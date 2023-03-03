Adam Schiff tweeted something stupid.

Huh, it must be a day that ends in Y.

Seems Schiff For Brains thinks Republicans have ‘packed SCOTUS’ and removed the right to bodily autonomy. After Democrats spent years trying to force Americans to vaccinate and mask we’re PRETTY sure this tweet makes Shiff Head the biggest Dip Schiff of them all.

Reversing 50 years of precedent. Removing the right to bodily autonomy. Threatening the right to privacy. How did we get here? Republicans packed the Supreme Court, and reactionary Justices pushed political rulings. This cannot continue. We need to expand the court. Now. pic.twitter.com/Wl9MHgZ5th — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 1, 2023

The dude is so full of Schiff.

Know how we know for sure he is?

Because Laurence Tribe couldn’t wait to cheer him on!

I strongly favor enlarging the Supreme Court to 13 Justices. It's not "packing" the Court but unpacking it, without violating the Constitution by trying to remove any of those already confirmed for life. @RepAdamSchiff is right, as usual. And, btw, he'd make a superb U.S. Senator https://t.co/XfJFX7E8fv — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 2, 2023

Adam has fanboys … gross.

The Supreme Court did not remove any rights. It's simply transferred them to all 50 individual states to make an informed judgment as to whether they believe abortion is appropriate. Adam Schiff, lying again. Shocker. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) March 2, 2023

Does that make him a Lying Sack of Schiff?

Heh.

Translated

We can't win on the merits of our ideas, so let's change the rules!

When does the chant to abolish the Electoral College start? — Ultra-Extreme Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) March 2, 2023

Psh, that’s never stopped for Democrats.

Wait! What? Did you just tweet about body autonomy when you helped force millions of Americans to get an experimental vaccine? I’m sure I read that wrong. — Senior Chief (@SeniorChiefEXW) March 2, 2023

I'm sure you know that what Republicans did is not "packing" the court but simply using their constitutional authority to replace retiring justices. But your followers might not, which I assume is the reason you would lie about this. — Let's Go Brandon (@RussianMeddler) March 2, 2023

It’s shocking how many people are dumb enough to take Schiff at his word.

Like Laurence Tribe.

Removing the right to bodily autonomy. Threatening the right to privacy. How did we get here? " Now do "vax mandates to keep your job." — Locke Wiggin BS,MS,PhD,ScD (@Locke_Wiggins) March 3, 2023

It’s ok when they do it?

Choice for me but not for thee?

***

***

