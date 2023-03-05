Gosh, Adam Dip-Schiff seems a little triggered here … HA HA HA HA HA.

He’s so tough that he couldn’t bother to tag Tucker Carlson though.

C’mon man, talking smack without a tag will just make us mock you more; even Eric Swalwell has the nards to tag the people he complains about. Nard-up, Schiffty.

Guess Tucker was a little too honest for Adam’s comfort.

Weak.

Literally.

Hey Adam Schiff. Lie about Russia collusion and everything much? — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s 🔨 REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) March 5, 2023

Instead of being a keyboard warrior… you should go on his show. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 5, 2023

He’s talking about weak pathetic crooks like YOU‼️ But you already know that. 👊🏾 — BIKERS for America 🇺🇸🏍🇺🇸 (@Bikers4America) March 5, 2023

Yup, Adam knows exactly who Tucker is talking about.

Truth hurts?

Tucker made his point perfectly.

You’re too weak to go on his show.

You’re happy to go on the View though. — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) March 5, 2023

You’re from a small, blue area where they keep electing you. That’s it. Nothing more. It’s sorta like that’s where Band camp is located. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 5, 2023

Why don’t you go on Tucker’s show and set him straight then? — 🇺🇸Carson Krow 🇺🇸 (@carsonkrow) March 5, 2023

Yeah, tough guy.

We’ll sell tickets.

***

Related:

Brit Hume sums Merrick Garland up ENTIRELY as only HE can in brutally honest tweet

Elon Musk’s reaction to leaked texts from 2020 about ‘deploying the new variant’ is ALL of us

Laurence Tribe cheers on Adam Schiff’s frothy-mouthed lunacy over SCOTUS; makes fool out of himself

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!