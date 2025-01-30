SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee

Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Last year, this writer listened to a very good biography of Robert E. Lee, appropriately titled 'Robert E. Lee' by Emory Thomas. She learned a lot about the Confederate Civil War General and walked away with profound respect for a man who was called to serve his state, and she did so with honor and integrity.

Perhaps she should mail a copy of the book to Micha Erfan, a Texas Democrat who clearly doesn't know history:

Yeah, no.

That's not it at all.

Don't ask Micah hard questions; it'll break his brain.

It really shows.

Seriously. Read a book.

This is lost on him because he thinks it's (D)ifferent when he does it.

Again, don't burden Micah's fragile ego with facts and reality.

His ignorance is really showing.

And to defend Mark Milley, the general who made back-channel calls to the Chinese.

Heh.

How embarrassing for Micah.

Not surprising in the least.

It is a fact.

