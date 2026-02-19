America Owns Hockey: US Women Win OT Gold, Leave Canada Spiraling and Seething

In another show of American superiority, the United States women's hockey team just took GOLD at the Olympic Games.
Wow winning in overtime and then entire women’s hockey singing the national anthem all together plus the crowd it was so moving! #USA #NationalAnthem #Gold pic.twitter.com/Xmf8M1rZTH— Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) February 19, 2026
Watched this probably 20 times. What an incredible move.— Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) February 19, 2026
Also a really great call from the broadcast team. pic.twitter.com/xAi7CIpELB
Not everyone was excited about this win. The Canadians are big mad and it's glorious.
Lowkey the worst part is seeing any American team express joy— cecidrai (@cecidrais) February 19, 2026
https://t.co/GIXtx92KIS pic.twitter.com/DK9E8WraXE— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 19, 2026
They really are spiralilng.
r/Canada is not taking the loss well https://t.co/EPap32ikH8 pic.twitter.com/FdHpXHE5Ih— Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) February 19, 2026
If ur american coming into my replies to dunk on me or my country please know that I literally couldn't care less— cecidrai (@cecidrais) February 19, 2026
He's lying. He's mad.
RAHHHHHH OILERS LOSE AND CANADA LOSES— ✭Noah✭ (@NoahMOfficial) February 20, 2026
GOD BLESS AMERICA AND GO PANTHERS https://t.co/2jtKoRipjm pic.twitter.com/Xc3AsfNnrp
Go America and very particularly Florida.
We own hockey now. It's ours. https://t.co/pmIfFbM3Aq pic.twitter.com/jVtNWXxpsK— Dan Cotter (@TheDanCotter) February 20, 2026
https://t.co/qiG2z1TJv3 pic.twitter.com/KYIT65Skfg— Extratoastycheezitsmaxxx (@PorkRollLover) February 19, 2026
https://t.co/lsJOQpN65j pic.twitter.com/iJ3JmK4cNO— Indianapolis Car Racing🏎🏁🕊☮️🇺🇸 (@NCO61) February 20, 2026
Hulk Hogan would be so proud.
Crybaby turned off replies https://t.co/PTqL3SsPTh pic.twitter.com/Cb3XhnuBcx— Our Daily Crusade (@Urban1096) February 19, 2026
https://t.co/ztxCTbeRPq pic.twitter.com/qNo7oErEGh— Chef G (@ChefGober) February 20, 2026
https://t.co/OMRwDaRkFU pic.twitter.com/LsEq8nGjcE— Regs (@r3gulations) February 20, 2026
This picture should hang in every American home.
COPE AND SEETHE YOUR COUNTRY DOESNT MATTER https://t.co/rLDVrZoZfC— all anout da Celtics baby love those C’s! (@gratfulCs5) February 19, 2026
Get out of the kitchen if you can’t handle the heat little man. How you gonna say that the turn off your comments💀 https://t.co/A4xhTOgQ8J pic.twitter.com/5JRBplXOkL— The Goober of TAMU (@goobertamu) February 20, 2026
POV: you play the United States in hockey pic.twitter.com/pcpHrwQRLt— Carlos (@txiokatu) February 20, 2026
Team USA Women hockey >>>>>>>> Team USA Women soccer. https://t.co/ikE0ByZiQc— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 19, 2026
It's not even particularly close.
Hang it in the Louvre— Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) February 19, 2026
What a moment for USA Hockey pic.twitter.com/axPGzPt0AG
The U.S. women's Olympic hockey team just defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the gold medal.— 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) February 19, 2026
By the ancient laws of combat, Alberta is now rightfully ours. pic.twitter.com/aO1xWzCfSA
As it should be.
Canada is so bad at hockey that the Stanley Cup has lived in America longer than Melania Trump— Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 19, 2026
A common American W.
2002: Canada won— M🐝 (@CakeMcJabe) February 19, 2026
2006: Canada won
2010: Canada won
2014: Canada won
2018: asterisk- shootout isn't real hockey
2022: Canada won
2026: asterisk- refs helped and 3v3 isn't real hockey
Canada stays the best at women's hockey! 🇨🇦🐐
Last but not least, was this banger. They are so mad.
