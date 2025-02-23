Leftist Limbo: The Democrat Party’s 21% Approval Rating Has Some Wondering How Much...
Millionaire Bernie Sanders Begs for $27 Donations to Fight Oligarchy and Get a Hot Meal at the Marriott

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:40 PM on February 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Millionaire Senator Bernie Sanders is asking for $27 donations to appear in hotel conference rooms and tiny theatres across America for his ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour. Since becoming a millionaire Sanders has shifted his socialist ire towards billionaires. Sanders is usually fuming at Elon Musk and others from his comfy spot in Congress or from one of his three homes. Sanders has released a video where he’s begging for money from struggling Americans.

Take a look. (WATCH)

Sanders could easily self-fund his jaunt across the states but there’s a flaw - he wouldn’t be able to separate young college kids from their parents’ money. Commenters say there are other reasons.

Even without his millions, Sanders still makes a hefty amount of cash being a Senator.  

Sanders doesn’t care about those impacted by disasters unless the destruction can be directly connected to the Oligarchy. Sorry, suffering Americans. Remember, only you can fight the Oligarchy. But, it costs $27 to step into the ring.

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS COLLEGE CONCERT DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK MONEY

