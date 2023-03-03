You guys … if DeSantis gets his way diversity and inclusion efforts will be eliminated from every public college and university in Florida.

Awesome, right?!

Imagine that. College students are treated equally with zero nonsense about their skin color, sex, gender, who they have sex with, etc. Just students, there to learn and earn an actual degree. It’s odd that this would upset anyone but it is VICE we’re talking about so yeah.

They are none too happy about it:

If DeSantis gets his way—and he likely will—diversity, equity and inclusion efforts will be eliminated from every public college and university in Florida. https://t.co/JEvIHzhANa — VICE News (@VICENews) March 1, 2023

From VICE:

If DeSantis gets his way—and he likely will—diversity, equity and inclusion efforts will be eliminated from every public college and university in Florida. DeSantis is backing a bill that would cut funding from all of Florida’s DEI programs, as well as ban the teaching of critical race theory at the state’s public colleges and universities. DeSantis said in a late January press conference that DEI programs will be defunded and “will wither on the vine” as a result. The closure of New College’s DEI office will eliminate four full-time jobs, and will save the school about $250,000, according to documents presented during the board meeting.

How much are they paying these DEI people? Wow.

Christina Pushaw with the one-word takedown.

DeSantis and PUSHAW for the win.

Heck, and Florida.

Based. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) March 3, 2023

Honestly thought Vice was lauding DeSantis when I saw their tweet. Well, it sounded like praise to me. — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) March 3, 2023

It sounds like sanity so OF COURSE VICE is upset about it.

He just looks better all the time. — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) March 3, 2023

He needs to be our next president Full stop — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) March 3, 2023

That would be amazing. Particularly, since all the schools are doubling down on it. — Tina.. (@tallytina27) March 3, 2023

They say that almost like it’s a bad thing. — Socialism Creates Suffering (@TwoAForever) March 3, 2023

Even better if he can eliminate them from every college and university in America. — Andrew Gutmann (@AndrewGutmann) March 3, 2023

Wouldn’t that be nice?

***

Related:

‘Don’t know who is stupider’: Larry Correia nukes Keith Olbermann in deliciously BRUTAL thread

Kurt Schlichter ROASTS Aaron Rupar with his own pearl-clutching CPAC tweet and it’s PERFECT

Adam Kinzinger RAGE-CRYING at Netflix over a movie about Russia calling it propaganda BACKFIRES

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!