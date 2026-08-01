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Senator and Ratio Machine Sheldon Whitehouse's Attempt to Make ICE Racist Blows Up in His Lying Face

Doug P. | 9:58 AM on August 01, 2026
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

The last time we checked in with Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse he was making a big pivot on "believe all women" to accommodate Graham Platner, even after he dropped out of the Maine Senate race.

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2018 shot vs. 2026 chaser:

It's just "D"ifferent nowadays!

Whitehouse now is trying to portray the Trump DHS and ICE as racist (of course), and they're not responding to him. 

Ignoring Sen. Whitehouse is the only proper reaction to this lying blowhard. Next he'd be requesting copies of all ICE agents' high school yearbooks. 

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Well did they, Senator? 

That POS is getting ratioed hard and there couldn't be anybody more deserving.

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS ICE SHELDON WHITEHOUSE

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