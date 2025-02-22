DOGE Comes for All: Federal Employees Must Reply to Email Outlining Last Week's Work or Resign

The DOGE-ing of the federal government continues.

This afternoon, Elon Musk said all federal employees will be required to reply to an email detailing the work they've completed in the last week. Failure to reply will be considered a resignation.

Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.



Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

The Democrats should love this because they're posting daily lists of their 'accomplishments.'

Hi, Elon. I’m the Federal Employee responsible for unlocking bathrooms at the Grenada War Memorial. I unlocked 3 bathrooms last week. Please don’t fire me. — Magills (@magills_) February 22, 2025

LAUGHED. OUT. LOUD.

Yosemite staff could learn a thing or two.

I once received a similar email from HR and responded asking them to meet me in the parking lot if they wanted to find out what I do



I am still employed — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 22, 2025

Heh.

You're not playing, are you Elon?



Wow.



❤️🤍💙 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 22, 2025

Nope. Not playing.

I will be blocking email access for all of the corrupt agents at HQ so they can’t respond. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 22, 2025

Heh.

Great idea, I have to justify my job in the private sector constantly...I spent the last week out on site at a KLM test cell running the cf6-80e1 engine (A330) and the cfm56-7b engine (737ng) making software updates getting about 20-30 jira tickets into the "done" column. — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) February 22, 2025

This writer has no idea what any of that means, but it sounds like you did good work.

Trump has done more in 30 days for America than the last admin did in four years — Bella (@stockbella) February 22, 2025

Yes, he has.

Imagine being the person who gets upset at this. — Aaron (@AaronWesco) February 22, 2025

Oh, that sound you here is the Lefties warming up to meltdown.

Yes, it is.

Indeed.

Holy frag, he actually did it.



😂 https://t.co/gsspxFKcBn — Grummz (@Grummz) February 22, 2025

Yes he did.