental health:

Don't worry folks, two very competent mental health professionals evaluated "Roberta" Dorgano and deemed him "NOT NUTS" and therefore perfectly well-suited to receive "medically necessary" penile inversion surgery and breast implants. pic.twitter.com/nqL08bJEsz — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 17, 2026

And good news! Insurance covered all of it:

All of "Roberta" Dorgano's gender surgeries were fully covered by his health insurance. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/fe3Zl4Slmx — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Marc Randazza commented on his clean bill of mental health and had his visibility limited for ‘hateful conduct.’ We will censor it just to avoid being demonetized but this is what he wrote:

Well then the two shrinks who signed off on this b***h ought to have their licenses revoked and should be sued for malpractice by the surviving family members of this b*****t t****y murdering c**t.

Seriously, why do some people demand so much respect for vicious murderers? Twitter/X suspended the rules against hateful conduct at the start of the current war in Ukraine, so they wouldn’t have to suspend a bunch of Ukrainians for saying hateful things about Russians. Why not follow the same policy when talking about murderers?

Finally, let’s end on a more positive note by talking about the good Samaritan, Michael Black:

A man who tackled a shooter during a deadly attack at a high school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday said he told his wife to run before he "went for the gun."



Emerging details: https://t.co/bFN0lMbJg5 #pawtucket #RhodeIsland #SkatingRink #PawtucketShooting pic.twitter.com/NKiyJKyMm8 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) February 17, 2026

Advertisement

From the article:

‘A good Samaritan stepped in and interjected in the scene, and that’s probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event,’ [Pawtucket Police Chief Tina] Goncalves said. … Michael Black said he was in the bleachers to support a friend’s son who was playing in the game when he heard the first shots. ‘I heard two shots, and I said, ‘balloons popping,’’ he said. ‘I heard another popping and recognized it was not a balloon.’ Black said he told his wife and a friend to run. Black said he then stood on the bleachers and lunged toward the gunman. ‘I just grabbed, went for the gun and I got my hand caught,’ he said. Black said his left hand was stuck in the chamber of the weapon, preventing it from being fired again.

To break in, that sounds a lot like he got his hand stuck in the slide mechanism, somehow, which was probably extremely painful. Yikes. More:

Meanwhile, he said other bystanders jumped in to help restrain the shooter. ‘They’re trying to tackle him. And then he fell down, and he fell right towards me. So he was on his back,’ he said. Some additional magazines loaded with ammunition fell out of the shooter’s possession when they were tackled, Black said. Black said the shooter took the second gun out of a pocket and turned it on themselves. Black said he turned one of the firearms over to responding officers. He praised the emergency response, including ambulance crews and hospital staff who cared for his hand injury. Additionally, Black said he was burned on the face by one of the shells ejected during the initial gunfire. Despite being called a hero, Black rejected the label and shifted attention to others who intervened. ‘That’s not the right definition for me,’ he said. ‘There’s heroes in my life, and I would definitely not put that definition towards myself.’

Humility aside, it’s hard to imagine a more paradigmatic example of heroism. God bless you, Mr. Black.

RELATED: All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt: Mistrial Declared in Prairieland ICE Shooting Trial for a Weird Reason

‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK:’ More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background

DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game in Rhode Island

The Babylon Bee Reports That Trump Totally Created a New Holiday for Hillary and Kamala and Ahahahahah!!!

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Advertisement