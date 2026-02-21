Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn't Clean up a Homeless Camp

We have bad news for you.

In a previous piece called ‘Horror Show in Maryland: Police Neglect of a Homeless Camp Might Lead to Nearby Residents Being Evicted,’ we talked about a condominium community called Marylander Condominiums, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, east of Washington, D.C. On the same grounds, there was an area nicknamed The Mountains which was a homeless encampment and open-air drug market, where criminal gangs allegedly rule. People from that camp would absolutely terrorize residents, even knocking out their heating system right as people in the greater D.C. area were digging slowly out of a pretty vicious snow/ice storm a few weeks back. Furthermore, officials were seeking to throw the presumably law-abiding residents out of their homes, by seeking a court order, because the homeless encampment had rendered their homes unliveable.

All of this was based on the absolutely excellent reporting of Aaron Sibarium…

No, in fact, A-A-Ron did not mess up. He did a bang-up job. But as he noted last time, there was going to be a hearing before a judge to determine whether or not they should be thrown out of their homes and we have an update. And it’s not a good one:

BREAKING: After a 48 hour delay, a judge has officially authorized Prince George's County to evict residents of the Marylander Condominiums.



Hundreds of people will now become homeless due to the county's failure to clear a homeless encampment.



The court order was posted on… pic.twitter.com/5qSS63ldeZ — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) February 20, 2026

The cut off text:

The court order was posted on affected buildings half an hour ago. Story forthcoming.

It doesn’t appear to be an eviction notice per se, but it is basically saying that the owners have to get the place up to code or else they have to throw people out, and our understanding is that as long as the the homeless camp is tolerated by local police, the place will never be back up to code.

Seriously, can anyone explain the logic to us? They are throwing them out of their homes for their own good. For instance, say that a unit has no heat. That’s bad, but you know what is worse? Sleeping outside with no walls around you at all. At least a home with no heat keeps the wind and the rain and … checks the local forecast … the four inches of snow projected for Sunday through Monday morning off of you. The same applies to virtually every problem the judge is told about. These places might not be ideal living spots but they are better than literally nothing, which is what many of these residents will be stuck with. And if these people had any better options—such as a generous friend or relative who might take them in—they presumably would have taken those options already.

We suppose that when they are out on the street during a snowstorm they can enjoy the warmth of collectivism.

Seriously, will these residents be thrown out of their homes and then join the homeless encampment on the same property? That’s the absurdity of the evil going on right now.

And for the record, the judge almost certainly had a choice. The court was using what is referred to as its equitable powers. Don’t get that confused with the way leftists have co-opted the term to mean basically communism. In the courts, it is nothing more than the power to order person to do something other than pay money, and it actually traces its origins to church courts in England. Equity grants the courts a lot of power to refuse to do something if it is wrong. For instance, it requires the party to seeking a court order to have ‘clean hands’ which ... hoo-boy, Prince George’s County does not. So don’t assume the judge had no choice. He or she almost certainly did.

(By the way, as a pro-tip, if you try to tell a normal person about this evil crud going on, keep some citations handy. Apparently, conservatives are having a really hard time getting normal people to believe that leftists are engaging in their crazier behavior because it is so off-the-charts looney. They literally think that no one would do something so vile without strong evidence, so be ready to provide it.)

Mr. Sibarium provides more, here:

From the article:

A judge has authorized police to begin evicting residents of the Prince George’s County, Md., condominium complex besieged by an open-air drug market, putting hundreds of people at risk of homelessness ahead of a possible winter storm. Maryland district court judge Bryon Bereano had provisionally greenlit the Marylander Condominiums evictions earlier this month after vagrants allegedly vandalized the condo’s boiler room, leaving 100 units without heat. On Thursday he signed a final order authorizing ‘all action necessary’ to vacate those units, which were deemed ‘unfit for human habitation’ by the county’s Department of Permitting, Inspections, and Enforcement in December. While it is not clear when the evictions will take place, the judge’s order was posted on the affected buildings Friday afternoon. County officials did not immediately respond to request for comment. ... Prince George’s County could receive several inches of snow on Sunday if current forecasts hold. It is not clear how that weather will affect the timeline for the evictions.

Since this is a continuing story, this author will take a moment to respond to two sentiments we saw last time in the comments. First, while the previous article was silent on this point, we do not assume rank-and-file law enforcement officers are fine with what is happening. We have dealt with enough rank-and-file cops in Maryland to assume that they have their morals straight and it’s the political leadership that is acting like this.

