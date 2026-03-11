James Talarico: Fascism Will Come Draped in the (Trans) Flag and Carrying the Cross

Even Chicago Tribune Questions Story of Citizen Who Says ICE Detained Her for...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 11, 2026
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, the future of the Democratic Party (according to Rep. Greg Casar), has given his opponent an enormous reserve of video clips to be used in attack ads. Tararico has taken to preaching the Bible, or his interpretation of it, anyway. He's on video justifying abortion by noting that Mary could have chosen not to consent to give birth to the Christ child, saying that men can get pregnant and God is nonbinary, and arguing that prison is violence and should be replaced with something love-based. When asked to name something he loves that's not his friends and family, he answers, trans kids.

We don't know when Talarico delivered this sermon about fascism coming draped in the flag and carrying the cross in front of a cross over which someone has draped trans, Pride, and nonbinary flags. 

The trans rights movement is one of the closest things to fascism we've seen in a while. It dictates what you can say so it can limit what you think.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

