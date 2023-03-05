You know those tweets you read and think to yourself, ‘My kids are never going to that college if this yahoo lectures there’?

Before white people came to this land, there were no jails, no homelessness, no laws against homosexuality or abortion. For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples emphasized health, housing, freedom to love who you love and the fact that we need Mother Earth. She doesn’t need us. — Simon Moya-Smith (@SimonMoyaSmith) March 4, 2023

Well, you left out the bloody wars between tribes. Slaughtering the women and children of defeated tribes. Taking slaves. But, sure, they were totes into same sex relationships That's what it was all about — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) March 5, 2023

Lmao they waged war, slaughtered, and enslaved each other. Many were cannibals. They deforested much of the US before Europeans ever arrived. Read a book. A real book. — Smells Like Teen Statism (@TheSuppressed86) March 4, 2023

Northern plains tribes viewed the elderly as a useless burden and would send them off into the wilderness when they were no longer productive. You can find that in the Lewis and Clark journals. — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) March 5, 2023

I laughed so hard at this tweet, thanks man — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) March 5, 2023

Do you know literally anything about American Indian tribes? — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) March 5, 2023

It takes real work and dedication to be this ill informed about history so well done, I guess. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) March 5, 2023

Another phony, self-loathing diatribe from an attention-starved, bipolar leftist desperately hoping for clicks. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) March 5, 2023

