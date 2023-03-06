Antifa eh? Sounds like SPLC has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Ruh-roh.

And Greg brings up a good point – historically, SPLC has been used by the FBI as a source to determine who is and who is not a domestic terrorist. Gosh, it’s almost as if this group is as grossly biased as our media, and tech, and Hollywood, and basically every other industry.

Not a great look, SPLC.

Heh.

Trending

Or anything they don’t agree with.

Yup.

So instead … it reads.

***

Related:

Megyn Kelly OWNS center-Lefties secretly concerned about CRT in schools but ‘too scared’ to speak up

Dude … what?! LOL! Tweet attacking DeSantis for wearing cowboy boots the self-own of ALL self-owns

Gonna leave a mark! Randi Weingarten DRAGGED for embarrassingly bad, grammar-hosed anti-DeSantis tweet

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaAtlantadomestic terrorismSouthern Poverty Law CenterSPLCUnbiased