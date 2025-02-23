Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud

It's no secret that the majority of Hollywood seems utterly depraved and operating without a moral compass. Still, it is a bit shocking when one of its denizens decides to openly admit to it.

Here's actress Natasha Lyonne talking about how devastated she is that 12-year-olds can't get an abortion:

"When I think of the kids, like the 12 year old girl that can't get an abortion...that's what really rips me apart" Natasha Lyonne shares her thoughts on the current administration at the #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/XREK9IWJdW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 22, 2025

Maybe it's just us, but we think that she should be a little more worried about WHY a 12-year-old would be pregnant than whether or not they can get an abortion.

Oh wait, it's not just us:

Claims to love kids, but she's worried more about a 12 year old kid being able to have an abortion.. than how a 12 YEAR OLD KID would get pregnant in the first place. What sick, warped thinking. — Mandy Del Rio Smith (@MandyDelRio) February 23, 2025

Incredibly sick thinking. And rather telling to boot.

Speaking of telling:

Hollywood really loves telling on itself...



If your 12 year old needs to get an abortion... somebody really needs to make a deep investigation on that. — Fenrir the Ice Wolf (@Fenrirtheicewo1) February 23, 2025

It's almost like they can't help it.

In what instance would a 12 year old girl have an abortion?

Abuse would be involved since she's ONLY 12.

How about you care more about CHILD ABUSE you freaking idiot?

Plus, she sounds like she has a double digit IQ. https://t.co/yghl7KNaXO — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 23, 2025

Agreed on all counts.