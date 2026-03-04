Bill Melugin's Question About Dem Hypocrisy Forces Hakeem Jeffries to Play the 'It's...
Leftist Trans Couple Arms Up Against 'Fascists' ... Proceeds to Shoot Their Own...
What Gives the US the Right? 'The B2 Bomber.' – Chamberlain's Brutal Iran...
Kristi Noem Made Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Line of ICE Questioning Backfire With...
Jasmine Crockett Loses Dem Senate Primary to Hoax-Boosted James Talarico - Blames Republic...
Patch Dispatched: Seth Toth Scores Double-Digit Republican Primary Upset Over Incumbent Da...
VIP
National Post: Don’t Deport Truck Driver Who Killed 16 Canadian Teens
Man Who Had Security Clearance Revoked for Leaking Documents to Iran Has Thoughts...
Trump Cuts Off Trade With Spain After It Refuses to Let US Use...
VIP
For All of Us Who've Learned It the Hard Way: Grief's Quiet Lesson
'Always Money for War' Whines Senator Who Can’t Read a Budget—or a Bible
ICE Watch Activist Strolls Into Kristi Noem’s Senate Hearing Carrying Massive Backpack
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Texas and North Carolina!
CA State Sen. Scott Wiener Says Children Will Die If Teachers Must Out...

Dem Golden Boy James Talarico Is a Bible-Twisting Hypocrite Who Thinks Mary Could've Aborted Jesus

justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 AM on March 04, 2026
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Last night, James Talarico beat Jasmine Crockett to represent the Democrats in the Texas Senate race. Apparently today, he is being lauded as the 'future of the Democrat Party'. That makes sense since this guy is a huge hypocrite and very weird. He's a 'minister' in the same strand as Raphael Warnock or Rev. Al Sharpton. Their religion isn't actually Christianity. It's Leftism.

Advertisement

This is what they are saying to assuage Jasmine's hurt feelings, apparently.

Billionaires create jobs and pay people and apparently that's bad.

Not only is he a thief, but he's a 'minister' who clearly is contorting Biblical teachings to fit his own agenda. It's sick.

Recommended

Leftist Trans Couple Arms Up Against 'Fascists' ... Proceeds to Shoot Their Own House
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes, this weirdo really believes Mary could have had an 'abortion' with the Christ child if she really wanted to. Sick. No person who truly loves Jesus Christ and believes in the Virgin Birth can tolerate this nonsense.

His politics have become an idol.

Advertisement

God is not mocked.

The Bible warns us of false teachers.

Just this one is bad enough.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ABORTION CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT JAMES TALARICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Trans Couple Arms Up Against 'Fascists' ... Proceeds to Shoot Their Own House
justmindy
What Gives the US the Right? 'The B2 Bomber.' – Chamberlain's Brutal Iran Reality Check Goes Mega-Viral
justmindy
Kristi Noem Made Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Line of ICE Questioning Backfire With a Brutal Retort
Doug P.
Bill Melugin's Question About Dem Hypocrisy Forces Hakeem Jeffries to Play the 'It's 'D'ifferent' Card
Doug P.
Jasmine Crockett Loses Dem Senate Primary to Hoax-Boosted James Talarico - Blames Republicans
Warren Squire
Patch Dispatched: Seth Toth Scores Double-Digit Republican Primary Upset Over Incumbent Dan Crenshaw
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftist Trans Couple Arms Up Against 'Fascists' ... Proceeds to Shoot Their Own House justmindy
Advertisement