Pompous press secretary? KJP sees herself as a 'historic figure'

During an interview with TheGrio, Karine Jean-Pierre, or KJP, stated 'this is a historic administration … I'm a historic figure … '. Twitter users found the claim to be a bit overstated.

Technically, KJP is correct. The Biden administration is a historic administration … historically bad. It's also historic in the sense that Joe Biden is historically old for a president (80 years), and it shows. God save the queen, man.

Karine Jean-Pierre: "I'm a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day." pic.twitter.com/dWrlacCZh1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

KJP is also a historic figure, being the first White House Press Secretary to make a big deal out of telling American who she sleeps with.

Yeah, we don't really think of that as being 'historic' either … just sort of gross.

Her every day pic.twitter.com/R6LfSP6ycl — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) June 18, 2023

Accurate.

Many Twitter users agreed that KJP is a historical figure …

“Historically” dumb — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 17, 2023

Historic disaster — L L R (@pathforward327) June 17, 2023

LOL! Yes, it's like that.

Certainly historic… but she won’t be remembered for the things she thinks. https://t.co/JM2xL0pHNI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 18, 2023

That's the reality. Karine Jean-Pierre's name will be recorded in history books, or at least online records of administration staff. The only thing that will be mentioned is her skin color, gender, and sexual preference.

What a sad legacy.

It does take a bit of hubris to declare yourself to be a historic figure. We usually leave that to history books.

Truly the least competent press secretary in history https://t.co/6sc2Gynoc4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 17, 2023

See … historic … just like she said.

"I'm basically Jesus."



"Jesus how did you do that wine trick thing?"



"I'm just not going to go into that here and would direct you to Apostle Paul." https://t.co/eRxC4lsTJE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Historical maybe in the sense that KJP sets new gaslighting records every day. https://t.co/KedGhcOkLr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 17, 2023

Ha! We're pretty sure KJP is not using the word 'historic' the way all of us are.

WH Press Secretary calls herself a historical figure. Amazing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2023

Hey, delusion is the hallmark of the Biden administration.

Gaybraham Lincoln — Amos pays $8 (@AmosFromWV) June 18, 2023

Bwahaha!

Perhaps if Joe Biden didn't say he's hiring based on skin color and other external factors, nobody would assume that's why he hired people like KJP.

KJP is KJP's biggest fan.

WITHOUT Googling, name a famous historic battle. pic.twitter.com/5WqW3Itq9S — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 17, 2023

HAHA! That's good.

So was Baghdad Bob. — BamaCLT (@BamaCLT) June 17, 2023

Now that's a historical comparison we can get behind. Baghdad Bob and KJP will both be remembered for their historic gaslighting.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!