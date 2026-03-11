Olivia Julianna: America Literally Became a Country Because a Bunch of Men Signed a Piece of Paper

Hilarious Parody CPAC Line Up Revealed
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 11, 2026
Teen Vogue

Earlier this week, Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles set off a firestorm with this X post:

His Democratic colleagues in Congress demanded that he be censured or even expelled from the House. Ogles hasn't backed down, though, and noted that the parents of the ISIS-inspired bomb-thrower in New York City are naturalized citizens from Afghanistan and live in a $2.5 million home in Pennsylvania.

Influencer Olivia Julianna, who was willing to do a tour of fraternity houses to preach the wonders of the Democrat platform to young men, had this witty retort:

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has 57 member states, and yet Muslims choose to immigrate to the United States. Is it too much to expect them to assimilate?

