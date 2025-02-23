Megyn Kelly Sheds Happy ‘White Women Tears’ Over MSNBC Jettisoning Joy Reid and Her Racist Rhetoric

Adam Kinzinger: Musk’s ‘Chainsaw for Bureaucracy’ Backlash Will Cut GOP in Pro-Dem Campaig...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:00 PM on February 23, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

MSNBC canceled Joy Reid’s Reid Out program over the weekend. Reid had been with the leftist ‘news’ network since 2014. Her firing was met with celebration in mostly conservative and MAGA circles. Megyn Kelly joined the chorus on Sunday expressing her joy over Reid’s departure.

Here’s her post on X. (READ)

It’s going to take three hosts to fill the racist void left by Reid’s absence from MSNBC’s programming schedule. Commenters provide the details.

MSNBC should call it The Three.

Reid did what she was hired to do - stir up racial animosity for the benefit of her Democrat Party. She excelled in that role.

Reid would fit perfectly with the unhinged harpies on ABC’s The View. Most likely she will be relegated to a niche audience on TikTok or Substack. She'll quickly become a distant memory if she's remembered at all.

Tags: DEMOCRAT FAKE NEWS FIRED JOURNALISM JOURNALIST JOY REID

