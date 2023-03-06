Antifa eh? Sounds like SPLC has some ‘splainin’ to do.

One of the Antifa members arrested on domestic terrorism charges in Atlanta last night is a staff attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI has historically used the SPLC as a source for who should be considered domestic terrorists. pic.twitter.com/y5isk5AHaq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 6, 2023

Ruh-roh.

And Greg brings up a good point – historically, SPLC has been used by the FBI as a source to determine who is and who is not a domestic terrorist. Gosh, it’s almost as if this group is as grossly biased as our media, and tech, and Hollywood, and basically every other industry.

Not a great look, SPLC.

"6'0 150 lbs" Bro is a twig! — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 6, 2023

Heh.

I wonder if they are prepping to list me. I hope so. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 6, 2023

The SPLC is a scam and they're desperate to hike the number of "hate groups" to spike contributions from gullible libs, so it really doesn't take much to get on their lists. An SPLC "hate group" can be just about anything they don't like. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 6, 2023

Or anything they don’t agree with.

Yup.

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

Wow! How quickly his 2 pictures changed… the 1st looks like a professional LAWYER; the 2nd looks like a mommy’s basement dwelling Antifa loser! 🤣 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 6, 2023

SPLC is a long-time direct-mail operation that raises money seizing on fears of liberal Americans. It's past time they got a new look by investigators. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) March 6, 2023

Well, as I found out with the Molotov Cocktail-wielding attorneys in New York, he will use his Lefty Lawyer privilege to get off completely. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 6, 2023

I would say it’s ironic, but the SPLC is a terror organization, so… — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) March 6, 2023

So instead … it reads.

***

Related:

Megyn Kelly OWNS center-Lefties secretly concerned about CRT in schools but ‘too scared’ to speak up

Dude … what?! LOL! Tweet attacking DeSantis for wearing cowboy boots the self-own of ALL self-owns

Gonna leave a mark! Randi Weingarten DRAGGED for embarrassingly bad, grammar-hosed anti-DeSantis tweet

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo