Dems Posting a List DAILY of What They Got Done That Day Going VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Democrats have started posting t what they 'got done' that day EVERY day on X. At first, we thought this was just a one-time post that we could mock for our readers (and did), but it appears that this will be a daily thing at least for now.

Advertisement

This is probably something David Hogg pushed for since his big plan to grow the Democrat base is to create more content.

No, really.

Whoever came up with this should be fired because, holy Hell, talk about embarrassing.

Take a look:

Here’s what Democrats did today (February 13): pic.twitter.com/VaL6nB40Uz — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 13, 2025

We're surprised they didn't add something like, 'Tied our own shoes by ourselves.'

So, let's see. They voted against RFK Jr. (he was still confirmed), blocked DOGE from looking for fraud in the DOE (sorta), tried to keep wasting taxpayer money, passed free school lunches in a single state, and introduced an amendment.

Wow, talk about a list of accomplishments.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

So a whole bunch of bullsh*t 😂 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 14, 2025

Calling what they posted bulls*it is an insult to bulls*it.

Spectacular! Keep it up (at least until the midterms). 🤣 — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) February 14, 2025

We see what he did there.

Sooo…



Make America less healthy



Continue corruption that is harming education



Continue waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars



Remove parental responsibility



And attempt to censor free speech



Wow, your Party is awful. — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. (@BThomas3333) February 13, 2025

Indeed, it is.

And getting worse every day.

==========================================================================

Related:

OH HELL YEAH! JD Vance Pulls ZERO Punches ROASTING ALL of Europe at Munich Security Conference (Watch)

What a TOOL: Ron Wyden SNIVELS About Elon Musk's 'HeNcHmEn' Being Allowed Into the IRS and HELLO Backfire

VASECTOMIES?! Hearing Drops ALL the USAID Receipts and WOW, It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought (Watch)

DICK Move, Mitch: Richard Blumenthal Does Mitch McConnell NO FAVORS Praising Him for Voting No on Tulsi

Stay CLASSY: Dem. Sen. Chris Coons LEVELED for Trying to Blame Trump for EXPIRED Meds from Biden's Admin

==========================================================================