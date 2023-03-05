As Twitchy readers know all too well, Merrick Garland’s ‘hearing’ on Wednesday was a red, hot, flaming dumpster fire of embarrassing and fail. The guy is as useless as teets on a bull … and as biased as any politician looking to get elected by spewing talking points. We suppose we should just be glad he didn’t promise to investigate HIMSELF like other AGs.

Holder.

Refuses to take responsibility for failing to do his own job. You know, in the private world, someone refusing to take responsibility for doing his or her job will get them FIRED.

But in government? Psh, they give you jobs with lots and lots of authority and power.

Yay.

Brit Hume responded as only he can:

Yup.

Trending

Garland decided it was easier to play dumb and powerless than admit he’s a politically biased toolbag.

Thank GOD Garland was kept off SCOTUS.

Actually, thank you, Harry Reid.

Parents are the REAL danger ya’ know.

The most disappointing of ALL Biden appointees.

And considering that one binary person stole luggage from a Black fashion designer and WORE HER CLOTHES IN VANITY FAIR?

Yikes.

Should be.

But won’t be.

***

***

