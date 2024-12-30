Biting Babies Not Included: The Hill Wants Us to Remember Biden's Five Greatest...
Church of Sweden Set to Close SEVEN Churches for Climate Change

Laura W.  |  8:15 AM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

If you thought Americans were the only ones dealing with record inflation, think again. In Sweden just for the month of August, the cost of energy jumped a whopping TWENTY-NINE PERCENT and food costs rose steadily for nine months in a row. Swedish citizens have also been given a heads up about possible power cuts during 'a winter of energy rationing,' so as part of their efforts to save power, Sweden has started closing churches.

Andreas Månsson, in the diocese of Lund, says that roughly 150 of the diocese's 540 churches could close either fully or partially due to the structures not being energy efficient.

It does raise some eyebrows.

