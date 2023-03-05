As Twitchy readers know all too well, Merrick Garland’s ‘hearing’ on Wednesday was a red, hot, flaming dumpster fire of embarrassing and fail. The guy is as useless as teets on a bull … and as biased as any politician looking to get elected by spewing talking points. We suppose we should just be glad he didn’t promise to investigate HIMSELF like other AGs.

Holder.

AG Garland refused to take responsibility during a Wednesday hearing for the DOJ’s failure to prosecute protesters who demonstrate at justices’ homes. https://t.co/Xn7sEiwjwS — National Review News Wire (@NRWire) March 1, 2023

Refuses to take responsibility for failing to do his own job. You know, in the private world, someone refusing to take responsibility for doing his or her job will get them FIRED.

But in government? Psh, they give you jobs with lots and lots of authority and power.

Yay.

Brit Hume responded as only he can:

He used the proverbial "I'm just the piano player…." defense. https://t.co/dvDjgjmhvI — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 2, 2023

Yup.

Garland decided it was easier to play dumb and powerless than admit he’s a politically biased toolbag.

Thank GOD Garland was kept off SCOTUS.

Actually, thank you, Harry Reid.

Parents are the REAL danger ya’ know.

He did a cute tap dance saying it was up to the US Marshals on the ground to file charges. And he refuses to be specific with any memo he sends out always deferring the blame to the local prosecutors. He has the “wink wink nod nod” down. — Robert Craig III (@r_craig2214) March 2, 2023

He refused to prosecute the instigator of an insurrection against the Constitution, too. At least he’s consistent. — andrew.freeman (@andyman147) March 2, 2023

Garland has to be the most disappointing of all Biden appointees. An AG so feckless and partisan, he won’t prosecute those who shatter the boundaries of civilized society; those who threaten the lives of top judges in the land. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) March 2, 2023

The most disappointing of ALL Biden appointees.

And considering that one binary person stole luggage from a Black fashion designer and WORE HER CLOTHES IN VANITY FAIR?

Yikes.

He should be removed from office for obstructing justice. — Peter Benton (@Psbcpa) March 2, 2023

Should be.

But won’t be.

***

***

