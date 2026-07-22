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'It Never Happens' — Until a Mexican Illegal Sexually Abused and Murdered a 2-Year-Old in Virginia

justmindy
justmindy | 7:15 PM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

That thing they say never happens, happened again. That's a pithy saying about the illegal immigration crisis, but this time it was deadly serious and a small child was the victim. It's sickening. 

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A toddler would still be alive if this monster would not have been in America illegally

Look at this beautiful sweet baby.

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Thankfully, he's off the streets, but that won't bring this child back.

All of America should be.

Too bad Virginia doesn't have the same laws as Florida. He could get the death penalty. 

It's horrific.

The sad thing is they don't care. They'll brush it off by saying 'Americans kill people, too'. They just don't get it. 

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They'll probably excuse it because he had a hard childhood in his home country or something.

It's hard to fathom.

This is why not one person can sit home and not vote. Go vote to make sure the deportations continue. 


 

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Tags:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VIRGINIA

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