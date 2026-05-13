Choose Wisely, Los Angeles: As Spencer Pratt Surges, Karen Bass Wants Free Teeth for Meth Heads



We don't know whether Spencer Pratt can defy the odds and win the Los Angeles mayoral election, but if he doesn't, it won't be because he ran a bad campaign.

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Pratt's campaign has been on point because of his singular message: he is for sanity and restoring LA to its former greatness after Democrats have utterly destroyed the city. Many of his AI-generated campaign ads have been hilarious, but also extremely effective in showing how Mayor Karen Bass (with assistance from Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris, among other top Democrats) has completely failed Angelenos.

Here is his latest:

See what we mean? It's funny, but it's funny because most of it is true.

Pratt has a lot of money in his campaign, so we can expect more ads like this leading up to the election.

And, boy howdy, have we got an idea for his next one!

While Pratt is surging in the polls because of his messaging (though still trailing Bass), the current mayor has continued to go out in public to demand even more batpoop-crazy policies.

We have to admit, when we saw the tweet below from Libs of TikTok, we thought it had to be a parody.

BREAKING: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass calls for taxpayer funded teeth for homeless drug addicts pic.twitter.com/6LmzEgDtCa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 13, 2026

That can't be true, right? She can't be that insane, can she?

Oh, yes, she can! Here is Bass, in her own words, demanding that taxpayers pay for free new teeth for homeless meth heads:

Karen Bass: “How many people, who are unhoused, that you meet have no teeth at all? They don’t have teeth, why? Because meth rots your teeth. YOU CAN’T SUCCEED WITHOUT TEETH! So there needs to be comprehensive healthcare provided to people.”



Karen Bass said this yesterday,… pic.twitter.com/2AvwUhLH3n — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) May 12, 2026

OK, it's not quite as insane as Newsom declaring free transgender surgeries for illegal aliens, but it's not that far behind.

Sure, let's give them all free new teeth. And then, when they destroy those teeth because Bass and Nithya Raman aren't doing anything to solve the problem of homeless drug addicts, taxpayers can buy them all new teeth again! It's genius!

It’s called The Hunter Biden Act — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 13, 2026

HA!

Again, funny because it's accurate.

Like this guy? pic.twitter.com/PIWVJNW9vc — Black Sheep American (@RelentlesSheep) May 13, 2026

The next thing we know, Bass will demand that we put every homeless drug addict in a $30,000 a month Malibu beach house with Secret Service protection.

Out: The homeless just need houses then they won’t be homeless

In: Meth heads just need teeth, then they’ll be CEOs https://t.co/9FTp09od4B — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) May 13, 2026

Leftist logic at its finest.

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She must not realize the drugs caused them to lose their teeth! 🤣 That’s treating the superficial while ignoring the “root cause”. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) May 13, 2026

LOL. We see what you did there.

And people wonder why Spencer Pratt is surging in the polls ?

Every day. Every single day we know we’ll see something completely, totally insane.

And here it is: https://t.co/kj37IeHW9L — Beverly A. Pekala (@PekalaLaw) May 13, 2026

We almost fear what Bass will say tomorrow.

This woman is out of her gourd. She leaves me speechless. https://t.co/n7EW4Up3j4 — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) May 13, 2026

Good news! If you become a meth addict, Bass will probably demand free speech therapy sessions for you. At taxpayer expense, obviously.

Is she trying to be the laughing stock of our country??? https://t.co/5eD9PepFbZ — Avery Daye (@AveryDaye) May 13, 2026

She's got some stiff competition for that title with Mayor Mamdani in New York and Mayor Johnson in Chicago, but darn it, she's giving it her best shot.

Traditional full-mouth implants in L.A. run $60,000–$100,000. With about 72,000 homeless in L.A. County (in 2025) and about 35% of them meth addicts, that's $2.5 BILLION. — Karly619 (@DepravedAngel) May 13, 2026

What does Bass care about the cost? After all, it's just other people's money.

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Democrats: Taxpayer funded meth so homeless people lose their teeth



Also Democrats: Taxpayer funded teeth after losing their teeth from using meth.



Taxpayers: ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1IiDlbuAQr — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) May 13, 2026

There's an easy way out of that hamster wheel. Just don't vote for them. Or her.

Dumbest idea of the year. — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) May 13, 2026

It's only May. We're sure she can come up with an even dumber one.

Karen Bass: Taking a bite out of homelessness with free teeth for meth heads. pic.twitter.com/sRybUHNlGp — Robert McCann (@MyKingfisher) May 13, 2026

As we said, this is prime fodder for Pratt's next AI campaign ad.

This is a literal joke from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills https://t.co/wDaCs6QCMb pic.twitter.com/pLpih6xfoF — Femail (@susciety_girl) May 13, 2026

Except that Bass is completely serious about it.

Sorry. We got nothin'.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass “They don’t have teeth, why? Because meth rots your teeth. You can’t succeed without teeth".

How about...You can't succeed when YOU'RE SMOKING METH"! — PST_OFF (@off_pst) May 13, 2026

Unless your last name happens to be Biden, of course.

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With lunatic proposals such as this from Bass, it's hardly a surprise that Pratt is surging in the polls. Raman, the Democratic Socialists' spoiler candidate, seems to be falling off a cliff in the polls, so it's likely a two-person race in a couple of weeks (and then again in November if no candidate gets more than 50 percent in June).

If Angelenos know what's good for them, they won't vote for Karen Bass, Meth Head Dentist.





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