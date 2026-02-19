America Owns Hockey: US Women Win OT Gold, Leave Canada Spiraling and Seething

In another show of American superiority, the United States women's hockey team just took GOLD at the Olympic Games.

Wow winning in overtime and then entire women’s hockey singing the national anthem all together plus the crowd it was so moving! #USA #NationalAnthem #Gold pic.twitter.com/Xmf8M1rZTH — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) February 19, 2026

Watched this probably 20 times. What an incredible move.



Also a really great call from the broadcast team. pic.twitter.com/xAi7CIpELB — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) February 19, 2026

Not everyone was excited about this win. The Canadians are big mad and it's glorious.

Lowkey the worst part is seeing any American team express joy — cecidrai (@cecidrais) February 19, 2026

They really are spiralilng.

r/Canada is not taking the loss well https://t.co/EPap32ikH8 pic.twitter.com/FdHpXHE5Ih — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) February 19, 2026

If ur american coming into my replies to dunk on me or my country please know that I literally couldn't care less — cecidrai (@cecidrais) February 19, 2026

He's lying. He's mad.

RAHHHHHH OILERS LOSE AND CANADA LOSES



GOD BLESS AMERICA AND GO PANTHERS https://t.co/2jtKoRipjm pic.twitter.com/Xc3AsfNnrp — ✭Noah✭ (@NoahMOfficial) February 20, 2026

Go America and very particularly Florida.

Hulk Hogan would be so proud.

This picture should hang in every American home.

COPE AND SEETHE YOUR COUNTRY DOESNT MATTER https://t.co/rLDVrZoZfC — all anout da Celtics baby love those C’s! (@gratfulCs5) February 19, 2026

Get out of the kitchen if you can’t handle the heat little man. How you gonna say that the turn off your comments💀 https://t.co/A4xhTOgQ8J pic.twitter.com/5JRBplXOkL — The Goober of TAMU (@goobertamu) February 20, 2026

POV: you play the United States in hockey pic.twitter.com/pcpHrwQRLt — Carlos (@txiokatu) February 20, 2026

Team USA Women hockey >>>>>>>> Team USA Women soccer. https://t.co/ikE0ByZiQc — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 19, 2026

It's not even particularly close.

Hang it in the Louvre



What a moment for USA Hockey pic.twitter.com/axPGzPt0AG — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) February 19, 2026

The U.S. women's Olympic hockey team just defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the gold medal.



By the ancient laws of combat, Alberta is now rightfully ours. pic.twitter.com/aO1xWzCfSA — 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) February 19, 2026

As it should be.

Canada is so bad at hockey that the Stanley Cup has lived in America longer than Melania Trump — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 19, 2026

A common American W.

2002: Canada won

2006: Canada won

2010: Canada won

2014: Canada won

2018: asterisk- shootout isn't real hockey

2022: Canada won

2026: asterisk- refs helped and 3v3 isn't real hockey



Canada stays the best at women's hockey! 🇨🇦🐐 — M🐝 (@CakeMcJabe) February 19, 2026

Last but not least, was this banger. They are so mad.

