Olivia Julianna: America Literally Became a Country Because a Bunch of Men Signed a Piece of Paper

Earlier this week, Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles set off a firestorm with this X post:

Muslims don't belong in American society.



Pluralism is a lie. — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 9, 2026

His Democratic colleagues in Congress demanded that he be censured or even expelled from the House. Ogles hasn't backed down, though, and noted that the parents of the ISIS-inspired bomb-thrower in New York City are naturalized citizens from Afghanistan and live in a $2.5 million home in Pennsylvania.

Paperwork doesn't magically make you American.



Muslims are unable to assimilate; they all have to go back. https://t.co/c72GhYR5sH — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 10, 2026

Influencer Olivia Julianna, who was willing to do a tour of fraternity houses to preach the wonders of the Democrat platform to young men, had this witty retort:

America literally became an independent country because a bunch of men signed a piece of paper. https://t.co/unTMz0Lb5z — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) March 11, 2026

Americans signing a piece of paper pic.twitter.com/BNYMkO3Uzc — OptimisticSkeptic 🚁 (@SkepticOptimal) March 11, 2026

There was a war somewhere in there but yeah it was the piece of paper that did the work — ExL (@ExLetum) March 11, 2026

The war that followed that piece of paper was actually kind of a big part of that, Olivia. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) March 11, 2026

There's a meme about leftists pretending not to understand things, thereby making discourse impossible.



That may be true for the brightest neo-Bolsheviks, but tbh most of you are just morons.



These men weren't going to sign a piece of paper. pic.twitter.com/CC0iyZOBzb — FiredFed (@FiredFed1) March 11, 2026

Did anything else happen afterwards? — OptimisticSkeptic 🚁 (@SkepticOptimal) March 11, 2026

There was a pretty significant war, too — David van Camp (@DavidTweetsLess) March 11, 2026

Um, I think the Revolutionary War may have had an effect — Lunes (@lunesetter) March 11, 2026

Read the "piece of paper". It is the ideas that made us free. — Dennis H (@DennisH39691959) March 11, 2026

Those were people who shared a common set of values and beliefs. If immigrants will not assimilate into our culture, they need to leave. — 🖋️ Mr. Write 🇺🇲 (@Writer1217) March 11, 2026

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has 57 member states, and yet Muslims choose to immigrate to the United States. Is it too much to expect them to assimilate?

