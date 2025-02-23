Trump Announces Kash Patel's Deputy FBI Director and THIS Will DEFINITELY Ruin the...
Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud

Amy
Amy  |  8:30 PM on February 23, 2025
AngieArtist

It's no secret that the majority of Hollywood seems utterly depraved and operating without a moral compass. Still, it is a bit shocking when one of its denizens decides to openly admit to it.

Here's actress Natasha Lyonne talking about how devastated she is that 12-year-olds can't get an abortion:

Maybe it's just us, but we think that she should be a little more worried about WHY a 12-year-old would be pregnant than whether or not they can get an abortion.

Oh wait, it's not just us:

Incredibly sick thinking. And rather telling to boot.

Speaking of telling:

It's almost like they can't help it.

Agreed on all counts.

Tags: ABORTION HOLLYWOOD

