NBC ‘News’ Covers Kyle Rittenhouse’s Spider Bite, Calls Fiery Kenosha Riots a ‘Civil Rights Rally’

Not that we needed another example of a legacy media outlet being the enemy of the people, but NBC ‘News’ couldn’t help itself. On Wednesday, Kyle Rittenhouse posted online about being bitten by a brown recluse spider. An NBC ‘News’ writer and whoever handles the outlet's posts for X, teamed up on Thursday to spread some truly unbelievable disinformation and revisionist history.

Advertisement

Apparently, when Kenosha, Wisconsin, was set aflame by leftist rioters in 2020, it was just an overzealous ‘civil rights rally.’ Silly us for thinking otherwise. (READ)

Kyle Rittenhouse, who gained fame for opening fire at a 2020 civil rights rally in Wisconsin, was hospitalized after he was bitten by a venomous spider, the noted firearms enthusiast says. https://t.co/sPEoH0rhjy — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 7, 2026

Your propaganda outlet is pure evil — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 8, 2026

At this point, we're pretty sure that Satan sends his demons to observe ‘journalists’ to get tips on how to be more evil.

Legacy media outlets have been trying to convince us since 2020 that things weren’t so bad in Kenosha when rioters burned down sections of the town. You’ll recall CNN laughably claimed that the ‘protests’ were ‘fiery but mostly peaceful.’ Here’s a look back at that ‘civil rights rally.’

Civil Rights Rally? @NBCNews has become a parody account. 😂 — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) May 8, 2026

Civil Rights Rally? I don't think I've ever spelled riot or mob action that way. — James Hicks 🚒🚑👨‍🚒 (@Jhic709365) May 8, 2026

Doing the meme 6 years strong. pic.twitter.com/zEYY52f7PW — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) May 7, 2026

We thought nothing could top that screenshot at the time. Legacy media proved us wrong.

You’ll notice that the NBC ‘News’ poster referred to Rittenhouse as a ‘gunman.’

“opening fire at a civil rights rally” is insane https://t.co/FzywsRuoPW — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 7, 2026

So is calling Rittenhouse a ‘gunman’ pic.twitter.com/P4nc3kD723 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 7, 2026

I have never seen ‘gunman’ used in news as anything but a person suspected or convicted of using a gun unlawfully. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 7, 2026

‘Gunman’ makes it sound like Rittenhouse was breaking the law and not justified in defending himself.

It's just more revisionism by NBC ‘News.’ Commenters remember what really happened.

“He ‘opened fire at a civil rights rally.’ Well, that is one way to say it. Another way to say it is he ‘opened fire during a riot.’ And yet another way to say it is he ‘opened fire on people who were trying to kill him and that he acted in self-defense according to a jury.’” pic.twitter.com/Yo86XUxqEX — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) May 8, 2026

Kyle Rittenhouse did not "Open Fire" at a Civil Rights rally, he shot 3 men in self defense, after they had attacked him during a riot. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) May 8, 2026

Yeah, and he just randomly opened fire, too. pic.twitter.com/ovN7qsHoya — 🪬Autonomous Allie Zone🪬Ⓥ (@AutonomousAllie) May 8, 2026

Kinda funny how someone can shoot three leftist rioters and hit three convicted felons. — CatoTheElder556 (@CElder556) May 8, 2026

Advertisement

Thankfully, Rittenhouse was able to defend himself.

It’s safe to say that the legacy media cannot course-correct and save itself, and that mass ‘journalism’ layoffs are necessary and welcome.

The wordsmithing of this headline is exactly the reason people hate and distrust the MSM. Leftist shills and hacks, virtually indistinguishable from Pravda. Zero journalistic objectivity or integrity. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 7, 2026

This is why we celebrate when you all get laid off. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) May 7, 2026

It is always a challenge to decide whether NBC employees are moronic or lying gutter scum. Maybe it’s just always both. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) May 8, 2026

Have a heart. No one should be insulting gutter scum by comparing it to any legacy media ‘journalists.’

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.