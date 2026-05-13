James Comey Wants Trump Supporters to Look in a Mirror and Ask Themselves...
Media Double Standard: Gerstein's Jackson Love Letter Ignores Dem Court-Packing, Impeachme...
Team Zohran's Bragging About Mamdani Bringing NYC's Deficit to Zero Earns a Few...
Thomas Massie in Deep Trouble: Trump-Backed Challenger Leads New Kentucky Primary Poll
Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas Tries to Spin Biden's Open Border and NOBODY Is...
VIP
Sunny Imposition: The View’s Hostin Invents Convenient Reason to Never Stop Lecturing Us...
Disorderly Dems: TN GOP Removes Disruptive Justin Pearson and Others From Their House...
NBC Tries to Sell New Pandemic Panic But No One Is Buying
VIP
Check Out These Flashback Reports From Obama's Reflecting Pool Renovation
NBC News: 18-Year-Old US Citizen Dies of Cancer With His Parents by His...
Piers Morgan Zings the Diversity of the Late-Night Boys' Club
WaPo: Most Trump Deportees Are Men, Leaving Women to Raise Families Alone
Champagne Commies Courtside: Hypocrites Drop Thousands on Lakers Seats While Preaching Aga...
John Fetterman Urges People to Get Over Their TDS Over the Reflecting Pool...

Choose Wisely, Los Angeles: As Spencer Pratt Surges, Karen Bass Wants Free Teeth for Meth Heads

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 AM on May 13, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Thayer


We don't know whether Spencer Pratt can defy the odds and win the Los Angeles mayoral election, but if he doesn't, it won't be because he ran a bad campaign. 

Advertisement

Pratt's campaign has been on point because of his singular message: he is for sanity and restoring LA to its former greatness after Democrats have utterly destroyed the city. Many of his AI-generated campaign ads have been hilarious, but also extremely effective in showing how Mayor Karen Bass (with assistance from Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris, among other top Democrats) has completely failed Angelenos. 

Here is his latest: 

See what we mean? It's funny, but it's funny because most of it is true. 

Pratt has a lot of money in his campaign, so we can expect more ads like this leading up to the election. 

And, boy howdy, have we got an idea for his next one! 

While Pratt is surging in the polls because of his messaging (though still trailing Bass), the current mayor has continued to go out in public to demand even more batpoop-crazy policies. 

We have to admit, when we saw the tweet below from Libs of TikTok, we thought it had to be a parody. 

That can't be true, right? She can't be that insane, can she? 

Oh, yes, she can! Here is Bass, in her own words, demanding that taxpayers pay for free new teeth for homeless meth heads: 

Recommended

Team Zohran's Bragging About Mamdani Bringing NYC's Deficit to Zero Earns a Few Billion Disclaimers
Doug P.
Advertisement

OK, it's not quite as insane as Newsom declaring free transgender surgeries for illegal aliens, but it's not that far behind. 

Sure, let's give them all free new teeth. And then, when they destroy those teeth because Bass and Nithya Raman aren't doing anything to solve the problem of homeless drug addicts, taxpayers can buy them all new teeth again! It's genius! 

HA! 

Again, funny because it's accurate. 

The next thing we know, Bass will demand that we put every homeless drug addict in a $30,000 a month Malibu beach house with Secret Service protection. 

Leftist logic at its finest. 

Advertisement

LOL. We see what you did there. 

We almost fear what Bass will say tomorrow. 

Good news! If you become a meth addict, Bass will probably demand free speech therapy sessions for you. At taxpayer expense, obviously. 

She's got some stiff competition for that title with Mayor Mamdani in New York and Mayor Johnson in Chicago, but darn it, she's giving it her best shot. 

What does Bass care about the cost? After all, it's just other people's money. 

Advertisement

There's an easy way out of that hamster wheel. Just don't vote for them. Or her. 

It's only May. We're sure she can come up with an even dumber one. 

As we said, this is prime fodder for Pratt's next AI campaign ad. 

Except that Bass is completely serious about it. 

Sorry. We got nothin'. 

Unless your last name happens to be Biden, of course. 

Advertisement

With lunatic proposals such as this from Bass, it's hardly a surprise that Pratt is surging in the polls. Raman, the Democratic Socialists' spoiler candidate, seems to be falling off a cliff in the polls, so it's likely a two-person race in a couple of weeks (and then again in November if no candidate gets more than 50 percent in June). 

If Angelenos know what's good for them, they won't vote for Karen Bass, Meth Head Dentist. 


============================================

Related:

Someone Call a Priest Because Kash Patel Just BURIED Chris Van Hollen Over Drinking Questions

The Cotton-Pickin' Left Tries to Force Jen Kiggans to Resign ... Over a Comment She DIDN'T MAKE

The Left's Meltdown Over the Lincoln Memorial Pool Is a Perfect Reflection ... on Them

Mark Kelly Pulls Out His Shovel and Keeps Digging Over His Classified Info Leak

'Congratulashuns, Garduites!' Jay Jones REALLY Should Have Stayed Off X a Day After His SCOVA Debacle

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Karen Bass. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS HOMELESSNESS KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Team Zohran's Bragging About Mamdani Bringing NYC's Deficit to Zero Earns a Few Billion Disclaimers
Doug P.
Thomas Massie in Deep Trouble: Trump-Backed Challenger Leads New Kentucky Primary Poll
justmindy
Media Double Standard: Gerstein's Jackson Love Letter Ignores Dem Court-Packing, Impeachment Calls
justmindy
James Comey Wants Trump Supporters to Look in a Mirror and Ask Themselves a Question
Doug P.
Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas Tries to Spin Biden's Open Border and NOBODY Is Buying It
Doug P.
NBC News: 18-Year-Old US Citizen Dies of Cancer With His Parents by His Side
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Team Zohran's Bragging About Mamdani Bringing NYC's Deficit to Zero Earns a Few Billion Disclaimers Doug P.
Advertisement