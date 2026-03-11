Swalwell: All Ears for Optics, Deaf to Waste – Flies South for Clicks While Shipping Was a 'Sound' Option

Eric Swalwell is using small children to boost his profile on Social Media. That seems unsafe.

UPDATE: Last week ICE deported a 6-year-old deaf child WITHOUT allowing him to take his hearing devices. This week my staff flew to Colombia to return those devices.



We gave him his sound.

He gave us that smile. pic.twitter.com/UjjXMWxHWd — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 11, 2026

So, there is very clearly an adult blurred out to ostensibly protect their privacy, but the kids are front and center and not blurred out. That seems unwise. Do children not deserve medical privacy? Apparently Eric doesn't think so. They are only useful if he can get a social media post patting himself on the back out of it.

Colombia essentially has universal health coverage through its mandatory social health insurance system under Law 100 of 1993. Hearing aids are generally covered under the public benefits package. International shipping would have been less than $200

Also, apparently the child's home country has universal health coverage and they would provide hearing aids.

What was the difference in cost between your staff flying to Columbia and sending them via FedEx? https://t.co/MuIPCCUxbJ — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 11, 2026

If he sent them via Fed Ex, he couldn't get the self-congratulatory photos for his social media post, though.

Same people complaining we wasted tax dollars buying our troops steak are *checks notes* spending tax dollars to fly to Columbia to give illegals hearing aids https://t.co/tDrJ7leEhr — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) March 11, 2026

Hi Eric, logistics expert here. In 2026 we have several shipping companies that could’ve delivered this for you and saved taxpayers a bunch of money. Anywho you can go back to complaining about feeding the troops https://t.co/bQUhchsWk0 — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) March 11, 2026

IF Democrats cared about American Citizens as much as they care about Illegals, this would be a much better country.



Even if I don't vote democrat. https://t.co/EwiEYPQwZL — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 11, 2026

There are lots of American children who could use new medical devices, too.

But he’s making American airport workers go without paychecks. https://t.co/h56IQazfmX — AZSuburbs 🏜️🌵 (@noprezzie2012) March 11, 2026

Eric doesn't care about working Americans. That isn't his demographic.

I don’t want to hear a word from Smallwell about cost, expenditures or spending.

Literally 10’s of thousands of dollars for a plane.

FedEx would’ve been $200 tops, going International Priority, insured.



Great publicity stunt. https://t.co/L6sEBuEPvy — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) March 11, 2026

That's all it is about.

You spent taxpayer resources to FLY and hand deliver hearing devices to Colombia, when you could have simply shipped them for a fraction of the cost. What a sad, little grandstanding slug you are, Swalwell. https://t.co/Ba9gmILphA — The Same Bird (@TSBirdey) March 11, 2026

Swalwell is so slimy.

So you wasted a bunch of taxpayer money instead of driving to the Fedex office? — Grumpy Tech Bro (@GrumpyTechBro) March 11, 2026

He's not a smart man.

So you’re telling everyone on Twitter dot com that you and your staff wasted thousands of dollars on flights to COLOMBIA to hand deliver hearing aids to an ILLEGAL?!



What an egregious waste of taxpayer resources just to virtue signal. pic.twitter.com/XQFZNEHgHU — Uncle Ted Was Right (@L1v3Fr33_0rD13) March 11, 2026

He's a waste of space in general.

