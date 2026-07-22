'It Never Happens' — Until a Mexican Illegal Sexually Abused and Murdered a 2-Year-Old in Virginia

That thing they say never happens, happened again. That's a pithy saying about the illegal immigration crisis, but this time it was deadly serious and a small child was the victim. It's sickening.

Advertisement

BREAKING: DHS confirms that the suspect charged with sexually assaulting and murdering a 2-year-old girl in Louisa County, VA earlier this month is an illegal alien from Mexico. ICE filed a detainer on Raul Genesis Ortiz Moran with local law enforcement & they honored the… pic.twitter.com/gvj1FgWmFO — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 22, 2026

A toddler would still be alive if this monster would not have been in America illegally.

A 31-year-old illegal alien named Raul Ortiz Moran just raped and murdered a two-year-old girl in Louisa, Virginia. That's a toddler.😭

Virginia is a sanctuary state, so he was protected from ICE.

This is why we need increased deportations!

What do you think should happen to him? pic.twitter.com/bmclh7Oo5d — Florida Mike (@TheFloridaMike) July 21, 2026

Look at this beautiful sweet baby.

DHS statement:



“This monster sexually assaulted and murdered a 2-year-old girl in Virginia,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to the cooperation of our local law enforcement partners, this killer is off the streets and will face justice for his crimes. This horrific… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 22, 2026

Thankfully, he's off the streets, but that won't bring this child back.

All of America should be.

Too bad Virginia doesn't have the same laws as Florida. He could get the death penalty.

A 2 year old.

A freaking 2 year old. https://t.co/fWQNI8qJOB — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) July 22, 2026

It's horrific.

MASS DEPORTATIONS NEED TO HAPPEN NOW!!!! — Jammles (@jammles9) July 22, 2026

Hey @TheDemocrats - a two year old girl! 2 years old.

Look at what you wrought and continue to support. — Mike Shea (@Shea1Mike) July 22, 2026

The sad thing is they don't care. They'll brush it off by saying 'Americans kill people, too'. They just don't get it.

Two. Years. Old. Pure evil. We need the death penalty for these criminals. Otherwise, somewhere down the line a Leftist judge will let them out to reoffend. — Alexandra (@Alexandra282072) July 22, 2026

Advertisement

They'll probably excuse it because he had a hard childhood in his home country or something.

The only answer is a wood chipper. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) July 22, 2026

Just out of words to describe the disgust that I feel about this animal — Hilda Smiley (@Smiley1Hilda) July 22, 2026

It's hard to fathom.

He should no longer have the privilege of breathing — Robin Yarnell (@yarnell81198) July 22, 2026

This makes me SICK. I blame the Democrats for this. The Democrats DO NOT care about our children! — C-Reason🇺🇸 (@CreasonJana) July 21, 2026

This is why not one person can sit home and not vote. Go vote to make sure the deportations continue.





Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.