Really, Hershey’s? smh

At first, we thought this had to be a joke because wow, this is in poor taste. Surely, not even Canadian Hershey’s would think it’s a good idea to feature a man (and this person is a man, sorry, not sorry) for International Women’s Day. No matter how many surgeries they have or how much makeup they wear (or how giddy and ridiculous they act), their DNA is not the DNA of a woman.

That’s science.

That’s reality.

That’s sanity.

BUT things are so damn stupid that corporations like Hershey’s are making really stupid decisions.

Like this one (and yes, it’s real):

A man.

Appropriating women.

Taking a woman’s spot.

Babbling about misogyny and the patriarchy.

Trending

GIVE US A FREAKIN’ BREAK.

They don’t get it.

That. ^

So let’s recap.

Hershey’s has alienated actual women to pander to trans-women.

Probably not a great marketing move, just sayin’.

Patriarchy wins again.

***

Related:

Sen. John Fetterman’s Chief of Staff BLOCKS RedSteeze for daring to ask question media REFUSES to

Get this broad ALL the Snickers bars! Randi Weingarten absolutely melts down on SCOTUS steps (watch)

‘You BEST bring receipts’: Dana Loesch WHOOPS Laura Loomer in HEATED back-and-forth about DeSantis

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chocolateFae JohnstoneHershey'sInternational Women's Day