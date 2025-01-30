SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee

Last year, this writer listened to a very good biography of Robert E. Lee, appropriately titled 'Robert E. Lee' by Emory Thomas. She learned a lot about the Confederate Civil War General and walked away with profound respect for a man who was called to serve his state, and she did so with honor and integrity.

Advertisement

Perhaps she should mail a copy of the book to Micha Erfan, a Texas Democrat who clearly doesn't know history:

Robert E Lee was a Confederate traitor who fought and lost a war against our country to preserve the institution of slavery. https://t.co/WrkKltzdya — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) January 30, 2025

Yeah, no.

That's not it at all.

How could he be a traitor when Virginia, and every other state, were considered at that time to be the highest political authority? And why was the Union army begging him to fight on their side? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2025

Don't ask Micah hard questions; it'll break his brain.

Never even opened a single history book, have you, dweeb?



Trust us, it shows. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 30, 2025

It really shows.

None of that is true. He was a Christian man who struggled mightily with what side he was going to fight for. But since all of his family lived in Virginia, and he was a Virginia, that was.

Read some history books, you moron — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 30, 2025

Seriously. Read a book.

Now the left is talking about, at the very least, disobeying Federal law in order to preserve the same institution. Half a step from the same principle you say Lee was fighting for. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 30, 2025

This is lost on him because he thinks it's (D)ifferent when he does it.

He is officially a US military veteran, just like all the Confederate soldiers were, by an act of Congress. — OrbeaBradleyGuru (@sot1977) January 30, 2025

Again, don't burden Micah's fragile ego with facts and reality.

Your ignorance is showing. Lee was not in favor of slavery and is on the record as opposing it. Christmas 1858, he wrote the following, “Slavery, as an institution, is a moral and political evil in any society.”



Regardless of the multiple reasons for secession (each state had… — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) January 30, 2025

His ignorance is really showing.

And to defend Mark Milley, the general who made back-channel calls to the Chinese.

Little s**tweasels like this reducing Robert E Lee and the soldiers of the Confederacy to “traitors who lost” should be punishable by 20 lashes in a public square. https://t.co/falZn2ON6X pic.twitter.com/dt71p5XoSF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 30, 2025

Heh.

He said about Robert E. Lee, son of Revolutionary War veteran

“Light Horse Harry” Lee who fought to create the USA, was a delegate to the Convention on Confederation & who was called upon by George Washington to put down the Whisky Rebellion in Pennsylvania. Yeah, that guy. https://t.co/p1qExPgLlD pic.twitter.com/cuPt2RToiL — Bones of LaSalle 💀⚜️ (@bonesoflasalle) January 30, 2025

Advertisement

How embarrassing for Micah.

The left's sheer and complete ignorance of the history of our own country, let alone any others, is astounding and not at all surprising. https://t.co/uJiPXddSdl — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 30, 2025

Not surprising in the least.

Robert E. Lee was a better man than anyone in government today.



That’s a fact. — Spazty McSperg (@Wildharv) January 30, 2025

It is a fact.