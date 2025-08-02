VP J.D. Vance’s Cosmic Quest: Probing UFOs and Alien Mysteries

If E.T. wants to phone home, J.D. Vance is ready and willing to take the call. If E.T. isn't available, maybe one of his friends will reach out.

NEW: JD Vance says he’s focused on UFOs and will use the August recess to dig into “the UFO thing from last year”



“What were those videos all about? What’s actually happening? I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet. But we’re only 6 months in and we’ve been very busy.” pic.twitter.com/3j3DWWzeGM — UAP James (@UAPJames) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

Vance is alien curious and he wants to know all the details.

Take me to your leader! Vice President JD Vance made it known that he is “obsessed” with and “particularly focused” on UFOs — announcing on a recent podcast that he will spend time in the next weeks looking into the subject matter. “Like I’m obsessed with the whole UFO thing. ‘What’s actually going on?’ ‘What were those videos all about?’ ‘What’s actually happening?’” the veep stated in unprompted comments on the Ruthless Podcast episode released Friday. “I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet but we’re only six months in, we’ve been very busy,” Vance said with a chuckle.

“The August recess is in part me gonna try to dive to the bottom of the whole UFO thing from last year.” It is unclear whether the Ohio native was referring to the New Jersey drone phenomenon that began on Nov. 13 last year with sightings of unidentified aircraft reportedly the size of cars hovering over a Picatinny Arsenal.

What about drone things not long ago? https://t.co/AJ3u7TRAJA — Frankie Castle (@FrankieCastle6) August 2, 2025

We can do both, UFOs and Epstein https://t.co/Z2wjF3wNLe — Roy Flowers III 🌟 (@RFlowersIII36) August 2, 2025

Both are possible.

I doubt he will find much. Most UFO's are most likely top secret military craft and the ones that aren't easily explained are still going to be a mystery. — Jeff H (@politicswarblog) August 2, 2025

There were many theories about what Vance might find in the comments.

Probably just @Patriots drones spying on opposing team practices... — NFLBettingTips (@BestProBets) August 2, 2025

Maybe they've gone very high tech.

People have been curious about UFOs since *Close Encounters of the Third Kind*. — The Raven (@SmallTownG33604) August 2, 2025

I want to believe 👽👽👽 — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) August 2, 2025

It's good to have advocates in high places.

based — AOso (@AOsoABeezy) August 2, 2025

This year just keeps getting weirder. — PugofDoom (@ComixGalore) August 2, 2025

It's weird, but also spectacular!

People, UFO isn't just green aliens. It's actually any foreign object in our vicinity which cannot be feasibly identified. It could actually be a legitimate security concern involving foreign interference. — Ragone T L (@RagoneTL1991) August 2, 2025

Advertisement

It's absolutely a legitimate concern and should be explored.

We need to hold out until they explain Bigfoot too — Automaton (@FleshLegion) August 2, 2025

Congressional hearings have disclosed nothing new. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 1, 2025

Time will tell!

That’s what I voted for — Trump was right (@WasTrump130377) August 1, 2025

America First Patriots are fired up!

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.



