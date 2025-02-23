VIP
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says DOGE Is Macro Aggression and Psychological Warfare
For Lasting Success, DOGE Needs to Turn Billions Into Sense
Jessica Tarlov Says There’s a ‘Huge Drop’ in Support for Trump, Musk, and...
Plot Twist! 'Trump Prosecutor,' Tristan Snell Warns the GOP is Going to Raise...
Defamation Lawsuit Beatings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! NBC Settles Georgia D...

Illinois Dem Wants Federal Workers to Engage in Mass Civil Disobedience By Not Doing Job Questionnaire

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:34 AM on February 23, 2025
Sarah D.

Democrat Representative Sean Casten of Illinois is encouraging federal workers to engage in mass civil disobedience. He wants the workers to waste time writing GFY letters instead of complying with a simple request to fill out a short ‘What did you do last week?’ questionnaire.

Here’s his post on X. (READ)

Elon Musk is asking these federal employees to do something commonplace in the private sector. Casten and other Democrats continue to infantilize the workers.

Casten appears to not know how the real world functions, despite being a former businessman. No sane, rational person who’s worked a private job would be making these crazy suggestions.

Musk is working with the full authority and backing of President Donald Trump. 

Casten may unintentionally be helping Musk decide which employees should be fired. Any employee who sends a letter with GFY on it should be immediately terminated. Thanks for your help, Sean!

