Randi Weingarten sounds worried about DeSantis. She should be. Perhaps she was so shaken by DeSantis and the possibility of him ever being president that it caused her to write a grammatically flawed tweet that she should have KNOWN would get her dragged as the president of one of the largest teacher’s unions in the country.

Way to prove that unions protect crap teachers, crap schools, and crap districts, Randi:

DeSantis should be fixated on the cost of living issues in Fla- housing is unaffordable, home insurance even worse, but instead he is exanding gun access, defunding, public schools, & banning everything he dislikes-teachers, journalists & the vulnerable. https://t.co/XRIJwCm9J3 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) March 5, 2023

Randi should also realize that she’s part of the reason Florida has done so well … she and her teacher’s union that shut down schools in some places for as many as two years. People flocked to Florida in the millions to get away from horrible mandates, crap schools, high taxes, etc.

And gosh, it’s far more expensive to live in DC (where she is) and other blue states like New York and California.

Notice she’s not ranting at those governors with a bunch of grammatical errors.

We must dismantle public teachers union… https://t.co/ZLCp13Egyb — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 6, 2023

Like, yesterday.

Why is she always commenting on everything? I thought she was the head of the mafia — I mean teacher’s union. https://t.co/5NTT4UPY6e — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 6, 2023

What annoys us is not that she has to comment on everything, it’s that she always shuts down replies. Almost as if she knows her opinions are shite.

I don't think DeSantis needs the advice of the woman who drove public schools (that already sucked) into the ground in a single year. https://t.co/vlE80d6Y2J — Ann¡e the Unver¡f¡ed (@Aaaannieway_No) March 6, 2023

DeSantis has made Florida so terrible everybody’s moving there. https://t.co/A5LidToV0j — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 6, 2023

Ding ding ding.

You live in Washington DC? https://t.co/8zv2bCM8RR — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 6, 2023

My teachers always called me out for not proof reading my spelling and grammar and they were right in doing so. Below is from the president of the national teacher’s union. 🤔 https://t.co/tQ8HI12Ol6 — Carlos Lopez-Cantera (@LopezCantera) March 6, 2023

Yeah, this is pretty bad.

You know you really, REALLY believe in your cause of teaching kids…when you disallow ppl to comment on your social media content. https://t.co/NKexhPnF6h — Calluna (@Calluna1007) March 6, 2023

Does this teacher ever proofread her work? https://t.co/9HcqCCHSbV — Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) March 6, 2023

Nope.

People are moving to Florida by the millions. Your tweets don’t square with reality. https://t.co/Gz5scrBOmV — RBe (@RBPundit) March 6, 2023

Your use of neologisms such as “exanding” and the horrid use of commas, defunding, would earn you a D- on this exposition. Frightening yet apropos as you are the Queen Teacher Supreme of the absolute sh!t show our public education system has become. https://t.co/QhplTKHX2L — Bob (@ManhattanDoc2) March 6, 2023

Queen Teacher Supreme.

*snort*

You should be fixated on stepping down from your position after you purposely used schools as a political weapon to get yourself a pay bump You're the disgrace. https://t.co/Gh4HM9HUsm — Rogue Sith Elf Pool 🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) March 6, 2023

She ALWAYS shuts them down.

And fin.

***

***