That being said, if we were a rank-and-file police officer in Prince George’s County, we would either quit or go all 'Andrew Jackson' on the judge’s order, if you know what we mean. If there is any time for passive resistance from the cops, this is it.

Second, we will renew our call to President Trump and appropriate federal authorities to intervene. The gang members are allegedly MS-13, which is a gang riddled with illegal immigrants, so ICE could do a lot of good, here. And if they are selling drugs, that is an additional reason for the federal government to intervene. We would go as far as to suggest that even if the drug is ‘legal’ in Maryland, that federal officials still arrest them for possession, sale, etc. if it is illegal on the federal level. Even getting them off the streets for a while would be good for this community.

Which does go against many people who felt that these people probably voted for this madness, so they should lie in the bed that they made. We get the idea that sometimes people should suffer the consequences of their decisions, good and hard, and even the desire for schadenfreude. But the reality is that if the Trump administration intervenes and helps these people, they might never vote Democrat again. These people are low and desperate and we have to ask what story they should tell when they meet with the family next Thanksgiving, or on another occasion? ‘The crazy Democratic officials in our county let these homeless people and gang members take away my home?’ Or ‘the crazy Democratic officials in our county were going to let these homeless people and gang members take away my home, and the Trump administration saved my home?’

We think the latter does more to recruit people to the Republican party. But that’s just this author’s opinion, we could be wrong.

Also, the Trump Administration should absolutely investigate every official involved in this. They are acting objectively in favor of criminals and that should at least raise suspicions of corruption being the real motivation. To be clear, we are not saying anyone is definitely corrupt, but we are saying that appropriate officials should be investigated in case they are.

I’m told that as many as 77 children could become homeless as a result of this order. https://t.co/peEflEeIPL — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) February 21, 2026

Democrat incompetence is life-threatening. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 21, 2026

If a judge did this to me, I’d wait till he went to work, kick in his door take possession of his house. And tell him to F off. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) February 21, 2026

Of course, you would be arrested for this, because the law never applies to judges as they do for ordinary people.

@AAGDhillon would @CivilRights be able to help these residents?



It appears the State of Maryland has failed to help and now they could become homeless. https://t.co/44zSKdUEVj — Life & Liberty (@LifeLiberty3) February 21, 2026

The paradox: these condo owners are now homeless, and therefore victims, and therefore virtuous in the eyes of the local socialist governance.

Or, because evicted, they now have power which transcends material ownership; a political fiat which only Victimhood could ever provide. — Eastman (@EffEastman) February 20, 2026

Wait, I'm confused....



So because the county refused to clean up a homeless encampment they are closing an apt building and making more people homeless 🤷‍♀️ — Erica Rich 🇺🇲 🌺 (@EricaRich61502) February 21, 2026

Nope, you got it right.

@SecretaryTurner @SecNoem @SecKennedy



Prince George County should be barred from receiving any help from the federal government in future disasters if they cannot help these residents stay in their homes. https://t.co/cym9ip2kFV — Life & Liberty (@LifeLiberty3) February 21, 2026

Indeed, this makes them more vulnerable to future disasters. One obvious tenant of disaster preparedness is having people in homes.

To all those who say "you get what you vote for" ..... so many Marylanders will tell you.. they DID NOT vote democrat ! — Holly 💜 (@Love_my_Ravens) February 21, 2026

Even when an area votes over 90% for Democrats, that still isn’t 100%.

Keep an eye on the area for the next few years. I'll bet the homeless encampment will be cleared out with violence that won't be covered. And then the property will be sold for pennies on the dollar and very high priced properties will be built on that land. Someone wanted it. — Woke Bob Butterbur (@ersatzkulak) February 21, 2026

Maryland let hundreds of poor residents lose their homes rather than just shut down a homeless drug camp.



It is impossible to overstate the everyday failure of blue state governance. https://t.co/9c9dhByp7f — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) February 20, 2026

There is no cut off text, despite the indicator on our computer.

This should honestly be a massive national scandal.



Having homeless neighbors Les directly to the county evicting the legal renters, not the homeless nearby. Unbelievable as satire, real-life for hundreds of Marylanders. https://t.co/c766IUOlG7 — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) February 20, 2026

Finally:

Your investigative reporting on this has been superb, Aaron.



Where can I read about it in the Washington Post? — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) February 21, 2026

We’re sure the people who were recently fired were going to get right on that, any day now… *eye roll*

