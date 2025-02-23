Spongebob Crypants: Trump and Musk Hilariously Troll Leftists Whining About Progress Repor...
Drowning Dems: Hakeem Jeffries Sticks to Losing Script Against Trump as Party Sinks to 21% Approval

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  5:00 PM on February 23, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

CNN’s Jake Tapper is upset about the state of his Democrat Party but even he couldn’t resist throwing some truth in House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' face. Despite all of the Democrat representative’s bluster, President Donald Trump is more popular than he was in his first term and Republicans are polling 20 points higher than Dems.

Here’s how it went down. (WATCH)

Nah, Tapper’s just ticked at how bad his Democrat Party is doing. ‘Journalists’ get exhausted cheerleading for their team especially when they're drowning this bad. Tapper’s just telling Jeffries to do better and do something to get their heads above water.

Thankfully, Jeffries is not listening. Commenters know this.

Democrats' lies cannot keep up with the pace of the Trump administration. Unlike, Trump’s first term, he has a plan with people to quickly carry it out. All the strategies ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats used before are ineffective now.

Off-Brand Obama (aka Jeffries) and his Democrat Party are trying to wage a war against a popular president, with a popular agenda while being leaderless and drowning at 21% in the polls. Good luck with that, Dems.

