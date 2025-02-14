Buck Sexton Shares WaPo Front Page Loaded With 'Trump's Greatest Hits' Headlines
Dems Posting a List DAILY of What They Got Done That Day Going VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on February 14, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Democrats have started posting t what they 'got done' that day EVERY day on X. At first, we thought this was just a one-time post that we could mock for our readers (and did), but it appears that this will be a daily thing at least for now.

This is probably something David Hogg pushed for since his big plan to grow the Democrat base is to create more content.

No, really.

Whoever came up with this should be fired because, holy Hell, talk about embarrassing.

Take a look:

We're surprised they didn't add something like, 'Tied our own shoes by ourselves.'

So, let's see. They voted against RFK Jr. (he was still confirmed), blocked DOGE from looking for fraud in the DOE (sorta), tried to keep wasting taxpayer money, passed free school lunches in a single state, and introduced an amendment.

Wow, talk about a list of accomplishments.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Calling what they posted bulls*it is an insult to bulls*it.

We see what he did there.

Indeed, it is.

And getting worse every day.

