New York Post: Anita Dunn Tried to Oust Worst Press Secretary in History, Karine Jean-Pierre

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:30 AM on April 26, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It is obvious to everyone who watches a White House press briefing that Karine Jean-Pierre is not up to her job as press secretary. She regularly embarrasses herself -- not to mention the administration she is supposed to represent -- with her lack of knowledge, preparation, or even basic communication skills. 

But a new report from Steven Nelson at The New York Post strongly indicates that some powerful people within the Biden administration ALSO recognized how bad she is and tried to push her out of her position last fall. 

At the heart of the effort to sideline Jean-Pierre was none other than Democrat power player Anita Dunn. Dunn has been a major influencer in Democrat politics for 40 years. She was Barack Obama's Communications Director, so naturally, like so many other Obama staff members, she had a place in the Biden administration as a senior advisor. 

And she knew that Jean-Pierre was just as horrible as the public sees her to be. 

Jean-Pierre, who made history in May 2022 by becoming the first black and first openly gay person to hold the position, had developed the exasperating habit of reading canned answers directly from a binder to reporters at her regular briefings — offering what her superiors viewed as a less-than-compelling pitch for the 81-year-old Biden as he readied his re-election campaign.

De facto White House communications chief Anita Dunn, 66, the wife of Biden personal attorney Bob Bauer, told colleagues she had decided to call in prominent Democrats to explain to Jean-Pierre, 49, that the time was ripe to move on, sources told The Post.

The source also told The Post that Dunn had claimed White House chief of staff Jeff Zients knew about and supported the cloak-and-dagger scheme to push Jean-Pierre out of the West Wing.

'There was an effort to have some outside folks who Karine knows and trusts talk to her about why leaving last fall would have made a lot of sense for her and her career,' the source said, calling it an 'effort to encourage her to move along.'

Wow. If both Dunn and Zients wanted her out, how is it possible that Jean-Pierre survived? The answer, of course, is DEI. 

'There’s a huge diversity issue and they’re afraid of what folks are going to say,' added this source, who said they learned of the effort from multiple people briefed by Dunn and confirmed at least one person from outside the administration did speak with Jean-Pierre.

The revelation of Dunn’s plan is likely to make for awkward workplace dynamics, the first source said, but is unlikely to result in Jean-Pierre’s departure.

'She has been pretty consistent in telling people from the minute she got the job that she was going to stay through the election,' they said. 'I think Karine has decided to stay come hell or high water and that’s that.'

They can't just fire her because of 'diversity.' Of course. It is like impenetrable mithril armor for 'DEI hires.' If she wants to stay, she stays, competence be damned. 

The report continues to go into many details about the machinations behind last fall's attempt to remove Jean-Pierre, but the sources for the report summed the situation up perfectly: 

'Karine doesn’t have an understanding of the issues and she reads the book [binder] word-for-word,' said the second source, adding that the situation is made worse by the fact that 'she thinks she’s doing an amazing job.'

'She doesn’t have a grasp of the issues and doesn’t spend the time to learn,' this person said.

'These issues are not second nature to people. Israel and Gaza is a perfect example. It’s very nuanced. Jen would have calls with people to feel well-versed enough to go to the briefing.'

'There’s an enormous amount of work that goes into getting ready,' the first source said, 'and consistently she does not put in that level of work.'

LOL. OF COURSE, she thinks she is doing an amazing job. 

The White House has denied the allegations in the Post report, but honestly, what were they going to do? Admit that it's all true? 

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates (also no great shakes at his job) tried to protest that Jean-Pierre spends 'hours' preparing every day and has the full support of Dunn and Zeints. 

Yeah ... Twitter wasn't buying that. 

Jean-Pierre likes to refer to herself as 'a historic figure.' She came really close to making history in another way. 

The hubris is astounding ... but also not surprising in the least. 

This is what happens when you make hires based on 'identity' and not on merit. 

Yup. Pretty much. 

LOL. Tell us something we don't already know. 

We rate this assessment 'tough, but fair.'

That one too. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. Now, that would be fun to watch. 

The thing is, it's not really the job of a press secretary to 'tell the truth,' as horrible as that sounds. It's her job to spin the news in a positive light for her principal. Jean-Pierre's problem is not that she is a liar (Jen Psaki was a liar too). Her problem is that she absolutely sucks at it. 

She has ALWAYS been a liability, from Day One. 

And they can't get rid of Kamala Harris either (even though we're sure Dunn and other Obama holdovers in the Biden administration would LOVE to). 

HA. We may have hit on the one person in America who would be WORSE as a press secretary than Jean-Pierre.

But here's the key question for the next White House press briefing:

Dear Lord, we don't ask for much, but PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE let Peter Doocy bring this New York Post report up in the briefing room. 

Popcorn might not be enough. We may have to bring some beers and barbecue for that.

