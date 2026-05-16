VIP
Politico: Far-Right Anti-Islam Tommy Robinson Is Broadly Unpopular in Britain
New York Mag: Canadian Rapper Drake Is Following the MAGA Playbook by Releasing...
VIP
I Miss the Days When Pizza Hut Was Magic — Mrs. Pac-Man, Book-It,...
Graham Platner Tells the NYT That 'Susan Collins Voted to Send Him to...
Mother Jones, Ro Khanna, and Code Pink? Stephen Miller Blasts Thomas Massie's Bizarre...
Seth Abramson Says Bush v. Gore Would Like a Word After SCOTUS Passes...
Happy Biden Family? Try '10% for the Big Guy,' Crack Pipes, and the...
Daily Mail: Gov. Ron DeSantis Uses Controversial Word to Describe Rep. Who Staged...
Bill Kristol Hits Rock Bottom: Now Simping for Socialist Zohran Mamdani Over Trump
ABC News: Kash Patel Facing 'New' Controversy Over Snorkeling Excursion at Most Hallowed...
VIP
Yes, Bill Kristol, I KNOW You're a Democrat; You're Also an Insufferable, Weeping...
Hasan Piker’s Bigotry Derails Interview as He Berates Nithya Raman Over Israel’s Right...
Hakeem Jeffries Tries to Pin the Dems' Virginia Backfire on 'Far Right SCOTUS...
NYT Reporter Runs to CNN's Kaitlan Collins After Trump 'Attacks' Him on Air...

WaPo: Woman Says Her Toddler Would Still Be Alive If ICE Hadn’t Deported Her

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 16, 2026
Journalism meme

"She was deported without her toddler. Then ICE blamed her for his killing." That's the story The Washington Post is going with. Tragically, a toddler is dead, but it's sick for The Washington Post to frame the story this way. How many times have we heard from (former) members of Congress like Eric Swalwell that ICE is deporting four-year-olds with cancer, or little five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who CBS News relayed is in therapy and "still living with the trauma" after his mother refused to unlock the door and let him in.

Advertisement

Here's the deal. Wendy Hernandez Reyes was detained and deported because she was living here illegally. She had the choice to take her two-year-old son with her, but chose instead to leave the anchor baby with an uncle who killed him. Sounds like Mom made a lot of bad choices.

Maria Sacchetti reports:

After U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained his mother, 2-year-old Orlin Hernandez Reyes moved into a shed.

His uncle, Samuel Maldonado Erazo, was charged with taking care of the toddler and his three cousins, the oldest of whom was 7, while Orlin’s mother and her sister waited in ICE detention to be deported to Honduras.

An autopsy showed he had multiple broken bones. There were signs his tiny body had been sexually battered. Authorities allege Maldonado repeatedly struck Orlin in the head, stomped on his body and burned his skin with a lighter. His hands bore bruises, a sign that Orlin had tried to shield himself from the blows. The coroner listed his cause of death as multiple blunt force traumas.

Maldonado has been charged with murder and pleaded not guilty.

In a statement a week after Orlin died, acting ICE director Todd M. Lyons berated Orlin’s mother, Wendy Hernandez Reyes, alleging that she had “abandoned” her child to the man who allegedly killed him — an undocumented immigrant who “never should’ve been in this country in the first place,” but was nonetheless allowed to care for the children while Orlin’s mother was in detention.

“Reyes chose to leave her son here with a violent murderer who took his life,” he asserted.

Recommended

Happy Biden Family? Try '10% for the Big Guy,' Crack Pipes, and the Ignored Granddaughter
justmindy
Advertisement

It sounds to us like Samuel Maldonado Erazo is the bad guy in this story, not Todd Lyons.

In 2023? That was by the Biden administration then, right?

Advertisement

We hate to say it, but attempts at emotional manipulation like this by the media only harden our hearts even more. It's very sad that the toddler was killed by his uncle. "While in Florida, she missed her court hearing, which resulted in an immigration judge ordering her deportation in 2023. Nonetheless, her dream was for Orlin to grow up in the U.S., and under the Biden administration, she was not a target for removal," writes Sacchetti. She was not a target for removal, even though an immigration judge ordered her deportation. That's the Biden administration in a nutshell.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HONDURAS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Happy Biden Family? Try '10% for the Big Guy,' Crack Pipes, and the Ignored Granddaughter
justmindy
Daily Mail: Gov. Ron DeSantis Uses Controversial Word to Describe Rep. Who Staged Sit-In
Brett T.
NYT Reporter Runs to CNN's Kaitlan Collins After Trump 'Attacks' Him on Air Force One
Brett T.
Seth Abramson Says Bush v. Gore Would Like a Word After SCOTUS Passes on VA Appeal
Brett T.
New York Mag: Canadian Rapper Drake Is Following the MAGA Playbook by Releasing Music
Brett T.
Bill Kristol Hits Rock Bottom: Now Simping for Socialist Zohran Mamdani Over Trump
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Happy Biden Family? Try '10% for the Big Guy,' Crack Pipes, and the Ignored Granddaughter justmindy
Advertisement