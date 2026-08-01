Senator and Ratio Machine Sheldon Whitehouse's Attempt to Make ICE Racist Blows Up in His Lying Face

The last time we checked in with Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse he was making a big pivot on "believe all women" to accommodate Graham Platner, even after he dropped out of the Maine Senate race.

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2018 shot vs. 2026 chaser:

Today I stand with women who are brave enough to come forward with their stories of abuse and mistreatment.



They deserve to be heard and credible allegations must be investigated. We must believe survivors, not bully them. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/umFR4plaVP — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 24, 2018

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) says he still doesn’t believe Graham Platner’s first accuser who was a Republican



Whitehouse: “When looking at allegations you have to evaluate things like if there is corroboration, she was involved in a Koch-brothers operation”



Source: CNN pic.twitter.com/w5rzYAkR8z — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 16, 2026

It's just "D"ifferent nowadays!

Whitehouse now is trying to portray the Trump DHS and ICE as racist (of course), and they're not responding to him.

I’ve sent four letters now asking why DHS used white supremacist materials to recruit ICE agents.



Unsurprisingly, all four have been ignored. pic.twitter.com/gTWHFATuOb — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) July 31, 2026

Ignoring Sen. Whitehouse is the only proper reaction to this lying blowhard. Next he'd be requesting copies of all ICE agents' high school yearbooks.

Was one of those “materials” the membership list at your all-white beach club? — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) August 1, 2026

Was he looking for helpful hints for his beach club? https://t.co/lEPGbhzCV1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 31, 2026

Same guy who belongs to multiple whites-only club wants to accuse others of being white supremacists. That’s adorbs. https://t.co/HiWtXe84Yk — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 31, 2026

Sheldon Whitehouse belongs to a whites-only country club.



Unsurprisingly, all four of his stunts have been ignored by the rest of America. https://t.co/aGvH4YUR2z — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 1, 2026

Did they get them from your white supremacist beach club? pic.twitter.com/RW8uelYXb0 — Bailey (@RealXBailey) July 31, 2026

Well did they, Senator?

Trying to recruit for your racist all-white club? — JWF (@JammieWF) August 1, 2026

That POS is getting ratioed hard and there couldn't be anybody more deserving.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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