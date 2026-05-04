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MI Dem Chairwoman Honors Nazi Grandpa on Veterans Day — Then Threatens to Sue Free Beacon for Noticing

justmindy
justmindy | 4:32 PM on May 04, 2026
Townhall Media

The Democrat Party is very clearly quite attractive to Nazis (and their descendants) these days.

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If you're going to post a public tribute honoring your Nazi grandfather on Facebook, you should be prepared to defend it when a newspaper reports on it. Don't complain about the attention and absolutely don't threaten to sue the outlet for doing its job.

Literally, some people need to learn not every single thought is for the internet. It's acceptable to keep some family lore private.

Maybe she's just stupid and ignorant AND an attorney is also disturbing. 

This is one of those 'you absolutely don't have to hand it to them' times.

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If she's like Platner in Maine, she'll just say her campaign chairwoman was going through a hard time when she told that story. 

She got it from her grandfather.

Right. It seems like maybe that part should have given her a second of pause.

Democrats have such a large tent it includes Nazis now. 

No, just no.

They can keep them. 

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Maybe she thinks since her party hates Jews so much now, this was the time to bust out this information. 

And leave a note for your granddaughter to never, ever tell this story years from now. 

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