DOGE Comes for All: Federal Employees Must Reply to Email Outlining Last Week's Work or Resign

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 22, 2025
Sarah D.

The DOGE-ing of the federal government continues.

This afternoon, Elon Musk said all federal employees will be required to reply to an email detailing the work they've completed in the last week. Failure to reply will be considered a resignation.

The Democrats should love this because they're posting daily lists of their 'accomplishments.'

LAUGHED. OUT. LOUD.

Yosemite staff could learn a thing or two.

Heh.

Nope. Not playing.

Heh.

This writer has no idea what any of that means, but it sounds like you did good work.

Yes, he has.

Oh, that sound you here is the Lefties warming up to meltdown.

Yes, it is.

Indeed.

Yes he did.

