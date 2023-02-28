Randi Weingarten yelling and screaming on the SCOTUS steps … classy.

Oh, and the fact that she’s yelling and screaming a bunch of lies makes it even worse. She has worked very hard to pretend her grotesque, repugnant, evil, vile union wasn’t responsible for keeping our kids out of the classroom and masked up WHEN they were in the classroom, but to hear her shrieking about how they helped small businesses during the pandemic?

BS.

So much BS.

All the BS.

Watch this insanity:

Randi Weingarten — union cartel boss and Democrats' biggest campaign donor — melts down on the steps of the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/9RTbxVxQEL — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) February 28, 2023

If there was ever a clip to adequately show ‘REEEEEEE’ it’s this one.

Yikes.

Full transparency, this editor’s corgis both woofed when this was played out loud.

defund teachers unions. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 28, 2023

Yes yes yes!

Can you imagine the pain her girlfriend deals with every day? She's probably deaf too. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) February 28, 2023

no. the colleges overpromised and underdelivered on a product. they should refund accordingly. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) February 28, 2023

Seriously.

When grifting turns into desperation. Cc: @rweingarten — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) February 28, 2023

Hysterical hyena. — Dr. Captain Spaulding MS, PhD, MBA, BMF, MSG, ESP (@NuisanceMajor) February 28, 2023

😂 “that is not fair” 😆 — E-rod (@TheRealErod420) February 28, 2023

That is not fair.

Was it fair to hold education hostage for two years in order to gain more money and power? NO.

Deal with it, Randi.

Most nauseating person alive. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 28, 2023

Accurate.

***

Related:

‘You BEST bring receipts’: Dana Loesch WHOOPS Laura Loomer in HEATED back-and-forth about DeSantis

WASSAMATTA? Eric Swalwell sounds most nervous of ALL about Tucker Carlson having J6 footage (watch)

Gun-grabber DRAGGED for out-stupiding even David Hogg pushing now-debunked SKEERY Smith & Wesson pic

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.