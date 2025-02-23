Drowning Dems: Hakeem Jeffries Sticks to Losing Script Against Trump as Party Sinks to 21% Approval

CNN’s Jake Tapper is upset about the state of his Democrat Party but even he couldn’t resist throwing some truth in House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' face. Despite all of the Democrat representative’s bluster, President Donald Trump is more popular than he was in his first term and Republicans are polling 20 points higher than Dems.

Here’s how it went down. (WATCH)

🚨Hakeem Jeffries confronted with BRUTAL Democrat poll numbers —



— after Hakeem attempts to spin with lies about Medicare and Social Security, gets nuked by Jake Tapper of all people:



TAPPER: "Congressional Democrats polling is at about 20%. So, that's an issue for you." pic.twitter.com/wDqKhK8ok5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2025

He's presenting the numbers as if he's passing a kidney stone. He wants to give Jeffries an opportunity to spin the poll. — 𝕯ug (@DugShrugged) February 23, 2025

The battering Jeffries has taken this week is almost sad.



Nah — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) February 23, 2025

Great how he simply ignores the poll numbers and continues on with his prepared speech. — La via guerre (@JB0ne1) February 23, 2025

Could CNN actually be waking up or do my ears deceive me because, I believe Tapper just fact checked Hakeem Jeffries signaling there's a possibility truth is ending the madness. — JP (@J_P1776) February 23, 2025

Nah, Tapper’s just ticked at how bad his Democrat Party is doing. ‘Journalists’ get exhausted cheerleading for their team especially when they're drowning this bad. Tapper’s just telling Jeffries to do better and do something to get their heads above water.

Thankfully, Jeffries is not listening. Commenters know this.

And Hakeem and his pals will just double down. They don’t realize that making an issue of absolutely every the President does, makes them nothing more than white noise. But do keep it up Dems. We are enjoying watching your demise. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) February 23, 2025

Dollar Store Obama, like the far left Propaganda media and the Swamp.

Are always doubling down on their losing hand. pic.twitter.com/3mkpj5IETW — roadtrips (@roadtrips17) February 23, 2025

Definitely- their party has dwindled down to that of clogged toilet. — Freedom Wins 🇺🇸🤟❤️ (@MissDiva612968) February 23, 2025

Democrats' lies cannot keep up with the pace of the Trump administration. Unlike, Trump’s first term, he has a plan with people to quickly carry it out. All the strategies ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats used before are ineffective now.

Couple things - first their lies have a shelf life. So when Trump doesn’t end SS or Medicare they will lose credibility. Second, Trump isn’t running for reelection so the fake polls aren’t driving his decision making. All his decisions are strategic and part of a larger plan. — Saints93 (@Saints9393) February 23, 2025

And we know the DNC sent undercover democrats to act like angry Republicans to town hall meetings.

Accusing Trump and Republicans of "destroying Democracy."

As Trillions of dollars are stolen from all taxpayers and laundered offshore.https://t.co/ldWmfllAmn — roadtrips (@roadtrips17) February 23, 2025

Dollar store Obama and the Democrats are in big trouble — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 23, 2025

You have to really work hard to be this unpopular. Even root canals and airline food poll better. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 23, 2025

Off-Brand Obama (aka Jeffries) and his Democrat Party are trying to wage a war against a popular president, with a popular agenda while being leaderless and drowning at 21% in the polls. Good luck with that, Dems.