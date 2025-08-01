Lefties Invade Rep. Bryan Steil's Wisconsin Townhall to Scream About Hitler (Complete With Nazi Salutes!)

Yesterday, we told you about the geriatric theatrics going on in Wisconsin, when a bunch of cane-wielding boomers took a 'casket' to Rep. Bryan Steil's home.

That wasn't the only time the Left decided to harass Rep. Steil, though. At a town hall in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, the loony Left were out in force once again.

Advertisement

The left made a complete mockery of civil political discourse at @BryanSteil's town hall tonight in Elkhorn. Here's what we saw go down. pic.twitter.com/StetaQJ2NM — MacIver News Service (@NewsMacIver) August 1, 2025

It's what the Left does best.

It gets even more interesting, though.

This boomer lib was screaming "Heil Hitler" and giving a Nazi salute during the Pledge of Allegiance at @RepBryanSteil's town hall event this evening. pic.twitter.com/WKFE5OmXHW — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 1, 2025

We bet he's a blast at parties.

But tell us more about how President Trump is Hitler and conservatives are Nazis.

I apologize I wasn’t aware of the town hall - I could have rounded up local MAGA supporters who would have had your back. But then again, we’re not retired with endless time on our hands to heckle politicians who are finally making a difference for the working class. These… — Sam Olivia (@SoftTenacity) August 1, 2025

That could have been interesting.

This event was tier 1 comedy. @ t=0:12 there's a bald man with white hair in the second row. He was constantly screaming, shouting "YESSSS" right into the back of the head of the guy in front of him. At one point, that guy turned around and screamed "YESSSS" right into his face.… — Michael Lucas (@MikeLucas1844) August 1, 2025

The Left told us they're the adults in the room.

Juvenile behavior. Liberals need to find an adult to step up and lead. https://t.co/HVThI4Ny6P — Dad First (@DadFirst9) August 1, 2025

There is no adult in the Democratic Party, save John Fetterman and they're trying to get rid of him.

Notice that the left isn’t so much interested in Americans having their say as they are in being the only ones heard. https://t.co/XqqimVW2NS — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) August 1, 2025

As always.

Remember the Madison lib that ran as a Nazi candidate against Paul Ryan in our district? 😂 We aren’t Madison, just stay home where you are more welcome. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) August 1, 2025

We remember that.

I have ditched the TDS people in my life. I don’t like Trump but the infatuation these people have is so overwhelmingly negative, I don’t want them in my life. — Jimmy Newbs (@JimmyLockmaster) August 1, 2025

It's exhausting.

If you haven't already, please tell your parents that their beloved Democrat party of yesteryear is now overrun with communist zealots. https://t.co/Of1vo2zywf — RitaLady (@RealRitaLady) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

It sure is. And Hitler lovers, too.

We've made Hitler so much less evil because people keep calling their political opponents Hitler. It must stop https://t.co/sM2ZTRIxoc — Rohn W. Bishop (@RohnWBishop) August 1, 2025

TRUTH.

They sure are.

Obviously, he will refuse the $6,000 tax break for seniors that was in the OBBB.



And will make arrangements to voluntarily pay the death tax that we got rid of. https://t.co/QhCXAKtC74 — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) August 1, 2025

Don't hold your breath.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



