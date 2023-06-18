Politifact covers Biden's claim that you can be thrown out of a restaurant...
Video allegedly shows a pedophile being busted 'To Catch a Predator' Style (watch)
Eva Longoria says movie about Flamin' Hot Cheetos inventor tells 'his truth'
James Woods rewrites headline about Biden's son and ex-stripper
White House flasher upset vile people are weaponizing her 'moment of overwhelming trans...
Sen. John Fetterman gives some insight into the I-95 standstill deal
Handy chart proves there are more than two genders
Audience member asks President Joe Biden how much he pays in taxes
Judge rules school was right to ban 'There Are Only Two Genders' T-shirt
Ali Velshi says 'This Book Is Gay' is 'a crucial read for all...
DeSantis jumps behind the VFW bar in Nevada, but refuses to serve 'woke...
Dana Loesch credits Biden for 'the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard a politician...
Biden's Pa. event with Fetterman didn't generate enough energy to power a night...
RATIO: ACLU says executed rapist and murderer should have received 'gender-affirming care'

Pompous press secretary? KJP sees herself as a 'historic figure'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:26 AM on June 18, 2023
Twitchy

During an interview with TheGrio, Karine Jean-Pierre, or KJP, stated 'this is a historic administration … I'm a historic figure … '. Twitter users found the claim to be a bit overstated.

Technically, KJP is correct. The Biden administration is a historic administration … historically bad. It's also historic in the sense that Joe Biden is historically old for a president (80 years), and it shows. God save the queen, man.

KJP is also a historic figure, being the first White House Press Secretary to make a big deal out of telling American who she sleeps with.

Yeah, we don't really think of that as being 'historic' either … just sort of gross.

Accurate.

Many Twitter users agreed that KJP is a historical figure …

LOL! Yes, it's like that.

That's the reality. Karine Jean-Pierre's name will be recorded in history books, or at least online records of administration staff. The only thing that will be mentioned is her skin color, gender, and sexual preference.

Recommended

James Woods rewrites headline about Biden's son and ex-stripper
Brett T.

What a sad legacy.

It does take a bit of hubris to declare yourself to be a historic figure. We usually leave that to history books.

See … historic … just like she said.

LOLOLOL!

Ha! We're pretty sure KJP is not using the word 'historic' the way all of us are.

Hey, delusion is the hallmark of the Biden administration.

Bwahaha!

Perhaps if Joe Biden didn't say he's hiring based on skin color and other external factors, nobody would assume that's why he hired people like KJP.

KJP is KJP's biggest fan.

HAHA! That's good.

Now that's a historical comparison we can get behind. Baghdad Bob and KJP will both be remembered for their historic gaslighting.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DIVERSITY HISTORY PRESS SECRETARY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods rewrites headline about Biden's son and ex-stripper
Brett T.
Video allegedly shows a pedophile being busted 'To Catch a Predator' Style (watch)
Aaron Walker
Politifact covers Biden's claim that you can be thrown out of a restaurant for being gay
Doug P.
White House flasher upset vile people are weaponizing her 'moment of overwhelming trans joy'
Brett T.
Dana Loesch credits Biden for 'the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard a politician say about guns'
Doug P.
DeSantis jumps behind the VFW bar in Nevada, but refuses to serve 'woke beer'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
James Woods rewrites headline about Biden's son and ex-stripper Brett T.