Megyn Kelly Sheds Happy ‘White Women Tears’ Over MSNBC Jettisoning Joy Reid and Her Racist Rhetoric

MSNBC canceled Joy Reid’s Reid Out program over the weekend. Reid had been with the leftist ‘news’ network since 2014. Her firing was met with celebration in mostly conservative and MAGA circles. Megyn Kelly joined the chorus on Sunday expressing her joy over Reid’s departure.

Here’s her post on X. (READ)

Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked “white women tears” as pathetic and offensive to her?

Who’s crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 23, 2025

She also mocked Kyle Rittenhouse and Justice Kavanaugh for “white tears.”



One of her favorite phrases. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) February 23, 2025

Joy Reid is a racist with a dark soul



Good riddance indeed — umlaut (@umlaut) February 23, 2025

It’s going to take three hosts to fill the racist void left by Reid’s absence from MSNBC’s programming schedule. Commenters provide the details.

Her replacements are just as bad🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rVg693OGIv — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 23, 2025

Steele lol that controlled op guy stinks — umlaut (@umlaut) February 23, 2025

Well there you have a trifecta of haters. Should be interesting. These people can't course correct. — Marilee VanTine (@MarileeVanTine) February 23, 2025

Such a lame attempt at copying “The Five”. — Mrs. Rusticus 🎗️ (@msk68) February 23, 2025

MSNBC should call it The Three.

Reid did what she was hired to do - stir up racial animosity for the benefit of her Democrat Party. She excelled in that role.

All this woman did is stoke racial division in this country. She literally set us back 10 years on race relations.pic.twitter.com/HCY18i9q7b — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 23, 2025

Ms Reid was consequential only to the choir that regularly came to hear her sermons. Same people will follow her replacements. @MSNBC viewers go there for their daily fix. — Mel Vogelsang (@vogelsang_mel) February 23, 2025

Maybe The View will hire her. She’d fit right in. pic.twitter.com/KECMAXiEIY — ✝️ Bardsmith ✝️ (@JGalt09) February 23, 2025

Reid would fit perfectly with the unhinged harpies on ABC’s The View. Most likely she will be relegated to a niche audience on TikTok or Substack. She'll quickly become a distant memory if she's remembered at all.