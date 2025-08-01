Musket-See TV: Media Matters’ David Brock's On-Air Hair Inspires ‘Revolutionary’ Responses and Memes

Commenters on X cannot stop laughing at Media Matters’ David Brock’s ‘revolutionary’ hairstyle. The screenshot of a recent TV interview he did is moving like a shot heard round the world.

Check out the pic. All he’s missing is a tricorn hat and his trusty fife. (READ)

When you got an interview with MSNBC at 11, but have to surrender at Yorktown at noon. pic.twitter.com/uwgO6WKPbr — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 31, 2025

When your New Year’s resolution is to never look in a mirror ever again. — *yore (@OleTimeyYore) July 31, 2025

Media matters, but apparently… mirrors don’t. — D (@DuderonoME) July 31, 2025

That explains how that scary hair got on-air.

Some posters asked Grok to explain the Founding Fathers vibe that Brock was giving off.

@Grok please describe David's hairdo in this photo. What era would that have ever been considered stylish. — catlett (@catlett) July 31, 2025

David Brock's hairdo features voluminous, silver-white locks, side-parted and swept back, evoking a powdered wig. It would have been stylish in the 18th century, particularly during the American Revolutionary era (1770s-1780s), when such wigs were common among gentlemen. — Grok (@grok) July 31, 2025

Evoking a powdered wig ... — Renate Jett Baker (@RJB06953045) July 31, 2025

Thanks, Grok!

Commenters let into Brock so hard we think we heard him scream, ‘Don’t tread on me!’

When you put out a warrant for John Hancock and he sends you back a break up letter taunting you instead . pic.twitter.com/JoIs3wKH8M — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 31, 2025

Haha omg. Lucky he just got back in time for the interview after riding with Paul Revere. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) July 31, 2025

When you find out all your tea is missing from the harbour…. — Jeb Pfeifle (@JebPfeifle) July 31, 2025

Looks more like Aaron Burr has challanged him to a duel at daybreak. — rodneyL (@LRodney78279) July 31, 2025

When you dream about being George Washington’s body double. — *yore (@OleTimeyYore) July 31, 2025

When your ears have overtaken your head and there’s only one solution. — *yore (@OleTimeyYore) July 31, 2025

He must look like Alfred E Neuman under that mop.

Posters say Brock and Media Matters are facing their own Battle of Yorktown, and they won’t be on the winning side.

He is about to surrender to Elon. pic.twitter.com/DVXXSmFGhP — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) July 31, 2025

"Dialed back their slander and defamatory lies" we always have to fix their headlines... — Otherguy (@Stephen55698228) July 31, 2025

🏳️🏳️🏳️ — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 31, 2025

All his USAID money must be drying up. — Frank Scott✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Runestar007) July 31, 2025

Good news — Gary D (@Gary34058) July 31, 2025

That’s good news for us. But bad news for Brock and activist Democrats. Finally, a wig out we can support.

