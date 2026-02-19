America Owns Hockey: US Women Win OT Gold, Leave Canada Spiraling and Seething

Detroit Police Officer and Sergeant Face Firing for Breaking Policy and Tipping Off...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

In another show of American superiority, the United States women's hockey team just took GOLD at the Olympic Games. 

Not everyone was excited about this win. The Canadians are big mad and it's glorious.

They really are spiralilng.

He's lying. He's mad.

Go America and very particularly Florida.

Hulk Hogan would be so proud.

This picture should hang in every American home.

It's not even particularly close.

As it should be. 

A common American W.

Last but not least, was this banger. They are so mad.

