MI Dem Chairwoman Honors Nazi Grandpa on Veterans Day — Then Threatens to Sue Free Beacon for Noticing

The Democrat Party is very clearly quite attractive to Nazis (and their descendants) these days.

Michigan trial attorney and Democratic fundraiser Kelly Neumann, the co-chairwoman of Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow’s campaign, threatened the Free Beacon with “legal action” unless we retract our story about her Veterans Day Facebook post honoring her grandfather who served… pic.twitter.com/uodkzPtqOi — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 4, 2026

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If you're going to post a public tribute honoring your Nazi grandfather on Facebook, you should be prepared to defend it when a newspaper reports on it. Don't complain about the attention and absolutely don't threaten to sue the outlet for doing its job.

Happy Veterans Day to your grandfather who served in the German army in World War II is insane. You don’t have to post everything. https://t.co/4BRrE767Xw — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) May 4, 2026

Literally, some people need to learn not every single thought is for the internet. It's acceptable to keep some family lore private.

Before we judge, we should consider the possibility that she was unaware of which side Germany was on in WW2 until someone informed her of it a few months ago... https://t.co/eZnDlv69A6 — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) May 4, 2026

Maybe she's just stupid and ignorant AND an attorney is also disturbing.

This is one of those 'you absolutely don't have to hand it to them' times.

If she's like Platner in Maine, she'll just say her campaign chairwoman was going through a hard time when she told that story.

She is only following orders https://t.co/5t2qiMs0Ax — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 4, 2026

She got it from her grandfather.

“Escaped to Brazil”? So like a straight-up old-fashioned Nazi family story? https://t.co/zdZWFk7unf — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) May 4, 2026

Right. It seems like maybe that part should have given her a second of pause.

Democrats have such a large tent it includes Nazis now.

No, just no.

What lovely people they’ve invited into their tent. https://t.co/eYmYKytjCc — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) May 4, 2026

They can keep them.

Happy World Physicians Day to my great uncle Josef Mengele 🥰 https://t.co/zdZWFk7unf — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) May 4, 2026

Why did her grandfather “escape to Brazil” after the war? https://t.co/OroWRmgDwd — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) May 4, 2026

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Maybe she thinks since her party hates Jews so much now, this was the time to bust out this information.

"Hey, Albert, glad you brought that up. Been meaning to talk to you. Maybe you should lay low for a while, get yourself some new papers, and head to Rio for a bit, because you're probably wanted for crimes against humanity." https://t.co/rQ1jprV7XM — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) May 4, 2026

And leave a note for your granddaughter to never, ever tell this story years from now.

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