VP J.D. Vance’s Cosmic Quest: Probing UFOs and Alien Mysteries

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 AM on August 02, 2025
AngieArtist

If E.T. wants to phone home, J.D. Vance is ready and willing to take the call. If E.T. isn't available, maybe one of his friends will reach out. 

Vance is alien curious and he wants to know all the details. 

Take me to your leader!

Vice President JD Vance made it known that he is “obsessed” with and “particularly focused” on UFOs — announcing on a recent podcast that he will spend time in the next weeks looking into the subject matter.

“Like I’m obsessed with the whole UFO thing. ‘What’s actually going on?’ ‘What were those videos all about?’ ‘What’s actually happening?’” the veep stated in unprompted comments on the Ruthless Podcast episode released Friday. 

“I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet but we’re only six months in, we’ve been very busy,” Vance said with a chuckle.


“The August recess is in part me gonna try to dive to the bottom of the whole UFO thing from last year.” It is unclear whether the Ohio native was referring to the New Jersey drone phenomenon that began on Nov. 13 last year with sightings of unidentified aircraft reportedly the size of cars hovering over a Picatinny Arsenal.

Both are possible.

There were many theories about what Vance might find in the comments. 

Maybe they've gone very high tech.

It's good to have advocates in high places. 

It's weird, but also spectacular!

It's absolutely a legitimate concern and should be explored. 

Time will tell!

America First Patriots are fired up!

