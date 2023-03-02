Really, Hershey’s? smh

At first, we thought this had to be a joke because wow, this is in poor taste. Surely, not even Canadian Hershey’s would think it’s a good idea to feature a man (and this person is a man, sorry, not sorry) for International Women’s Day. No matter how many surgeries they have or how much makeup they wear (or how giddy and ridiculous they act), their DNA is not the DNA of a woman.

That’s science.

That’s reality.

That’s sanity.

BUT things are so damn stupid that corporations like Hershey’s are making really stupid decisions.

Like this one (and yes, it’s real):

The chocolate's out of the wrapper! Honoured to be featured in this campaign by @Hersheys Canada for #InternationalWomensDay alongside 4 brilliant sisters and change-makers. https://t.co/0s9uh8MvHv pic.twitter.com/jdXNJfcZmo — Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) March 1, 2023

We still have a long way to go in the fight to end misogyny, patriarchy and gender-based violence. I hope this campaign helps give more young women and girls role models and possibility models. And shows them how we can be change the world, together. — Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) March 1, 2023

A man.

Appropriating women.

Taking a woman’s spot.

Babbling about misogyny and the patriarchy.

GIVE US A FREAKIN’ BREAK.

It also means a lot to be included, as a young(ish?) trans woman. I grew up with few trans role models. Many young trans folks haven’t met a trans adult. I hope this campaign shows trans girls they can dream big and change the world too ❤️🏳️‍⚧️💪🏻 — Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) March 1, 2023

They don’t get it.

What an insult to feature a man role-playing as a woman for International Women's Day. An affront to REAL women everywhere. — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) March 2, 2023

That. ^

Nowadays life is like a box of chocolates. You never know which ones have nuts. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 2, 2023

Dear Hersheys…. Are there enough "transwomen" aka men in skirts to make up for the losses of all the REAL WOMEN who, like me, are done buying your product? Sincerely,

Former FEMALE Customers — Emily Travis (@bluiiedgrl) March 2, 2023

Never buying Hershey’s again – only ever bought for s’mores but will now buy different chocolate. — Molly Pitcher (@kltwrites) March 1, 2023

So let’s recap.

Hershey’s has alienated actual women to pander to trans-women.

Probably not a great marketing move, just sayin’.

Terrible news. The days of buying anything Hershey related are over. ✌🏼👋🏼 — Me (@justmeW79) March 2, 2023

but you’re a dude — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) March 2, 2023

Stop. Appropriating. Womanhood. It’s offensive and insulting. @Hersheys — Ms Common Sense (@LtotheL2) March 2, 2023

LOL 5th wave feminism has become a "man thing" — Diogenes2020 (@Diogenes20203) March 2, 2023

Patriarchy wins again.

***

***

