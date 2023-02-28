Dana Loesch had Governor DeSantis on her show and ‘America’s Governor’ said he would sign a constitutional carry law and does not support red flag laws.

Winning.

Watch:

This tweet and clip of DeSantis triggered Laura Loomer who seems to have taken it upon herself to be a Trump attack dog of sorts.

This is a blatant lie. When Parkland happened,@GovRonDeSantis expressed interest in more gun control via Red Flag laws.He’s on the record saying he supports Red Flag laws. Interesting how you’re covering for DeSantis @DLoesch after attending his “influencer retreat” this weekend! https://t.co/RzEZW8wkj7 pic.twitter.com/f1fdQoHTj8 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 28, 2023

Hoo boy.

That … was dumb.

Props for tagging her we guess?

Dana fired back (pun intended):

Who said “Take the guns the guns first, go through due process second?” Want a hint? If you have an accusation about me you best bring receipts girl. https://t.co/0uyoebXKyz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2023

*popcorn*

It blows me away how many pro-gun people claim Trump was not bad for the 2A. — Deputy Matt (@BangSwitchMatt) February 28, 2023

And it blows me away how many grifting clowns — all MIA except when promoting themselves — act like we don’t know who is paid to tweet like they gotta pay their rent this month. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2023

*more popcorn*

Who is paid to tweet? I am not paid by Donald Trump to tweet. I called you out for letting DeSantis lie on your show about being anti red flag laws, you demanded I post “receipts”, now you falsely accuse me of being “paid to tweet” simply because I fact checked your interview. https://t.co/dcWuCS2tJP pic.twitter.com/a4yNoPXtzb — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 28, 2023

Notice she says she is not paid by Donald Trump to tweet.

She didn’t say she’s not paid to tweet.

Ahem. Just an observation.

Wahhh Laura is mad because only she can question people’s independence but how dare you make her take her medicine. Answer the question Laura — who said “take the guns, then due process?” Who banned bumpstocks?” Who wanted to ban suppressors? Answer. https://t.co/BbjLSMxmfb — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2023

Hope Dana kept her receipt after OWNING Lara.

I brought receipts. You said DeSantis said he is anti red flag laws. I posted his own words from an article where he said he is pro red flag laws after Parkland. I accused you of being at the DeSantis influencer retreat. You were there and photographed there. Isn’t this you?👇🏻 https://t.co/SulZlBSNIv pic.twitter.com/9Mgn8PHeWo — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 28, 2023

Soooooo?

DeSantis said it himself. I paid my way to one candidate event. I don’t hang out at them like you. But more importantly— Tell us Laura, who said “Take the guns first, due process second?” Who banned bumpstocks? Who wanted to ban suppressors? Answer the question. https://t.co/4PzvmQysFE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 28, 2023

I don’t “hang out at Candidate events”. I don’t get invited because I blurt out too many inconvenient truths. Believe it or not, most GOP politicians don’t like me, & they certainly aren’t hanging out w/ me at their events, let alone inviting me. 😂 They all hate me. It’s ok. https://t.co/uWFFwRHR3r — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 28, 2023

She never did answer the question.

And yikes.

***

***

