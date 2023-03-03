As Twitchy readers know, Keith Olbermann has been melting down on Twitter for his own amusement from his basement for years now. We’re not entirely sure what it is Keith thinks he’s doing or accomplishing by coming across as some unhinged old guy making videos nobody really cares about but we suppose we admire his tenacity for humiliating and embarrassing himself.

And speaking of humiliating and embarrassing Keith Olbermann, Larry Correia did JUST THAT with this savage thread.

Take a look:

We’re going to go out on a limb and say they’re equally stupid.

I know, company whose stock has tanked over the last year, let's pick up and move our facility that's twice the size of Manhattan to some other place that's got a spare 25,000 acres where we can build hundreds of unique buildings with super intricate infrastructure.

BRILLIANT. — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) March 2, 2023

THAT’LL SHOW DESANTIS!

We know there’s a ‘your mama’ joke to be made here about Keith but it’s too early on a Friday to come up with one. Hey, if you have one drop us a note and let us know.

If anyone could do it, it’s Elon Musk.

Just sayin’.

Now, we’re not saying that’s a good idea …

If you asked @KeithOlbermann how long this process would take, he'd probably guess about two weeks. A week if you hire movers.

Because Keith apparently has brain damage and doesn't understand how space or time works. — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) March 2, 2023

It’s what happens when you spend all day alone in your basement making videos nobody cares about.

All Disney-who is hemorrhaging money and infuriating shareholders-needs to do is find someplace that's got 25,000 acres of super cheap land right next to several hundred hotels and an international airport.

That seems easy! — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) March 2, 2023

BOOM. MAGIC KINGDOM!

Wait. @KeithOlbermann specified that Disney should just move to Puerto Rico. However, Keith probably isn't aware that Puerto Rico is an island, and that many Disney customers drive to their vacation destinations.

Stupid car owning peasants. Messing with Keith's dreams. — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) March 2, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sure, there'd be some logistical challenges to moving Disney World to an island a thousand miles from Florida, but @KeithOlbermann ain't got time for pesky things like economics or physics. — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) March 2, 2023

He’s too busy screaming into the void that is his own camera/phone.

So Carolinas it is. Now all Disney has to do is pull a trillion dollars out of their ass, buy magic unicorn land, and build a super giant facility. That should only take like what, a month? Tops.

Fucking GENIUS. — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) March 2, 2023

Genius.

*snort*

***

***

