Brian Stelter Rains on the Left's Talking Point Parade About the FCC Banning an Interview on Colbert

Doug P. | 4:23 PM on February 18, 2026

Another Dem/media bogus narrative has gone down in flames, but not before one of the subjects involved got some financial mileage out of it for his campaign in Texas:

That's what this hoax was all about in the first place. 

Naturally the Democrat/media push has been along the lines of "Trump and the FCC banned CBS/Colbert from airing the interview" because as you know they like to portray the president as a fascist when in fact the TDS crowd on the Left is full of shameless liars. 

However, here's one for the Dems' "when you've even lost Brian Stelter" file:

One correction for Stelter: Talarico wasn't wrong, he was lying and knew it. So did Colbert. 

And some Democrat will end up doing something similar all over again and much of the media will go right along with it, because that's what they consider their job to be.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (with the media's assistance of course). 

