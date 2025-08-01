We Voted for THIS! ZERO Illegals Released Into America for Third Consecutive Month
Lefties Invade Rep. Bryan Steil's Wisconsin Townhall to Scream About Hitler (Complete With Nazi Salutes!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 01, 2025
meme

Yesterday, we told you about the geriatric theatrics going on in Wisconsin, when a bunch of cane-wielding boomers took a 'casket' to Rep. Bryan Steil's home.

That wasn't the only time the Left decided to harass Rep. Steil, though. At a town hall in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, the loony Left were out in force once again.

It's what the Left does best.

It gets even more interesting, though.

We bet he's a blast at parties.

But tell us more about how President Trump is Hitler and conservatives are Nazis.

That could have been interesting.

The Left told us they're the adults in the room.

There is no adult in the Democratic Party, save John Fetterman and they're trying to get rid of him.

As always.

We remember that.

It's exhausting.

It sure is. And Hitler lovers, too.

TRUTH.

They sure are.

Don't hold your breath.

