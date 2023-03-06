Sooo … if we’re reading this correctly, it looks like Dr. Anthony Fauci actually commissioned a scientific paper IN FEBRUARY OF 2020 to disprove the Wuhan lab leak theory. Almost as if he was trying to make sure nothing he had done with the Wuhan lab could be used against him.

We imagine this is just the tip of the iceberg of what Fauci really did with COVID.

Column’s up: New emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci commissioned scientific paper in Feb. 2020 to disprove Wuhan lab leak theory.https://t.co/dAwHgc2wn5 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 6, 2023

From the New York Post:

New emails uncovered by House Republicans probing the COVID-19 pandemic reveal the deceptive nature of Dr. Anthony Fauci. They show he “prompted” or commissioned — and had final approval on — a scientific paper written specifically in February 2020 to disprove the theory that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. Eight weeks later, Fauci stood at a White House press conference alongside President Donald Trump and cited that paper as evidence that the lab leak theory was implausible while pretending it had nothing to do with him and he did not know the authors. “There was a study recently,” he told reporters on April 17, 2020, when asked if the virus could have come from a Chinese lab, “where a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences … in bats as they evolve and the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human.

When does Fauci stand trial? Anyone?

This is total dishonesty on the party of Fauci. He should've said from the get go that he commissioned it. New emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci commissioned scientific paper in Feb. 2020 to disprove Wuhan lab leak theory https://t.co/phIzZ3W7FC via @nypost — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 6, 2023

Thinking we’re going to find out more and more about how totally dishonest Fauci REALLY was.

#FauciFiles anyone?

The science is "settled." …or, I guess, "handled."

/ — brotherdarul (@brotherdarul) March 6, 2023

"I don’t have the authors right now…" 😂 — Ibn Salami (@IbnSalami) March 6, 2023

Pharma got their money’s worth from this guy. — RichardYanker2U (@drinklotsofh2o) March 6, 2023

This man needs to go to jail. — Charmaine Delaney (@char_delaney) March 6, 2023

We didn’t jail him for giving experimental AIDS drugs to foster kids in the 80s, this is just more of the same. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) March 6, 2023

Or what he did to the poor beagles.

The guy is evil. Sorry, not EVEN sorry.

