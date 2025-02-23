Spongebob Crypants: Trump and Musk Hilariously Troll Leftists Whining About Progress Reports

It never ceases to be amazing to watch the left melt down at literally ANYTHING President Donald Trump or DOGE director Elon Musk say or do. We're convinced that if Musk's DOGE whiz kids were to discover a secret cure for cancer in their investigations of government documents and systems, everyone on the left would try to contract the disease in protest.

Advertisement

The latest FASCIST ARMAGEDDON from Trump and Musk involves a simple email that the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sent to all federal workers this weekend requiring them to submit a basic list of five things they accomplished at work for the prior week.

To anyone who has worked in a private sector job, this is par for the course. We are expected to update our bosses regularly on what we did. This has become particularly important as remote work has taken over many workplaces. If you are working regularly, and not slacking off on the government's dime, responding to the OPM email shouldn't take anyone more than five minutes.

So, naturally, Democrats' heads started exploding because of this simple task. Illinois Rep. Sean Casten urged federal workers not to comply or respond to the email, even though OPM clearly stated that non-compliance would be considered a resignation. Minnesota Senator Tina Smith tried to call Musk a vulgar name because of the email and he buried her.

The problem for these Democrats is that Musk, as usual, is 10 steps ahead of them. He acknowledged that one of the very reasons he requested OPM to ask for the progress reports is that he is certain that so many workers are slacking off so much that they don't even check their emails -- and he suspects that some people on the email roster might not even exist.

The reason this matters is that a significant number of people who are supposed to be working for the government are doing so little work that they are not checking their email at all!



In some cases, we believe non-existent people or the identities of dead people are being used… https://t.co/Rj5Xe6vYZB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2025

In some cases, we believe non-existent people or the identities of dead people are being used to collect paychecks. In other words, there is outright fraud.

Again, it takes less than five minutes to put together five bullet points (even if you are making them up). People who don't respond to the request at all are ripe for pruning from the government payroll.

Of course, Musk and Trump also love to troll the left and they surely saw the outrage coming before the email was sent out. This morning, they both posted the same meme -- Musk on Twitter and Trump on Truth Social -- within a couple of hours of each other, demonstrating how much fun they are both having at the left's expense.

Trump just posted this on Truth 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HjvyeLRLvB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 23, 2025

HAAAAAAAAA.

We're pretty sure of the first, second, and fifth items on that list. The third and fourth items are still very much in doubt.

Advertisement

The greatest Troll EVER. — Brandon Craig (@BrandonC204) February 23, 2025

They both are.

Naturally, this meme from the Troll-in-Chief and the Deputy Troll-in-Chief inspired many other memes on Twitter.

LOL. We'll never get tired of 'J.D. Vance Face' (or 'Knucklehead' Tim Walz's face).

As we noted above, the private sector does this ALL THE TIME. The fact that is inspiring panic in the federal sector says so much, none of it good.

Take a guess at which 3 government workers will fill out the task form and which 8 workers won't comply. pic.twitter.com/msW6zJnSp0 — CowboyPatriot88 (@CowboyPatriot88) February 23, 2025

Note to federal workers: kneeling for the National Anthem does not count as an 'accomplishment.'

Daily routine of Democrats pic.twitter.com/B7ewylotvL — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) February 23, 2025

The Democrats started an embarrassing list of 'What We Did Today' earlier this month.

It has ... not gone well for them.

Democrats right now pic.twitter.com/iNd0KA1RPh — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) February 23, 2025

Oh, we don't even want to KNOW about all of the meltdowns that must be taking place on BlueCry. It must be an epic temper tantrum over there.

Advertisement

HA. Yes, that certainly sounds like Kinzinger.

Here are some more of our favorite memes about the progress report request from OPM.

LOL.

That one is epic. Make sure you listen with the volume turned up.

OOF.

Government employees: pic.twitter.com/Kf011ESVVc — Bengal Cats React To (@BengalCatsReact) February 23, 2025

Stealthy. Very stealthy.

Boss:

"Hey, could you shoot me a few bullet points about what you did last week? Thanks."



Normal employee:

"Sure, no problem."



Federal employees: pic.twitter.com/BXcrnteLRL — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) February 23, 2025

>>"What did you do for the taxpayer last week?"



Will: pic.twitter.com/7TkXRgxET8 — peacedozer (@peacedozer) February 22, 2025

(For context, that one was directed at Will Stancil, LOL.)

Federal employees trying to come up with 5 bullets to reply to the email pic.twitter.com/cfViDCmOTZ — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 23, 2025

government employees after writing a 1 paragraph email outlining what they accomplished during the week: https://t.co/oxYB3Z7Nd4 pic.twitter.com/61houjchAy — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) February 22, 2025

Advertisement

HAHAHA.

We'll never forget crisis actor Greg Casar or his fake 'thirst strike.'

There are three million people who work for the federal government. In other words, they work for us and we pay their salaries. We are certain that many are effective employees and will respond to the email easily -- because it is an easy task if they have been working.

The ones who don't -- or can't -- respond shouldn't be getting paid on the taxpayer dime in the first place.

But regardless of who might get fired for not responding to the OPM, everyone on the left really should start realizing by now that the more they freak out at anything and everything Trump and Musk do, that's just fuel for them to do even more ... and laugh at the meltdowns.

As the saying goes, 'It was funny until you got offended. Now, it is freaking hilarious.'