Leftist Limbo: The Democrat Party’s 21% Approval Rating Has Some Wondering How Much Lower Can It Go?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:10 PM on February 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Democrat Party is in a free fall. The party has no true leader and no message for the American people except ‘We hate Trump!’ The Democrats are so disliked by voters that the party has a 21 percent approval rating. Even Democrat Jake Tapper of CNN threw that poll in Hakeem Jeffries’ face this morning. Let’s dive in on why Dems are doing so badly.

Start here. (READ)

That four-panel pic tells the story. There’s no leader of the Democrat Party. The worst the party has to offer has risen to fill that void: the aging Chuck Schumer, the ditzy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the mind-numbingly ignorant Jasmine Crockett.

All three are loud and eager to appear before cameras and in interviews. None have anything of substance to say. Certainly, nothing that resonates with a sizable portion of the American public. Commenters see it.

The Democrats are on the unpopular side of every issue.

One poster says despite being at 21 percent approval, Dems could still go much lower.

"I actually don't think that the Democrats have hit rock bottom yet. And the reason that they haven't hit rock bottom yet, is because they don't actually believe in anything.... They don't articulate a single thing about how they can make life better for your average American... And if that is your proposition, you're basically just an opposition party. And in this case, to one man, Donald Trump."— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 21, 2025

Here’s the full comment. (WATCH)

That seems to be the Democrats’ actual plan - keep screaming!

But, not about anything voters care about. Dems have come out in force for their fellow Dems who are losing federal jobs because of DOGE. But, have been silent on things outside the bubble of D.C. (WATCH)

The latest Dem cause is standing up for federal workers who’ve been told to complete a simple questionnaire. This is a practice that is commonplace in the private sector. Dems are losing their minds over this. This is yet another example of choosing an unpopular position. We think an earlier poster is correct - we haven’t seen rock bottom for the Democrat Party yet.

