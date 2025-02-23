Illinois Dem Wants Federal Workers to Engage in Mass Civil Disobedience By Not Doing Job Questionnaire

Democrat Representative Sean Casten of Illinois is encouraging federal workers to engage in mass civil disobedience. He wants the workers to waste time writing GFY letters instead of complying with a simple request to fill out a short ‘What did you do last week?’ questionnaire.

Advertisement

Here’s his post on X. (READ)

This is a good opportunity for mass civil disobedience. Musk has no authority to do this. Encourage all federal employees to report to work, prepare GFY letters and continue to demonstrate the public service and patriotism he lacks. https://t.co/ftIsk6lKzL — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) February 22, 2025

You think a 30 second questionnaire is cause for mass civil disobedience? Have you ever worked a real job? — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) February 23, 2025

This should take a couple of minutes, 5 bullet points. — We Will Not Comply (@justsignmeon) February 23, 2025

Elon Musk is asking these federal employees to do something commonplace in the private sector. Casten and other Democrats continue to infantilize the workers.

1. Type brief descriptions of 5 things you completed during your 40-hour work week. (One task per day)

2. Press send.

If a government employee is unable to do this one simple task, then it's a wonder they're able to walk upright. They'd never last a week in the private sector. — Roundabout (@UpHomeThompson1) February 23, 2025

Casten appears to not know how the real world functions, despite being a former businessman. No sane, rational person who’s worked a private job would be making these crazy suggestions.

Interesting that you would tell government employees to send GFY letters essentially to the Tax Payers that employ them. We are the people that want to get to the bottom of what is going on in our Government, Elon is our proxy to get the information. — ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ☞ Ham 🕚 (@zedidutch) February 23, 2025

So what you’re saying is government employees are not accountable to the tax payers who pay their salaries? We are paying them to provide a service. It should not be difficult for any employee who is productive to make a list of their job responsibilities or tasks accomplished. — John 16:33 (@kwd16331992) February 23, 2025

I and my team have to account for what we get done every week. It's called accountability. Want to be employed and get paid? Prove you are doing your job. — J Nolte (@jnoak76) February 23, 2025

Musk is working with the full authority and backing of President Donald Trump.

Musk has every authority to do this as he is appointed to do it by the President . “Prepare GFY letters” yes that’s really the sign of a well run place of business . Dude just GFY . 🤣🤡 — Nancy (@sooo_nance) February 23, 2025

I wholeheartedly agree. They should do exactly as this nut case suggests. Then it will be easy to identify the insubordination and those that did so can then reap the rewards they’ve sown. — Eric King (@I_Dr_King) February 23, 2025

Advertisement

This mentality is the result of paying people who haven't been accountable for squat for yrs. Briefly describing their work for the past week is somehow a bridge too far & grounds for "civil unrest". This is precisely why what DOGE is doing is necessary.

Petulant f'ing children. — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) February 23, 2025

Thank you for getting everyone fired! You’ve @DOGE’s work easy. — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) February 23, 2025

Casten may unintentionally be helping Musk decide which employees should be fired. Any employee who sends a letter with GFY on it should be immediately terminated. Thanks for your help, Sean!