Leftist Limbo: The Democrat Party’s 21% Approval Rating Has Some Wondering How Much Lower Can It Go?

The Democrat Party is in a free fall. The party has no true leader and no message for the American people except ‘We hate Trump!’ The Democrats are so disliked by voters that the party has a 21 percent approval rating. Even Democrat Jake Tapper of CNN threw that poll in Hakeem Jeffries’ face this morning. Let’s dive in on why Dems are doing so badly.

It's lower. It's definitely lower. — Alan Jacoby (@AlanJacobyJr) February 23, 2025

Guaranteed. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2025

That four-panel pic tells the story. There’s no leader of the Democrat Party. The worst the party has to offer has risen to fill that void: the aging Chuck Schumer, the ditzy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the mind-numbingly ignorant Jasmine Crockett.

All three are loud and eager to appear before cameras and in interviews. None have anything of substance to say. Certainly, nothing that resonates with a sizable portion of the American public. Commenters see it.

Dems fail to command a single policy point the majority of Americans want. — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) February 23, 2025

Forced to be on the wrong side of every common sense issue. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2025

The Democrats are on the unpopular side of every issue.

One poster says despite being at 21 percent approval, Dems could still go much lower.

"I actually don't think that the Democrats have hit rock bottom yet. And the reason that they haven't hit rock bottom yet, is because they don't actually believe in anything.... They don't articulate a single thing about how they can make life better for your average American... And if that is your proposition, you're basically just an opposition party. And in this case, to one man, Donald Trump."— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 21, 2025

"I actually don't think that the Democrats have hit rock bottom yet. And the reason that they haven't hit rock bottom yet, is because they don't actually believe in anything.... They don't articulate a single thing about how they can make life better for your average… pic.twitter.com/5eQekuYvoT — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 21, 2025

If I had to guess, it's because they're just not screeching loudly enough about racism & sexism.

If only they screeched a little louder, their approval rating would increase. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 23, 2025

That seems to be the Democrats’ actual plan - keep screaming!

But, not about anything voters care about. Dems have come out in force for their fellow Dems who are losing federal jobs because of DOGE. But, have been silent on things outside the bubble of D.C. (WATCH)

East Palestine: No outrage

Maui: No outrage

Western North Carolina: No outrage



5 bullet points listing what federal workers did last week: pic.twitter.com/OA3rzfslHU — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 23, 2025

They make me sick. I hope DOGE and Pres. Trump continue to expose and remove them — Bonny Wilson (@BonnyWilson1) February 23, 2025

The @Democrats simply DID NOT CARE about those events because they did not offer them a platform to revolt & rage against Trump. Besides, it meant spending those tax dollars on actual Americans, IMO — MamaH (@MamaLHarris) February 23, 2025

It’s unfathomable how asking employees to document only 5 things they did last week is causing such a meltdown. — J_Beasley (@BeasleyJ43172) February 23, 2025

The latest Dem cause is standing up for federal workers who’ve been told to complete a simple questionnaire. This is a practice that is commonplace in the private sector. Dems are losing their minds over this. This is yet another example of choosing an unpopular position. We think an earlier poster is correct - we haven’t seen rock bottom for the Democrat Party yet.