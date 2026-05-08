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NBC ‘News’ Covers Kyle Rittenhouse’s Spider Bite, Calls Fiery Kenosha Riots a ‘Civil Rights Rally’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:23 AM on May 08, 2026
Twitter

Not that we needed another example of a legacy media outlet being the enemy of the people, but NBC ‘News’ couldn’t help itself. On Wednesday, Kyle Rittenhouse posted online about being bitten by a brown recluse spider. An NBC ‘News’ writer and whoever handles the outlet's posts for X, teamed up on Thursday to spread some truly unbelievable disinformation and revisionist history.

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Apparently, when Kenosha, Wisconsin, was set aflame by leftist rioters in 2020, it was just an overzealous ‘civil rights rally.’ Silly us for thinking otherwise. (READ)

At this point, we're pretty sure that Satan sends his demons to observe ‘journalists’ to get tips on how to be more evil.

Legacy media outlets have been trying to convince us since 2020 that things weren’t so bad in Kenosha when rioters burned down sections of the town. You’ll recall CNN laughably claimed that the ‘protests’ were ‘fiery but mostly peaceful.’ Here’s a look back at that ‘civil rights rally.’

We thought nothing could top that screenshot at the time. Legacy media proved us wrong.

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You’ll notice that the NBC ‘News’ poster referred to Rittenhouse as a ‘gunman.’

‘Gunman’ makes it sound like Rittenhouse was breaking the law and not justified in defending himself.

It's just more revisionism by NBC ‘News.’ Commenters remember what really happened.

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Thankfully, Rittenhouse was able to defend himself.

It’s safe to say that the legacy media cannot course-correct and save itself, and that mass ‘journalism’ layoffs are necessary and welcome.

Have a heart. No one should be insulting gutter scum by comparing it to any legacy media ‘journalists.’

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM FAKE NEWS GUN RIGHTS MEDIA BIAS RIOTS WISCONSIN

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