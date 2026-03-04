Dem Golden Boy James Talarico Is a Bible-Twisting Hypocrite Who Thinks Mary Could've Aborted Jesus

Last night, James Talarico beat Jasmine Crockett to represent the Democrats in the Texas Senate race. Apparently today, he is being lauded as the 'future of the Democrat Party'. That makes sense since this guy is a huge hypocrite and very weird. He's a 'minister' in the same strand as Raphael Warnock or Rev. Al Sharpton. Their religion isn't actually Christianity. It's Leftism.

James Talarico is the future of the Democratic Party.



He unites working people of all kinds to take on the billionaires who are making life unaffordable.



He’s going to show Texas Republicans how powerful working people are when we stand together.



On to victory in November. — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) March 4, 2026

This is what they are saying to assuage Jasmine's hurt feelings, apparently.

Jasmine Crockett is a fighter who never backs down when she’s standing up for the people she represents.



I know she’ll continue to energize and lead going forward. — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) March 4, 2026

Billionaires create jobs and pay people and apparently that's bad.

How are billionaires making life unaffordable? It’s government, specifically Democrats, who raise taxes and make life unaffordable.



It’s literally what you do. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 4, 2026

Not only is he a thief, but he's a 'minister' who clearly is contorting Biblical teachings to fit his own agenda. It's sick.

We know this is just a stupid schtick to justify fleecing taxpayers for billions of dollars. Socialists are thieves. Period. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 4, 2026

How are billionaires making life unaffordable? Did you pass high school economics? — RCJParry (@rcjparry) March 4, 2026

🚨 The Democrat nominee for Senate in Texas says that the story of Mary's Annunciation justifies abortion:



"The Angel comes down and asks Mary if this is something she wants to do... To me that is an affirmation that creation has to be done with consent." pic.twitter.com/D0ZOr1RBhi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2026

Yes, this weirdo really believes Mary could have had an 'abortion' with the Christ child if she really wanted to. Sick. No person who truly loves Jesus Christ and believes in the Virgin Birth can tolerate this nonsense.

The way that this man twists Christianity to suit progressivism is mind-boggling. He just boils it down to “love thy neighbor” regardless of what moral harm is committed (abortion) or how fundamentally in conflict an idea is with a functioning nation (open borders) https://t.co/HA0nruc9q9 — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) March 4, 2026

His politics have become an idol.

I am calling for a complete and total shutdown on Liberal Christianity. https://t.co/CgLl0uQ6RQ — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) March 4, 2026

This by @jamestalarico may be at once be the sickest and stupidest abuse of scripture I’ve ever seen.



Mary’s “yes” came BEFORE conception, genius.



Using the Bible to justify the Culture of Death is playing with fire. https://t.co/jKf9motnZX — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) March 4, 2026

God is not mocked.

This man is utterly evil to his core. Christians need to reject this wicked snake with force. I never donate to political campaigns, but I plan on donating to Ken Paxton this cycle. We cannot let James near power https://t.co/j60dHScXW4 — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) March 4, 2026

This man is a liar and deceiver. There is NO scripture in the Holy Bible that supports his claim. There are, however, plenty of verses addressing what he’s doing. https://t.co/QAiv1CMTnB — Mark Alford 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@markalfordkc) March 4, 2026

The Bible warns us of false teachers.

Yes. Talarico is a real jewel, Texas.

Wait until you hear all of his ideas. 😬 https://t.co/VskwDndci6 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) March 4, 2026

Just this one is bad enough.

