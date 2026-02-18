James Talarico Preaches to Stephen Colbert That Jesus Never Mentioned Abortion

From Grief to Gratitude: D.C. Grandma Tears Up Thanking Trump for Caring About...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on February 18, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported, Texas Senate candidate James Talarico proudly announced on X that his campaign had raised $2.5 million "after the FCC banned our Colbert interview." Even CNN's Brian Stelter reports that, no, the FCC didn't "ban" Talarico's segment with DNC stenographer Stephen Colbert, which ended up on social media anyway. CBS made the decision knowing that it would have to give Talarico's primary opponent, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, equal time before the election. It's kind of funny seeing Colbert and other liberals cheering for the straight, white, Christian male while icing out the black woman.

It's also funny seeing Colbert pretend he doesn't have anything but disdain for Christians. We usually count on David French or Matthew Dowd to inform us that we're doing Christianity wrong, but Talarico called out the religious right and noted to Colbert that Jesus never said anything about abortion or same-sex marriage. He said to love thy neighbor.

The post continues:

… issues that Jesus never talked about.”

Wolf in sheep’s clothing. Stay away from this guy.

Thank you. We don't normally comment on looks, but Talarico looks like a youth pastor with some skeletons in his closet.

That's what we find so amusing: Colbert taking a so-called Christian seriously and letting him preach on his show.

***

