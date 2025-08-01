Musket-See TV: Media Matters’ David Brock's On-Air Hair Inspires ‘Revolutionary’ Responses and Memes

Dem Chuck Schumer Dances Around the Truth as He Misleads About $200 Million...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on August 01, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Donovan Reeves on Unsplash)

Commenters on X cannot stop laughing at Media Matters’ David Brock’s ‘revolutionary’ hairstyle. The screenshot of a recent TV interview he did is moving like a shot heard round the world. 

Check out the pic. All he’s missing is a tricorn hat and his trusty fife. (READ)

That explains how that scary hair got on-air.

Some posters asked Grok to explain the Founding Fathers vibe that Brock was giving off.

Thanks, Grok!

Commenters let into Brock so hard we think we heard him scream, ‘Don’t tread on me!’

He must look like Alfred E Neuman under that mop.

Posters say Brock and Media Matters are facing their own Battle of Yorktown, and they won’t be on the winning side.

That’s good news for us. But bad news for Brock and activist Democrats. Finally, a wig out we can support.

