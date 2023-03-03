Adam Schiff tweeted something stupid.

Huh, it must be a day that ends in Y.

Seems Schiff For Brains thinks Republicans have ‘packed SCOTUS’ and removed the right to bodily autonomy. After Democrats spent years trying to force Americans to vaccinate and mask we’re PRETTY sure this tweet makes Shiff Head the biggest Dip Schiff of them all.

The dude is so full of Schiff.

Know how we know for sure he is?

Because Laurence Tribe couldn’t wait to cheer him on!

Adam has fanboys … gross.

Does that make him a Lying Sack of Schiff?

Heh.

Psh, that’s never stopped for Democrats.

It’s shocking how many people are dumb enough to take Schiff at his word.

Like Laurence Tribe.

It’s ok when they do it?

Choice for me but not for thee?

***

***

