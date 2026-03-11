James Talarico: Fascism Will Come Draped in the (Trans) Flag and Carrying the Cross

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, the future of the Democratic Party (according to Rep. Greg Casar), has given his opponent an enormous reserve of video clips to be used in attack ads. Tararico has taken to preaching the Bible, or his interpretation of it, anyway. He's on video justifying abortion by noting that Mary could have chosen not to consent to give birth to the Christ child, saying that men can get pregnant and God is nonbinary, and arguing that prison is violence and should be replaced with something love-based. When asked to name something he loves that's not his friends and family, he answers, trans kids.

We don't know when Talarico delivered this sermon about fascism coming draped in the flag and carrying the cross in front of a cross over which someone has draped trans, Pride, and nonbinary flags.

🚨 JAMES TALARICO: "When fascism comes to America, it'll be wrapped in the flag and carrying the cross."



(With a trans flag, pride flag, and nonbinary flag draped over the cross behind him) pic.twitter.com/WlCGkO739z — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 9, 2026

Jesus said many would come in my name, but I never knew them. Perfect example right here. — Proud American Woman (@KathyHu99025602) March 10, 2026

James has wrapped himself in the flag while carrying a cross. — Mike Beck (@mikebeck) March 10, 2026

Nah, it will be people like him that brings it in. — Jo Symon (@AmericaJoJo) March 10, 2026

Hey liberals is this the best you got in Texas? — Lewis S. Assistant to the Regional Manager (@LewisSkillznik) March 11, 2026

There is something serious going on behind the scenes with this guy. — The Cat (@DataKat65) March 10, 2026

He's a scary dude. Someone should check his basement. Keep letting him talk. His Jim Jones vibe will really seal his demise. — GillyGirl (@McGilliGirl) March 10, 2026

The only difference between his gender religion and any other cult is that cultists would be in prison for genital mutilation. — Sum guy (@Chi1idip) March 10, 2026

He is the face of fascism. Using religion to mask it. It’s not working — Kathleen Rios (@kathl70926) March 10, 2026

He’s a blasphemous clown just telling people on the left what they want to hear — Socially Distant (@AndyDMartinez) March 10, 2026

This is like watching an anti-Christ gaslighting Christianity. — Christopher_Levich (@HeroShack) March 10, 2026

I’ll take fascism over whatever the hell gay shit he represents. — Call Of Karen (@callofkaren) March 10, 2026

Look behind you Talarico — DK (@Gator_DK) March 11, 2026

The trans rights movement is one of the closest things to fascism we've seen in a while. It dictates what you can say so it can limit what you think.

