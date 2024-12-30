Church of Sweden Set to Close SEVEN Churches for Climate Change

If you thought Americans were the only ones dealing with record inflation, think again. In Sweden just for the month of August, the cost of energy jumped a whopping TWENTY-NINE PERCENT and food costs rose steadily for nine months in a row. Swedish citizens have also been given a heads up about possible power cuts during 'a winter of energy rationing,' so as part of their efforts to save power, Sweden has started closing churches.

BREAKING: The Church of Sweden is CLOSING 7 churches from the middle ages to meet climate goals.



The old churches are being heated with oil and are poorly isolated.



The church is now engaging in climate lockdowns.



You can't make this up. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) December 30, 2024

Andreas Månsson, in the diocese of Lund, says that roughly 150 of the diocese's 540 churches could close either fully or partially due to the structures not being energy efficient.

Climate is the religion of the state, and complete subjugation is its offering. https://t.co/12XBRjz5TK — Dissident Media (@DissidentMedia) December 30, 2024

An unreasonable affront to God. The church of Sweden is now a cult of climate lunacy. — PANIC PROTOCOL™ (@PanicProtocol_) December 30, 2024

Switching from the worship of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior to the cult of Global Warming. It shows what that church hierarchy really believes in and it certainly is not God. — John Rust (@JohnRust_IN) December 30, 2024

It does raise some eyebrows.

Climate change isn't about the climate, it's about enforcing an ideology. — Hessman Robert (@RobertHessman) December 30, 2024

BINGO.

History is being erased. A long time ago I read a famous book warning about what they are doing. — Peter Hedegaard (@PeterHedegaard5) December 30, 2024

another country in the midst of demoralization. — Hugh Hopner (@richiehedd) December 30, 2024

They won't stop until every Christian church is gone. — Nana Banana (@LoveMyGrands8) December 30, 2024

Global warming is a scam, they are just finding an excuse to close the churches pic.twitter.com/CCo2yxigDh — World Statix (@worldstatix) December 30, 2024

It certainly seems that way sometimes, doesn't it?