James Talarico Preaches to Stephen Colbert That Jesus Never Mentioned Abortion

As Twitchy reported, Texas Senate candidate James Talarico proudly announced on X that his campaign had raised $2.5 million "after the FCC banned our Colbert interview." Even CNN's Brian Stelter reports that, no, the FCC didn't "ban" Talarico's segment with DNC stenographer Stephen Colbert, which ended up on social media anyway. CBS made the decision knowing that it would have to give Talarico's primary opponent, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, equal time before the election. It's kind of funny seeing Colbert and other liberals cheering for the straight, white, Christian male while icing out the black woman.

It's also funny seeing Colbert pretend he doesn't have anything but disdain for Christians. We usually count on David French or Matthew Dowd to inform us that we're doing Christianity wrong, but Talarico called out the religious right and noted to Colbert that Jesus never said anything about abortion or same-sex marriage. He said to love thy neighbor.

Dem Senate candidate James Talarico appears to suggest the Bible supports gay marriage & abortion because Jesus said to “love thy neighbor.”



“The religious right… they convinced a lot of our fellow Christians that the most important issues were abortion & gay marriage.”



“Two… pic.twitter.com/EmLO3UPIji — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2026

The post continues:

… issues that Jesus never talked about.” Wolf in sheep’s clothing. Stay away from this guy.

Just looks creepy. Not hard to see that. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 18, 2026

Thank you. We don't normally comment on looks, but Talarico looks like a youth pastor with some skeletons in his closet.

Weaponizing the Bible like this, by blatantly lying about it, should be disqualifying for Talarico. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 18, 2026

LOL that he falls back on “Jesus never talked about it.”



How about Paul, in his writings about the teachings of Christ? Holy crap. — No Brakes (@RedpillBob) February 18, 2026

He's nibbling around the edges and freeloading with the real words of the Bible. — Rusty Hinges (parody) (@PhillipFrank) February 18, 2026

These are DNC talking points. It is crucial to be non-reactive so they stop saying things like this. — StarWreck (@StarWreckDaily) February 18, 2026

So it's "love thy neighbor" unless it's the religious right... — Grandson (@SpookyCatEyes) February 18, 2026

And a round of applause from people that don't understand the whole counsel of God. — Wayne Sibrava (@waynesibrava) February 18, 2026

You can see him recalling his script — Decode & Simplify (@decodesimplify) February 18, 2026

His “religion” is what sociologist Dr. Chris Smith calls moralistic therapeutic deism. — Excel Driver (@KennethKessner) February 18, 2026

Of course love thy neighbor, but that does not mean blanket approval for everything they do. This is an example of what the Bible refers to as heresy. — Rudy Gerner (@redteam84) February 18, 2026

Love does the right thing, not what makes money, or harms the innocent. Christian principles require truth not compromise. — Billy Green (@billywg1) February 18, 2026

Wow, I knew Colbert was bad, but pushing this dude? — Chrissy Stalions (@italianstalions) February 18, 2026

That's what we find so amusing: Colbert taking a so-called Christian seriously and letting him preach on his show.

