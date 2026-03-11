Hilarious Parody CPAC Line Up Revealed
Swalwell: All Ears for Optics, Deaf to Waste – Flies South for Clicks While Shipping Was a 'Sound' Option

justmindy | 8:20 PM on March 11, 2026
X

Eric Swalwell is using small children to boost his profile on Social Media. That seems unsafe.

So, there is very clearly an adult blurred out to ostensibly protect their privacy, but the kids are front and center and not blurred out. That seems unwise. Do children not deserve medical privacy? Apparently Eric doesn't think so. They are only useful if he can get a social media post patting himself on the back out of it.

Colombia essentially has universal health coverage through its mandatory social health insurance system under Law 100 of 1993. Hearing aids are generally covered under the public benefits package. International shipping would have been less than $200

Also, apparently the child's home country has universal health coverage and they would provide hearing aids.

If he sent them via Fed Ex, he couldn't get the self-congratulatory photos for his social media post, though.

There are lots of American children who could use new medical devices, too.

Eric doesn't care about working Americans. That isn't his demographic.

That's all it is about.

Swalwell is so slimy. 

He's not a smart man.

He's a waste of space in general.

