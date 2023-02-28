Dana Loesch had Governor DeSantis on her show and ‘America’s Governor’ said he would sign a constitutional carry law and does not support red flag laws.

Winning.

Watch:

This tweet and clip of DeSantis triggered Laura Loomer who seems to have taken it upon herself to be a Trump attack dog of sorts.

Hoo boy.

That … was dumb.

Props for tagging her we guess?

Dana fired back (pun intended):

*popcorn*

*more popcorn*

Notice she says she is not paid by Donald Trump to tweet.

She didn’t say she’s not paid to tweet.

Ahem. Just an observation.

Hope Dana kept her receipt after OWNING Lara.

Soooooo?

She never did answer the question.

And yikes.

***

***

